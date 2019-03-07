Del Taco's Depressed Valuation Is Due To Its Slow Growth

Del Taco (TACO) is a relatively unknown restaurant franchise that has grown to have more than 550 stores nationwide. The company has positioned itself as a quick service restaurant that serves high quality, fresh Mexican food.

Source: Annual Report

At first glance, the company seems to have a massive opportunity in front of it. Management suggests that there is the potential to open another 1,500 restaurants in the United States, for a total of 2,000 stores countrywide. The company also indicates that there is significant potential for margin expansion and an increase in same-store sales as Del Taco is able to leverage its brand name and benefit from economies of scale. Encouragingly, growth is being pursued via a franchise model. This allows Del Taco to grow, without significant capital investment. Franchising allows the company to have stable and predictable cash flows as well as ensuring operational excellence as owners are highly invested in the business.

The company has grown in a very disciplined manner, adding around 25 new stores each year, which is around a 5% growth rate. Impressively, same store sales have increased every quarter for 26 quarters consecutively and unit sales are approaching $1.5 million. This has allowed operating spend to decrease proportional to overall revenue. Pre-tax profits though, have remained relatively steady at around $40 million dollars per year. This rate of growth though, is what caps the businesses valuation. With only 20 new restaurants being added yearly and same store sales increasing in the 3-4% percent range, there is limited scope for significant upside in the business. Management cites a quality over quantity approach, but it is clear that the company will need to expand significantly and at a faster rate if total returns are to outperform the market. Over the last five years, Del Taco's slow expansion has meant the company has lagged the S&P 500. The company's concentration on the West Coast and limited nationwide expansion will cap its earning power, if management is not more aggressive.

Investors should note that there are several important differences between Del Taco and sector leader Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) (with Chipotle being the better business). Firstly, drive through represents around 70% of Del Taco's business and the company has just started to enter the delivery market. Secondly, Chipotle has 30% higher unit sales at around $2 million, barely having entered the drive through market. Delivery though, represents around 13% of the business and has increased by triple digits in recent years which means that the brand is very well positioned for the future.

Unit sales are so crucial in the food business, given that this is a sector with high fixed costs. The only way for restaurants to achieve outstanding economic returns, is for them to sell in volume. Fundamentally, a restaurant chain achieving restaurant sales of between $2-$2.5 million with operating margins of 20% is going to be significantly more valuable than a restaurant franchise posting unit sales of $1.5 million on five percent margins. The difference in net profit is upward of $400,000 per store. Consequentially, Del Taco will not be able to reach the same valuation as a business like Chipotle, without driving major increases in same store sales.

Del Taco's balance sheet also leaves the firm vulnerable to an economic downturn. The company has just $6 million in cash with total debt of $172 million. While the company's total assets significantly outweigh its liabilities, I would vastly prefer the company to have a stronger liquidity position. Moreover, Del Taco has $156 million tied up in property plant and equipment, though the company's market capitalization is only $800 million. This reflects that growth has been fairly capital intensive up until this point, with new stores requiring significant investment. I would much rather see the company operate in an asset-light way.

Interestingly, Del Taco has been a fairly aggressive repurchaser of its own shares, suggesting that management believes that the business is undervalued. Generally, I'm thrilled when a company buys back its own stock, but given that Del Taco is such a small company, I would much rather see them invest in the business and expand their operations than simply repurchasing shares.

Overall, I think Del Taco still has significant opportunity in front of it and I would not be surprised if this company was far more valuable in the future than it is today. However, given current levels of growth and unit economics, I don't think that the stock is a buy at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.