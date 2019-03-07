McCullough: How I Size My Investing Positions

“You have to determine what you are trying to achieve,” McCullough explains in the video above explaining his simple rules of thumb.

Diversification is obviously key but your position sizing around those non-correlated exposures is essential.

An important investing lesson was shared by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough on the subject of sizing positions in your portfolio.

As the old saying goes, don’t put all your eggs in one basket – or stock, ETFs or currencies.

“You need to take some responsibility and make some decisions. You have to decide, ‘What is my max position?’”

