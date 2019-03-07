American Hotel Income Properties REIT's (AHOTF) CEO John O'Neill on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Jamie Kokoska

Thank you, Shental. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us in our fourth quarter 2018 results conference call. Discussing AHIP's performance today are John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; and Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of foreign earnings - future earnings, revenue, FFO, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratios are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, and our other Canadian securities filings, available on SEDAR and our website at ahipreit.com.

AHIP does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of Risk Factors on AHIP's Annual Information Form, dated March 27, 2018, which has been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Our fourth quarter and full year results were made available earlier this afternoon, after market closed. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A, and financial statements which are available on our website and SEDAR. On this call, we will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures including FFO and AFFO. For the identification of these non-IFRS financial measures, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, and a reconciliation between the two, please see our MD&A.

All figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, March 6, 2019. A replay of this call will be available on our website.

John will begin today's call with an overview and update regarding hotel operations and performance and Azim will provide a summary of our financial results.

I will now turn the call over to John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

John O'Neill

Thank you, Jamie, and thank you everyone for joining us today. 2018 was a busy year for AHIP, but a year that in many ways has set a solid platform for 2019 and future years. We completed the rebranding of our legacy economy lodging hotels under Wyndham brand like Travelodge and Super Aid during the second quarter, broadening the appeal of these properties to non-rail commercial guests, while driving higher average daily rates. We welcome Ambridge Hospitality as our new hotel manager and have been working diligently with them to enhance our hotel operations to drive better returns.

We began our hotel renovations program with approximately $14 million of capital deployed in 2018 to enhance the market position of six of our larger hotels, including three Embassy Suites hotels located in Dallas, Cincinnati and Columbus. And we began reviewing the portfolio right down to the property level with a focus on enhancing our returns and redeploying capital to better suited assets.

During 2018, we sold three of our underperforming economy lodging assets, and we have recently appointed Chris Cameron as our new Chief Investment Officer to help execute a broader capital recycling program in the year ahead. Many of these initiatives will improve the quality of our assets and income stream and drive long-term results for our business. We're truly excited about the future of the company as indicated by the level of insider buying during the fourth quarter.

In 2018 full year revenues increased 11.5%, with RevPAR increasing 2.9% over 2017 and net income increased by almost $8.3 million. However, a full year of maintaining a larger portfolio did result in some higher operating expenses like property taxes. And this combined with the impact of hotels under renovation led to our FFO decreasing by 5% during the year to $255.6 million and AFFO decreasing by 2.4% to $51.5 million.

As recently renovated hotels began contributing more to our performance and with more hotels completing renovations throughout the year, we expect our AFFO to improve meaningfully during 2019. Following the completion of AHIP's renovation program, the company's target annual run rate payout ratio is expected to be approximately 85%.

But as we anticipated, and as discussed with our unitholders in our materials last quarter, our payout ratio for 2018 was temporarily elevated at just under 100% due to the impact of several of our largest hotels in renovations during the year. While still very early since the renovations were completed at our Columbus and Cincinnati Embassy Suites hotels, I'm very happy to say that the operating income generated by both of these properties was up meaningfully in January, helped impart by increased food and beverage revenues from their new expanded Atrium Restaurant bars.

During the seasonally weaker fourth quarter [indiscernible] performed as expected, with strong contributions from hotels and regions along the U.S. East Coast, North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey, improved performance in Pennsylvania, but with challenges related to a difficult 2017 fourth quarter Florida comparables. There were also impacts from renovation activity at four of our hotels, including two of our largest properties Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as approximately $800,000 of higher property tax expense due to reassessments of hotels acquired in 2017.

Diluted FFO per unit during the quarter was $0.13 and diluted AFFO per unit was $0.12. We continue to focus on improving the performance of our hotels through our renovation program and active asset management to drive long-term sustainable results for the business. Even though it does cause some temporary short-term displacement as the renovations take place.

In total, more than $7 million was spent on renovation projects during the fourth quarter. This includes the final stages of renovations at our 227 room Embassy Suites Cincinnati hotel, which was completed on November 1st and the 284 room Embassy Suites Columbus hotel renovation, which was completed just in mid-January 2019.

Each of these properties underwent significant upgrades including a complete rebuild of the atrium, lobby and restaurant areas as well as guest room updates. The atrium is the main feature of the Embassy Suites brand and during these renovations the impact to guests was extensive and disruptive.

In addition, renovations at the 100 room Staybridge Suites, Tampa, Florida and the 131 room Marriott residents in Baltimore, which began during the fourth quarter were completed a week ago - a few weeks ago. As we anticipated the performance of our premium branded hotel portfolio was affected by these ongoing renovation activities. The renovations that occurred at these four properties during the quarter negatively affected revenue by approximately $1.5 million and negatively affected our AFFO per unit by about $0.01.

Like many of our peers, we're also contending with difficult Florida comps during the quarter. As the fourth quarter last year in 2017 was bolstered by strong non-repeat demand in that region due to strong recovery activities from Hurricane Irma in Q4 2017. Revenues from our Florida hotels were down approximately $1.4 million from the same quarter last year.

I'm very pleased to report our economy lodging hotels continue to produce strong results this quarter supported by both increased guest traffic from the Wyndham branding initiative, as well as strong volumes by are contracted rail crew customers. The ongoing growth in crew occupancy is reflects this continued year-over-year growth of intermodal and commodity rail volumes.

We believe this represents a healthy advance towards an inflection point when rail crew needs will soon exceed their current contract guarantees at our hotels, resulting in higher rooms and food and beverage revenues.

RevPAR at our economy lodging hotels improved 8.4% from the same quarter last year. This improvement is more mostly due to a strong 8.1% increase in occupancy across this segment of our business, primarily from more rail crews and Wyndham generated guests. It was also bolstered by the addition of two new high guarantee properties in late 2017, our hotels in Whitefish, Montana and Fargo, North Dakota.

On a same property basis RevPAR for our economy lodging hotels increased 4.1%. And overall excluding the four hotels under renovation in Florida RevPAR for our total portfolio improved 1% versus Q4 2017.

We continue to work closely with our hotel manager Aimbridge in driving more efficiencies throughout our hotels, especially as labor costs continue to present industry wide challenges. I'm pleased to say that our new insurance contract, which was made available through Aimbridge lowered our insurance costs for the fourth quarter alone by about $100,000.We should see - continue seeing the benefit of this as we lap our old contract in the next two quarters.

We are also pleased to see margins improve at some of our largest hotels the last several months as the benefits of remodeled hotels, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and more extensive housekeeping training are combining to drive better returns for us.

Looking ahead during 2019, we intend to deploy another $25 million of mostly pre-funded capital towards renovations at 11 more hotels. Putting this reserve capital to work on projects that will generate returns is very important to us in order to reduce the AFFO dilution it causes when underplayed capital sits on our balance sheet. We are making good progress in getting that capital successfully and strategically put to work.

The 89-room Fairfield Inn and Suites, Jacksonville, Florida has already begun renovations and the 109-room, Marriott residents in Chattanooga, Tennessee will begin renovations this week. We expect limited impact from these renovations in our first quarter results given the scope and layout of these two properties,

And more broadly speaking, STR, a leading hotel industry research provider expects 2019 industry wide RevPAR to increase by 2.3%, led primarily by ADR growth of 2.3%. Our diversified portfolio is expected to see some regions do well as hotels come out of renovations, while others may continue to face RevPAR challenges in the phase of new supply. But overall, we expect our portfolio to perform generally in line with our U.S. hotel peers in the select service space.

And with that overview of our hotel for and renovation strategy, I'll now turn the call over to Azim to discuss financial and capital metrics. Azim?

Azim Lalani

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll run through some of the items contributing to our seasonally weaker fourth quarter performance and then highlight our annual results. John has already touched on the impact of innovations and the difficult Florida comparatives on a revenue line this quarter, which together negatively affected revenue by approximately $2.9 million. Overall revenue decreased by 3.2% relative to the fourth quarter last year, resulting in lower net operating income and NOI margins.

NOI decrease to $23.9 million mostly due to our premium branded portfolio, which was impacted by hotel renovations and difficult Florida comparatives. We also saw higher property taxes during 2018 primarily in Ohio and Maryland, arising from our 2017 acquisitions. We expect property taxes to moderate going forward.

On the same property basis, total portfolio NOI declined to $14.7 million, mostly due to the difficult Florida comparisons this quarter. In fact, excluding Florida results our year-over-year same property results would have been in line with the prior year. The Western portion of Florida, namely Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers where AHIP has five hotels was particularly affected by the tough year-over-year comparatives. Our remaining Florida properties saw much smaller RevPAR declines.

We saw notable RevPAR increases in North Carolina and Tennessee due to strong demand. RevPAR was challenged in Oklahoma City, as we have seen supply enter this market, particularly near the airport. RevPAR in the oil producing regions of Oklahoma continue to see modest RevPAR gains. Same property NOI margin was 32.4% during the quarter, this was down 2.3 percentage points compared to 34.7% last year due to Florida comparatives.

Our business is seasonal in nature, with the first and fourth quarters seasonally weaker, and the second and third quarters seasonally stronger. In fact, since we acquired the Eastern Seaboard Portfolio in June 2017, our seasonality has become more pronounced. This means that during weaker periods, our net income and AFFO will be lower and our payout ratio will be elevated as we have seen during the current quarter.

During the quarter, we generated a net loss of $6.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.6 million. The increase is due primarily to lower net operating income. We also recorded an impairment charge of $900,000 at one of our premium branded hotels as its value and use was estimated to be less than its current book value.

FFO for the fourth quarter was $9.9 million or $0.13 per diluted unit. AFFO was $9.2 million or $0.12 per diluted unit. As we discussed last quarter our actual FF&E reserve spend is lower than normal as a result of the amount of hotel renovation activity just completed and also reflects the relatively young age of our hotel assets. As we complete our renovation program, it is expected that actual FF&E reserve expenditures will normalize.

For our full year performance, total revenues grew by 11.5% to $338 million. This growth in revenue as well as higher occupancy and RevPAR was due to a full year's contribution from the Eastern Seaboard Portfolio of higher quality, predominantly all-suite hotels acquired in June 2017. NOI for 2018 grew 7.4% to $113 million, while revenue grew certain expenses, namely labor and property tax expense increased from 2017. This led to a 1.2 percentage point decline in NOI margin, resulting in a margin of 33.6%.

One of the benefits of our large external hotel manager is their access to labor and their ability to leverage their size to provide direct benefits in the procurement of products and services. As we continue to work with Aimbridge, we expect to see savings to mitigate rising labor costs in certain markets.

Full year net income was $8.4 million, up from $89,000 last year, representing $0.11. FFO for 2018 was $55.6 million, a 5% decline from 2017 or $0.70 per diluted unit. AFFO for 2018 was $51.5 million, a 2.4% decline from last year, representing $0.65 per diluted unit. We continue to pay a U.S. dollar denominated monthly distribution of $0.054, which is equivalent to $0.648 per unit on an annualized basis, a level that we've maintained for nearly three years.

Therefore our AFFO full year 2018 payout ratio was 99.7% in line with our expectations for 2018 and the guidance we had previously given. Although this is elevated in comparison to prior years, we expect the AFFO payout ratio to improve over the coming months as our renovations are behind us.

Our business has a very strong operational focus, unlike other Canadian REITs, and therefore we tend to have significant movements in our quarterly results. AHIP's board and management monitor key performance indicators like AFFO and AFFO payout ratio on a four quarter basis, rather than extrapolating any one particular quarter.

Turning to capital metrics as at December 31, 2018, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $16.6 million and $30.4 million available through revolving credit facilities. We also have a restricted cash balance on deposit with our lenders of $36.5 million, which includes $20.6 million available to fund upcoming renovations.

At year end, we had a weighted average remaining term on our debt of 6.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.65%. It's important to note that approximately 97% of AHIP's term loans have fixed interest rates, meaning we continue to be well shielded from near-term interest rate fluctuations. We also don't have any significant debt maturities until June 2022. Based on this morning's Canadian dollar opening unit price, our U.S. dollar denominated distribution converted in Canadian dollars provides an 11.6% yield.

Finally, we are pleased to confirm for 2018 that 68.01% of AHIP's distributions were considered to be return of capital and 31.99% are considered to be taxable. Investors are encouraged to contact their brokers and tax advisors for advice on the tax consequences of this allocation.

I will now turn the call back to John for some closing remarks.

John O'Neill

Thank you, Azim. We are making every effort to communicate with the market, how we see our business operating in the year ahead, particularly as it relates to the displacement impacts of renovations. To reiterate again, we intend to spend approximately $25 million of capital in renovating 11 hotels during 2019 the exact schedule of our renovation plans is available in our MD&A and in our investor presentation.

Given the kinds of renovations taking place and the layout of these properties, we believe the majority of the hotels being renovated this year will have less revenue and less NOI impact than we had experienced in 2018. We estimate there will be approximately $2 million of impact to income during 2019 from our renovations program compared to what we would otherwise budget for 2019, if these hotels were not under renovation.

I'm pleased to welcome Chris Cameron as our new Chief Investment Officer and expect his leadership in formalizing a capital recycling strategy in the next several months and will provide us with some good opportunities to reposition our portfolio, enhance our returns and align our properties with our long-term strategy. While we aren't in any position to provide specifics yet I can confirm that we are actively reviewing every asset in our portfolio and already working on initiatives.

In the meantime, our management team and board continues to see exemplary value in our unit price, which is evident by the more than 1 million units insiders purchased prior to us entering our quarterly trading blackout in January. With our monthly U.S. dollar distributions, unitholders continue to benefit from steady monthly income, U.S. dollar exposure and we believe significant potential upside as our renovation and capital recycling strategies are executed in future quarters.

And with that, we will open the call to questions from analyst. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Lorne Kalmar with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Lorne Kalmar

Hey, good afternoon.

John O'Neill

Good afternoon.

Lorne Kalmar

I know it's still early days you're seeing on your capital recycling program is there - could you guys give any color in terms of maybe the scope or markets maybe thinking about adding to or shrinking your footprint?

John O'Neill

I think at this time, it's difficult for us to give a dollar amount or specific markets. I think really I can comment more broadly on the focus of our recycling program, which is to essentially improve the quality of our earnings and improve the quality of our assets and in the kind of markets that we're currently in. So that clearly means selling some assets and buying some new assets.

But basically difficult for me to say right now how big of a dollar volume that's going to be and in what market. So suffice to say we have a strategy, we have a new investment officer and it's a key part of our business strategy for 2019.

Lorne Kalmar

Would you guys consider recycling any of the capital in NCIB or buyback?

John O'Neill

We would consider doing that, yes. Again depending on when an asset sells and we'll look at all options absolutely. And in NCIB in particular depending on what kind of capital we repatriate and what our unit price is at that given time. But we are looking at all options, yes.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. Just turning to the AFFO payout guidance. I know you guys said it'll be - once the program's completes. So are we talking for 2020 the goal is to be at 85%?

Azim Lalani

Hi, Lorne, this is Azim here. It's - as we talked about 2019 we'll see some moderation or improvement in the AFFO payout ratio. And then as we complete our renovations in 2019, we expect it to go down further.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then just lastly, are you guys seeing any impact on the PIPs from rising development costs and labor shortages?

John O'Neill

We've actually had some good success on the pricing of our PIPs. Really, we - over the last little while our renovations have come in basically on budget and on time. So we - if we are experiencing any kind of price increases we'll modify the scope of the renovations. But we are also purchasing early and securing contracts early. So even for some of our late 2019 renovations we already had signed purchasing agreements and for FF&E and locking in those pricing. So we feel very good on how the pricing has come in bottom line haven't experienced any big price increases.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, great. Thanks so much. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Brad Sturges with Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

Brad Sturges

Hi, there. Just on the expectations for the renovation displacement to moderate a bit, just remind me or maybe I didn't see it yet, but what was the total displacement in 2018?

John O'Neill

We estimate that the displacement for 2018 was approximately $4 million on an NOI basis or EBITDA basis and moderating to approximately $2 million in 2019. So even though our capital spend in the breadth of our renovations are a little larger in 2019, the impact on those renovations will be we anticipate much smaller given the kinds of properties that we're renovating in 2009. So about half of an impact versus 2018.

Brad Sturges

And Azim, for 2019 what's the expectation for actual CapEx spend, the maintenance CapEx, is that still going to trend at the 2% of revenue or will that tick up?

Azim Lalani

Yes, it will probably be about 2% of revenue. So probably about 75% of our actual calculated reserves.

Brad Sturges

Okay. And so when you're talking about an 85% payout ratio, what are you assuming your return would be on the renovation program? And how are you - what other assumptions you're making to try and get to that number once the renovations are completed?

John O'Neill

Well, it's John, in terms of renovations alone we assume and estimate an approximate 8% return on moneys invested on a capital program combined with - we are expecting a RevPAR increases for this year in line with sort of the U.S. hotel growth of 2% to 3% as I mentioned earlier. So you combine those two, the growth in the income from hotels coming out of renovations the U.S. hotel industry and RevPAR growth.

And then as we get to 2020, basically less again hotel renovation displacement. So those three kind of add up, which we expect will get us to our target payout ratio by 2021 when we're completing our renovations. And you add in a fourth layer essentially as the improved of Aimbridge cost base and savings, which we're starting to see. So those are the key components in the reduced payout ratio.

Brad Sturges

I guess really the question I would like to get to is you're yielding 11.5% or more right now. Has there been serious consideration at the board level to take a second look at that policy and try and make a decision as whether that's the best use of cash or to retain it to either pay back debt, stock or fund acquisition growth for example.

John O'Neill

I guess, I can say Brad a dividend cut is not something that we are currently considering.

Brad Sturges

Okay, thank you.

John O'Neill

Yes.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Matt Logan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good evening.

John O'Neill

Hello, Matt.

Matt Logan

Just in terms of the U.S. government shutdown earlier this year, has that had any impact on your portfolio in the DC area?

John O'Neill

Yes, it has. We estimate not necessarily just DC but perhaps Oklahoma, Florida and Texas to some degree, but we estimate that may be approximately about one penny of impact in the first quarter negative impact. So between $750,000 and $1 million hard to track exactly, but that's our estimate. Happy to see the government back open and fully on work that's for sure.

Matt Logan

Agreed. And in terms of your disposition program, what sort of pricing are you seeing for similar assets to AHIP's portfolio and how does that impact your thought process?

John O'Neill

Pricing of hotel assets across the U.S. right now for sale are holding strong. Seller expectations are very strong. We have not seen a drop in sales prices recently in the hotel space. It is market specific, but recent trends are quite frankly hotel pricing is holding firm.

Matt Logan

Fair enough. On your payout ratio, looking out to when the renovations are completed, and you've got some of the PIP capital deployed. Your 85% target is that based on your historical reserves for 4% for premium hotels and 3% for your economy lodging hotels?

Azim Lalani

Yes, that's right.

Matt Logan

And would that be kind of similar to what you were looking for, for underwriting your 100% payout ratio for 2018?

Azim Lalani

No, so for 2018 we were actually using a lower reserve amount, which actually reflect of what we actually spent. And the reason for that was a lot of that was tied in with the PIP renovations that were being done.

Matt Logan

And that was just a difference in terms of timing and not how you think about the payout ratio over a longer term horizon.

Azim Lalani

That's correct, because if you think about it a lot of the renovations were already pre-funded for the PIP work. And so as we complete that program, we'll be getting back to a regular reserve spend.

Matt Logan

Okay. Maybe just changing gears your economy lodging portfolios been doing really well you've had a year with Wyndham. How do you think about the outlook for that business in 2019?

John O'Neill

Continued positive outlook really on both fronts; our rail contract business as I mentioned earlier in the call basically the volumes - rail volumes are up and we're basically reaching that inflection points where the volumes at our hotels and the rail crews are now starting to exceed the minimum guarantees, which will generate some additional revenues over and above the minimum guarantees. So that's positive.

And then on the Wyndham and commercial side they continue to provide good commercial business, good average rate delivery as the commercial guests like their reward points and are familiar with brands.

And on - and as - but as rail volumes increase higher that does squeeze a little bit the available room nights that we have to sell at a higher rated commercial business. But overall, that's still a positive for the business because positive rail volumes over guaranteed levels of business in our properties is a good thing. We like full hotels. So the Wyndham and the branding exercise in those 44 properties was always intended really to fill and to get a higher rate for the non-rail business, the commercial business, so that's what it's doing. So we see a very rosy outlook for that division and those properties going forward.

Matt Logan

How would we think about the revenue growth from that segment in 2019?

Azim Lalani

This is a Azim, here. I think the growth as John mentioned, as we are reaching the point where we're crossing over the guarantees, I think you'll probably see at least 1% to 2% revenue growth as we as we cross over that threshold.

Matt Logan

All right guys that's all for me. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Tao Willie [ph] with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good evening.

John O'Neill

Good evening, Tao.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to ask what your sort of outlook is for - on the cost side for next year, you made the mention of trying to mitigate some of the impacts, but if I just think about maybe labor and taxes specifically like what are sort of the natural - what's the natural kind of inflation you're seeing in those line items right now?

John O'Neill

I'll start, it's John and I'll let Azim jump in maybe on the property tax side or the taxes. But there's no doubt there's some - U.S. has experienced some labor challenges and increased wage rates and we're no different our industry and our group of hotels and labor shortages. But the labor shortages is not so much an issue for us, we do use casual and contract labor to ensure we can always deliver our product and deliver our services where need be. But labor is one issue.

On the flip side of that, as we get more efficient in scheduling, Aimbridge is instituting some great housekeeping systems that's our single biggest wage expense in all of our properties is housekeeping. We've already started experiencing some efficiencies there and thanks to our manager, improving efficiencies and buying power as well too. So you combine a 2% to 3% RevPAR increase across the board sort of nationwide point of view, we believe given our efficiencies in labor and buying power and efficiencies on that expense side we should see improve margins.

And we should definitely see improved margins on our hotels that are coming out of renovations. Because really the focus there is on average rate growth. As a portfolio we - as a whole company, we do approximately 76% occupancy on an annual basis. That's what we did in 2018. And so our opportunity is rate growth and renovated hotels will allow us rate growth, and that's the focus for us too. And with rate growth and even if it's flat occupancy that that should deliver higher margins. So very attuned to your question, maybe Azim could give just a quick answer on property taxes at what we see, which is probably not much difference for 2019.

Azim Lalani

Hi, Tao. So in terms of the property taxes, what we're expecting going forward is certainly moderation in terms of the increases. We're probably looking at 2% to 3% in terms of increases there. That's across the portfolio we'll have some that will probably be less than that. But generally, I think that's how I would model that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then - and that would include like so you're saying like all of the - you had some larger increases on recently acquired hotels like most of that will worked its way through for 2019.

Azim Lalani

Yes, that's right. And so what we saw was just in some cases assessors chasing the transactions and transaction prices. So that's where we had significant increases, but going forward, we shouldn't see that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. That's it for me. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Dean Wilkinson with CNBC World Markets. Your line is open.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Hi, everyone.

John O'Neill

Hi, Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Azim, maybe just for clarity on that target payout of the 85% by 2020.What would that be on an FFO basis? Do you have that number.

Azim Lalani

Not of hand, I don't sorry.

Jamie Kokoska

We can follow up with you.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that would be great. Maybe just send that around to everyone on the call. Just conceptually when you look at the displacement that you had through 2018 now you can sort of slice it, dice it and analyze it how did that displacement compared to what you thought it would be going into the beginning of the year?

John O'Neill

I think it was about the same about as expected. I mean we did six renovations through the year but three in particular in Dallas, Cincinnati and Columbus. Again going back to my earlier comments big atrium, big properties averaging 250 rooms. And they did displace business not only rooms business, but food and beverage business as the atriums were being renovated.

And then - but I will say then that once the completion of the renovations occurred, generally the ramp up has taken a little longer there's no doubt about that. Pleased to see recently at especially our Cincinnati hotel, the ramp up back to a more normalized incomes and even over and above last year has occurred. But generally it's the ramp up that takes a little bit longer, but the actual amount of displacement Dean was about as expected last year. So I think we have a pretty good handle on what to expect.

And moving into 2019 as I said, we really only have one property the Embassy Suites, Cleveland where we'll renovating in the middle of the year and more like end of Q2 and Q3 that we expect significant displacement from. One other large property, we're renovating in the upcoming year, the Embassy Suites in the Tempe, Arizona by Phoenix, we don't anticipate a significant displacement given the time of year and the style of property.

So again expecting far less displacement this year some, but far less, I believe we have a good handle on these.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. So then you would also expect that the ramp up from the displacement from the 11 that you're doing this year would not maybe take as long as the bigger ones that you did this year as well. Is that fair?

John O'Neill

Sometimes the ramp up though isn't necessarily - it's a ramp up if, if you have a hotel, that's one of our smaller properties and perhaps we're just doing room renovation. So we do them selectively and there's not that much displacement. But it still takes a little bit of time to ramp over and above normalized levels where if you're attempting to get $5, $10 more on an average rate basis due to a renovated room that doesn't happen overnight.

So you still have some ramp up even if there was no displacing because it takes a for the better renovated product to really make - to run its way through renovation - reservations, which have been made previously. So there's still a ramp up even if there is no displacement. But it's not aside. Every hotel is a little bit different.

Dean Wilkinson

There's a lot of art to it, I suppose, like I mean to the extent that if you have vacancy, would you offer somebody sort of a turned suite as opposed to the old one, just to get them in there with the view of maybe just we'll get them back and that sort of thing.

John O'Neill

Absolutely, it's the art of revenue management, which - and not to sound like a broken record.

Dean Wilkinson

[Multiple Speakers] right?

John O'Neill

No, not at all. And revenue management is a huge focus for us and a huge focus for Aimbridge and it's - and for us right now it is mainly all about average rate growth. But at the same time, if you've displaced during your renovation, you need to get your clients back in the building, back experiencing the newly renovated hotel. So in the short-term you may indeed be discounting to some degree to build the volumes back up and they can see the nice new product and then you can get the rates setup.

So every hotel is different, every market is different, but once you're finished it, once you're renovated and you're through that and your regular clients have seen it, that's when the return should be there.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks. So I'll hand callback.

John O'Neill

Great. Well, thank you, operator. And thank you everybody for listening. So we're excited about the year ahead and we appreciate your questions and your support of the company and onward and upward. Thank you.

