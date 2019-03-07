PREIT: Safety Is Expensive

Income investors should consider paying up for the stability if they want exposure to this REIT.

The preferred shares have less volatility and a safer dividend, but this comes at a cost.

The shares continue to be weak given the retail environment and the dividend has been questioned.

The pressures in the retail market have left few retail-focused REITs unscathed. Malls have (rightfully) borne the brunt of the pressure as consumer preferences have changed faster than the malls have changed. Mall REITs are currently engaged in revamping malls to meet the new consumer preferences and adapt to the changing retail landscape.

One of the first malls to recognize the changes in the retail space was Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a REIT focused on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. PREIT has interests in 27 retail properties, of which 25 are operating properties and two are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating properties include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties, have a total of 20.1 million square feet and are located in nine states. There are 19 operating retail properties in their portfolio that are consolidated for financial reporting purposes. These consolidated properties have a total of 16.0 million square feet, of which PREIT owns 12.9 million square feet. The six operating retail properties that are owned by unconsolidated partnerships with third parties have a total of 4.1 million square feet, of which 2.8 million square feet are owned by such partnerships.

As I stated earlier, PREIT has been managing their portfolio to shed non-core and underperforming assets while upgrading their core portfolio to adapt to the changing retail landscape. In doing so, the REIT has shed nearly half of their portfolio to arrive at their core portfolio of better performing assets. As of December 31, 2018, the REIT has only three non-core malls remaining.

Source: author spreadsheet

The reduction in property count has resulted in a higher quality portfolio (albeit a smaller one):

Source: author spreadsheet

The REIT has also continued to engage in anchor replacement, "resetting" the anchors of their malls and filling the spaces with stores and activity centers that better appeal to current consumer preferences.

Source: Q4 '18 supplemental

While there have been obvious improvements to the portfolio, headwinds continue to pressure the company. Due to the recently announced store closings by J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), PREIT released the following:

PREIT is proud to highlight our strengthened anchor profile and confirm our prior commentary that we don't anticipate any JC Penney closures as a result of their recent announcement of 2019 store closings," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "With no unleased department stores in our core portfolio and among the lowest exposure to Sears in the sector, we are uniquely positioned to execute on our strategy and capitalize on the opportunity to further diversify our earnings through the addition of multifamily and hotel units across our portfolio." As of December 31, 2018, PREIT portfolio operating metrics remain strong with core mall sales per square foot at $510 and 96.6% of core mall space leased. Yielding no unleased department store spaces, PREIT has been proactive and aggressive in replacing challenged department stores. In two years, the Company has replaced 13 department stores. In 2019, over a dozen tenants will open in 4 former department store spaces as PREIT continues to diversify its mall tenant base.

Have to give credit where it's due - PREIT has been upgrading their portfolio since 2009 and was focused on reducing exposure to weaker credits before most malls.

That is not to say all the work is done, as the following table of their top tenants shows, there are still struggling retailers in their malls including L Brands (LB), Signet Jewelers (SIG), J.C. Penney, Macy's (M) and Ascena Retail (ASNA) (By the way, PREIT, you list Ascena by the wrong name). That said, the total exposure to these retailers is 11.6% and on firm ground.

Source: Q4 '18 supplemental

As a result of the headwinds caused by the retail sector, PREIT, like most malls, especially tier two and tier three malls, has significantly underperformed the broader REIT market.

Data by YCharts

As a result of the weakness in the retail environment and the resultant volatility and weakness in the common shares, risk-averse income investors should avoid the common and - potentially - focus on the preferred shares given their seniority to common and dividends that are less at risk (as evidenced in the chart below).

Source: author spreadsheet

"Potentially" is the keyword. Because the dividends are "safer" than the common doesn't mean a hill of beans unless they are safe in and of themselves. A review of a financial snapshot should aid in the determination whether the dividends are merely safer than the common or safe in and of themselves. If they are not compelling stand alone, I should stop writing this (after the determination) and you should stop reading.

The following table provides a snapshot of PREIT's financials as they pertain to paying the preferred dividend.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table shows, the preferred dividends are well covered by the various measures of cash flow and can therefore be considered relatively safe (on a stand-alone basis, not compared to common dividends).

AFFO coverage, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

With this information in hand, the following table lists PREIT preferred stock outstanding.

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table shows the market on the three series of preferred.

Source: author spreadsheet

Source: author spreadsheet

Of the above series, I would choose the Series C (PEI.PC) for the following reasons:

Highest stripped yield. Highest volume (liquidity). Three-year call protection (I know it seems the option is worthless at this juncture, but I will take it), and Low stripped price.

It is worth noting, however, that should there be a change of control, there is a conversion feature:

The lesser of:

$25.00 plus the amount of any accrued and unpaid dividends divided by the Common Share Price or the share cap.

There is a cap on the number of shares that the preferred can be converted into. The caps are:

Source: author spreadsheet

From this perspective, the Series D (PEI.PD) is optimal and the Series C is the least optimal. Thirty-eight basis points separate the Cs from the Ds. If there was a change of control (and the shares were at current prices and not redeemed), the value difference could be sizable. As I cannot model the possibility (and there have been no rumors of PREIT being on the block), I will stick with the known variables and say the Series C is the best value (you can use the above information to determine value if you have a view on the likelihood of a change of control).

As the following chart shows, and the table above lists, the PREIT preferred stock is well off their lows (around 40 percent higher), reducing the overall attractiveness of the trade from a capital appreciation standpoint (although the earlier preferred and equity chart might suggest the preferred is going lower).

Source: author spreadsheet

Similarly, the yields available are approximately 300 basis points lower than their wide prints.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the Series B is the lowest on the list (in terms of desirability), the following chart shows the yield spread between the Series C and the Series D PREIT preferred stock. As the table shows, the Series C is near its widest spread to the Series D, increasing the attractiveness of the series relative to the other outstanding.

Source: author spreadsheet

Stand Alone Bottom Line: I like the Series C preferred from PREIT due to its price, yield and liquidity features. I also believe it could fall in price in sympathy with the equity, so if I were inclined to buy a position, I would leg into it or wait.

Investors do have choices. The following table lists other preferred stock of REITs in similar businesses.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above and charts below evidence, PREIT has some of the highest yielding preferred stock, a couple of basis points higher than fellow tier 2/3 mall REIT Washington Prime Group (WPG) although significantly lower than CBL & Associates (CBL). The interesting thing here (to me, at least) is the fact that WPG and PEI trade around the same levels. PEI has higher value malls than WPG, but WPG has more of them. Different risk profiles, but the same aggregate risk (at least according to the market). This is why I state that investors just trade risk profiles when trading similar yields in eREITs, mREITs and BDCs (as well as anything else, I suppose). But I digress. I am torn on choosing between WPG and PEI from an income investment standpoint, but will err on the side of higher quality assets (and call protection).

The stripped yield, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

The stripped price, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table shows the "cost of stability" of mall REIT preferred stocks, or the yield differential between the common stock and the preferred stock.

Source: author spreadsheet

After the cut of the CBL common dividend, only the preferred stock of PREIT and Washington Prime are this expensive relative to the common. This is, of course, a function of the uncertainty regarding the common dividend.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the title of this note states, for PREIT, the safety of the preferred (over the common) is expensive. It is, in fact, more expensive than it has been where an investor "pays" five percent to buy the reduced volatility and uncertainty of the preferred.

Source: author spreadsheet

Bottom Line: I have been following PREIT for a long time (first note published in 2012) and like the path they have chosen and the progress they have made. The biggest issue I have with the REIT is their size - they are small and do not have significant asset flexibility. They could be a take-out candidate, but that is speculation and I am not sure who would be a buyer. I believe the preferred dividend is safe and the REIT's capital structure is reasonable and therefore believe that structurally, PREIT Series C is a buy. I also believe we could see weakness in sympathy with the equity, and would therefore be patient or leg into the position.

Helpful Links

Ploutos Investing Pennsylvania REIT: Is Its 11.4%-Yielding Dividend A Buy?

Brad Thomas Pennsylvania REIT: Become The Victor Or The Victim?

Colorado Wealth Management Fund Buy PEI: Even The Bears Are Giving It 32% Upside

Michael Boyd PREIT: Worth A Buy? I'm Still Skeptical

December 2018 supplemental

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.