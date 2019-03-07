Broyhill Asset Management - Dollar Tree

We are introducing this new feature for followers of Fund Letters. We will excerpt individual stock ideas from Fund Letters so that our readers can more directly follow the specific ideas cited by these firms. If you do not wish to receive these updates simply unfollow "Fund letter stock ideas".

Dollar stores have historically provided both consumers and investors with tremendous value. Over the past decade, shares of (NASDAQ:DLTR) have compounded at 20% annually, although the stock had a rough slide last year, dropping more than 15%. This provided us with an opportunity to increase our position.

We believe that consensus is overly focused on the Family Dollar business, which DLTR acquired in 2015. While Dollar General (DG) provided DLTR with a proven playbook for fixing Family Dollar, progress to date has been choppy. Long-term investors in DLTR are rightly frustrated, but we believe patience will ultimately be rewarded. In the meantime, the Dollar Tree segment, which represents more than three-quarters of operating profit, is performing well in a challenging retail environment: same-store sales growth has exceeded 4% over the trailing twelve months. We believe downside risk is limited and that management, or perhaps other interested parties, have plenty of options at their disposal, since the market currently assigns little value to the FDO segment, which was acquired for $9 billion just a few years ago.