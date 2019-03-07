Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Sluggish Ahead Of ECB

Economy

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in Q4 of 2018, according to revised data from Eurostat. GDP was up 1.6% in the euro area and 1.8% in the EU28 during Q3. Household final consumption expenditure had a positive contribution to GDP growth in both the euro area and the EU28 during the quarter. Among member states with data for Q4, Estonia (+2.2%) recorded the highest growth compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+1.3%), Latvia and Sweden (both +1.2%). Decreases were observed in Greece and Italy (-0.1%), while GDP in Germany remained static.

Oil prices are tracking higher after a choppy day of trading yesterday when a weekly report on U.S. crude stockpiles showed a surge. Energy traders think a big rebound in U.S. crude oil imports in combination with a drop in exports led to the large increase in domestic inventories. Oil is up more than 20% this year after OPEC and its allies held back output in an effort to balance the market, while sanctions against Venezuela and Iran have worked to keep supplies tight. In today's early action, WTI crude oil futures +0.6% to $56.53/bbl and Brent crude +0.8% to $66.53/bbl.

Crucial votes are scheduled in the U.K. next week that will determine the immediate course of Brexit and the U.K.'s relationship with the EU. If lawmakers vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, they will then vote on leaving the 28-member bloc without a deal (hard Brexit). JPMorgan doubts May can achieve victory at this stage, predicting an extension of Article 50 by two or three months with May securing passage of the deal by early April. May and other Brexit officials are in Brussels in a last-ditch effort to score more concessions from European Union leaders before the key votes.

A House Appropriations subcommittee hearing is scheduled today on Capitol Hill on gun violence prevention research. It's the first hearing in more than 20 years for the Labor-HHS panel on the topic of gun violence research. Earlier this week, gun stocks American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) turned lower on weak background check data for February.

The Fed will cut back its use of qualitative objections in its CCAR stress tests for the 2019 cycle. "The changes eliminate the qualitative objection for most firms due to the improvements in capital planning made by the largest firms," according to the Fed. Firms that are newer to the CCAR tests, and thus may have less-established capital planning capabilities, will remain subject to a possible qualitative objection.

A report on consumer credit is due out later today from the Federal Reserve. Economists expected the report to show a monthly change of $17.3B after steady growth of $16.6B was recorded in December. Economists will be closely watching the level of revolving credit change for the month after recent data from the Fed indicated that credit card debt is rising faster than mortgage debt, student loan balances and auto debt. Credit card debt at the end of December topped $870B and re-touched the "nominal peak" level of 2008.