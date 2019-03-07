FuelCell Energy Secures Favorable Financing For Its Groton Power Plant Project But Near-Term Challenges Remain

Ongoing large operating losses and higher minimum cash requirements could force the company to either sell a power plant or access capital markets again within the next few weeks.

Finally, FuelCell Energy offered its badly stricken common shareholders some good news as the company secured construction financing for its 7.4 MW power plant project at the U.S. Navy New London Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut at very favorable terms.

Photo: New London Submarine Base, Groton, Connecticut in 2005 - Photo Courtesy of Kevin Reilly

The new credit facility provides for aggregate principal commitments of up to $23 million at an interest rate of LIBOR +2.25%.

Even better, the company also managed to obtain commitment letters by a consortium of banks for refinancing of the construction loan upon completion of the project. Terms of the anticipated 15-year loan facility haven't been disclosed yet but I expect them to be favorable as well.

Certainly, this is a very positive development for the company which will allow for the construction and refinancing of the project at highly favorable conditions.

On the flipside, the question remains why the company has been unable to secure similar construction financing for the remainder of its utility-scale backlog and instead entered into a terrible agreement with specialty lender Generate Capital.

For example, the annual interest rate amounts to 9.5%. In addition, Generate Capital charges a "drawdown fee" of 3.0% on each loan amount made available to the company. Moreover, Generate Capital will earn a "disposition fee" of 3.0% if FuelCell Energy sells a project that has been funded through the Generate Capital facility. Lastly, Generate Capital reserved the right to make an equity investment in each funded project once refinancing will be obtained and "be entitled to receive a return of no less than a twelve percent (12%) after-tax equity internal rate of return on such investment prior to borrower’s being entitled to any distributions". This way, a good chunk of the projects' returns would be transferred to Generate Capital.

At least, the termination fee of $650,000 looks moderate so there's still hope that the company might secure better conditions from other lenders going forward.

Unfortunately, when it comes to FuelCell Energy, there's seemingly always a catch somewhere and Tuesday's news is no exception as the company was required to amend its loan agreement with Hercules Capital (HTGC) in conjunction with the new construction loan facility.

In fact, Hercules Capital took the chance and materially increased the minimum unrestricted cash balance requirement for the company:

At all times following the Sixth Amendment Effective Date through March 31, 2019, Borrower shall maintain an unrestricted Cash balance of at least (NYSE:A) 50% of the outstanding Loan balance plus (NYSE:B) the amount of accounts payable (as defined under GAAP) not paid within 90 days of the invoice date, in accounts subject to an Account Control Agreement in favor of Agent. At all times after March 31, 2019, Borrower shall maintain an unrestricted Cash balance of at least (A) 75% of the outstanding Loan balance plus (B) the amount of accounts payable (as defined under GAAP) not paid within 90 days of the invoice date, in accounts subject to an Account Control Agreement in favor of Agent.

Even when we assume the company having no accounts payable not paid within 90 days of the invoice date, the amendment calculates to an increase in the minimum unrestricted cash balance requirement from approximately $12.7 million to 19.0 million. Given the company's unrestricted cash balance of $39.3 million at the end of Q4/2018 and cash used in operating activities of $13 million for the quarter, FuelCell Energy will have to raise more capital or sell one of its power plants as soon as possible. Remember, the company won't be able to draw under its construction loan facilities to cover operating losses.

Investors should better hope for a project sale as accessing the capital markets again would almost certainly result in another toxic financing transaction at even worse conditions than before.

Bottom line:

Finally, some good news as the company managed to secure highly favorable construction financing for its 7.4 MW Groton power plant project. Even better, FuelCell Energy already obtained commitment letters for long-term refinancing of the project from a consortium of banks.

Unfortunately, existing lender Hercules Capital took the chance and increased the minimum unrestricted cash requirement under its outstanding $25.3 million loan to roughly $19 million, leaving the company with very little wiggle room after Q1/FY19.

Expect FuelCell Energy to either sell a power plant or return to the capital markets within the next couple of weeks to raise the cash needed to cover ongoing large operating losses.

In addition, the company continues to suffer from the onerous terms of the 2017 and 2018 toxic financing transactions which will result in massive dilution for existing common stockholders. With the Series D conversions having not even started and another reverse split straight ahead, investors should continue to avoid the common shares and instead consider the high-yielding perpetual preferred stock (OTCPK:FCELB) shielded from ongoing dilution with the potential for very meaningful capital appreciation going forward.

