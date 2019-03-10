Broyhill Asset Management - Oaktree Capital Group

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Value Walk.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) is a world-class investment firm, founded in 1995, with deep expertise in credit. OAK's core values, which inform every investment decision, are grounded in anti-fragility. Ironically, this is also the reason for the stock's underperformance in recent years.

Since OAK invests the majority of its capital during periods of distress and focuses on the most senior securities in the capital structure, the long and uninterrupted bull market has resulted in few low-risk opportunities to put money to work. Yet, investors who wait for a bear market before investing in OAK risk missing out on the benefits of the stock's countercyclical business model. We got a glimpse of how the market may rank OAK's peer group when the cycle turns during the fourth quarter of last year (see chart below).

Oaktree should gain tremendously from increased disruptions in the capital markets. As one of the best distressed investors in history, Oaktree's business improves when external shocks, failures, and volatility are on the rise. Oaktree is one of the highest-quality businesses in our portfolio, managed by a team that collectively owns most of the stock. The shares change hands today at less than 10x our estimate of normalized fee-based earnings, net of the asset value carried on the books, which make up roughly half of OAK's current market capitalization.