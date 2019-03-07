Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019

The market environment is favorable for active managers and Einhorn, being a truly active manager, should be able to prove his investment talent.

GLRE’s discount to book value decreased from 35% at the start of the year to 20% now.

The performance of Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) has been terrible in 2018. But this has created a very favorable setting to invest in GLRE. With fees at a low, leverage at a high and a high discount to book value, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent. 2019 is off to a good start and the discount to book value has declined to less than 20% in the first months of this year. Is there more to come?

2018 results

As we said, the performance of Greenlight Capital Re has been terrible in 2018. And maybe that’s even an understatement. Last year, Einhorn’s long portfolio underperformed his short portfolio by a shocking 28%!

Exhibit 1: Investment results

Source: 10-K

And although the underwriting results improved compared to 2017, GLRE booked an above 100% combined ratio of 102.8%.

The combined ratio measures the total profitability of GLRE’s underwriting operations and does not take into account corporate expenses, net investment income or any foreign exchange gain or loss. Given the nature of its unique underwriting strategy, GLRE expects that “its combined ratio may also be volatile from period to period.”

A combined ratio below 100% means the underwriting operations are profitable. As you can see in exhibit 2, GLRE’s combined ratio is more often above 100% than below.

Exhibit 2: Combined ratio

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

It’s fair to say that GLRE’s underwriting results haven’t been stellar. And if there’s one part of the GLRE-story where we do not expect much improvement in the coming years, it’s this part. For the investment-story we are much more positive.

Key drivers of active management

According to Cambridge Associates, there are structural conditions that heavily influence the ability of managers to outperform market indexes. A higher percentage of active managers tend to outperform when:

managers’ structural overweights relative to benchmarks, including out-of-benchmark positions outperform,

the average stock in the index outperforms the largest stocks, and

cash outperforms the index.

Taking US equity managers as an example: between 1995 and 1999 and between 2010 and 2017, the majority of managers underperformed the fee-adjusted benchmark at a time when the structural conditions for active manager outperformance were generally not present. However, as the 1990s demonstrated, these conditions do not last forever, and when they lift, more active managers should outperform.

Exhibit 3: Key drivers of active management

Source: Cambridge Associates

Three market developments may have exacerbated active managers’ struggles over the past decade:

Quantitative easing has arguably suppressed the dispersion of asset price returns;

Investors have bid up a handful of disruptive technology stocks resulting in narrow market leadership; and

Equity markets have been strongly bullish for most of the decade, particularly in the United States.

Cambridge Associates believes these challenging conditions are starting to fade. In particular, market volatility and asset price dispersion could be set to rise.

The past few years the dispersion was low and in such an environment it is simply very difficult to get a big outperformance of a long portfolio versus a short portfolio.

Exhibit 4: S&P 500 dispersion

Dispersion refers to the cross-sectional standard deviation of monthly stock returns around their mean. By contrast, volatility refers to the standard deviation of stock returns around their time-series mean. The presence of dispersion is central to generating outperformance: active bets cannot produce performance that differs discernibly from the market unless the differences between highest and lowest returns are sufficiently dispersed.

At the extreme, zero dispersion in returns is akin to having only one stock in which to invest. As that stock also constitutes the market, even a manager with perfect foresight could not invest in equities that outperform (or underperform) the benchmark, making active strategies futile.

Although dispersion has been low the past years, it has been increasing the past months and currently dispersion is above its long-term median value.

Exhibit 5: Current S&P 500 dispersion

Einhorn and his investors should hope for this high dispersion to continue. Normally there is significant persistence in the high dispersion quintile between the previous month and the current one. Employing a one month lag therefore allows for an investor to identify a move to a high dispersion environment and react by implementing an active strategy in the subsequent month. An investor’s choice of when to invest in actively managed funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

Tech stocks that have been leading the market are coming under pressure from slowing Chinese growth, trade tariffs, potential regulatory constraints, data privacy concerns, and a litany of other potential issues.

These dynamics could provide a more conducive environment for highly skilled active managers going forward.

How to choose an active manager?

An investor’s choice of when to invest in active funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

At the core of the active-passive debate is the question of whether active equity managers are skilled enough to cover costs. A large number of studies show the average fund underperforming a passively managed portfolio, revealing that stock-picking skill is on average insufficient to offset fees.

On the other hand, many studies demonstrate truly active funds, as contrasted to closet indexers, do outperform. Truly active funds are those with:

high active share,

low R-squared with respect to the fund’s benchmark,

smaller AUM (generally less than $1 billion),

strategy consistency and

large positions in best-idea stocks.

It’s fair to say that Einhorn ticks all the boxes.

Due to his bad performance (and the resulting redemptions), the AUM of his fund has fallen significantly.

Only two stocks, GM (GM) and Brighthouse (BHF), in his portfolio belong to the S&P 500.

He adhered very consistently (some say stubbornly) to his value strategy.

GLRE entered 2019 with a portfolio consisting of fewer names than it did a year ago, but one that is more concentrated in its highest-conviction names. The Top 10 stocks of his long portfolio sum up to 86% of that portfolio.

So the time is right for active managers to outperform and Einhorn, being a truly active manager should be able to prove his investment talent in this environment.

Gold

In 2012, Einhorn wrote an article for the Huffington Post called “The Fed’s Jelly Donut Policy.” In it, Einhorn took issue with the Fed’s easy-money policy, comparing it to sugar addiction. Since then Einhorn has a so-called Macro portfolio that invests in gold and other commodities like natural gas. Some call this “style drift” a bad idea and the results so far confirm this.

Exhibit 6: Investment results macro portfolio

Source: 10-K

Einhorn increased his exposure to gold. As of December 31, 2018, the exposure to gold on a delta-adjusted basis was 18.3% versus 9.8% in 2017.

Exhibit 7: Gold price sensitivity

While it might have been a bad idea to invest in gold the previous years, we believe the time is now to invest in gold.

Reduced performance fee

Greenlight Capital Re pays investment advisor DME Advisors a management fee of 1.5% per year and a performance fee (subject to a loss carry-forward provision) of 20% on the net investment income.

The loss carry forward provision requires DME Advisors to earn a reduced performance allocation of 10% on net investment income in any year subsequent to the year in which the investment account incurs a loss, until all the losses are recouped and an additional amount equal to 150% of the aggregate investment loss is earned. DME Advisors is not entitled to earn a performance allocation in a year in which the investment portfolio incurs a loss. So, currently investors in GLRE enjoy a reduced performance fee of 10%. The performance fee is deducted from the investment result, the fee-reduction hence has a positive impact on the ROE of GLRE.

Leverage

GLRE uses, besides its shareholders' equity, its float from policyholders to invest.

Exhibit 8: Invested capital

Source: 10-K

The use of float creates leverage (exactly the same way it happens at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B)). Due to the bad investment results the shareholders' equity declined. As a result, the weight of the float in the invested capital increased. Or put differently, the leverage has increased.

Exhibit 9: leverage

Source: 10-K

Leverage is a knife that cuts both ways. But given the favorable market environment for active managers and the truly active composition of Einhorn’s portfolio, we consider this higher leverage a plus.

Return On Equity-potential

GLRE has a dual engine to create value: its investment portfolio and its insurance business. Based on the expected investment return and underwriting return we can plot different scenarios and their accompanying return on equity (ROE).

Exhibit 10: ROE potential

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

We can compare this with the situation in 2016 and it immediately becomes clear that the ROE potential is bigger than it ever was.

Exhibit 11: ROE potential in 2016.

As we said before, we don’t have great expectations for the underwriting return. For the investment returns, our expectations are more ambitious. In the grand scheme of things the investment return is much more important than the underwriting return. Even if GLRE would be able to achieve a combined ratio of 95%, the % of ROE explained by the investment result is still 67% for an investment result of only 5%.

Exhibit 12: Importance of investment return

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

Valuation

The best way to value a company like GLRE is the P/book.

Exhibit 13: Price-to-Book

Source: 10-K

It might not come at a surprise, but GLRE has never been cheaper. Currently, GLRE trades at 0.81 times book value (versus the long-term average of 1). An improvement in both the underwriting and the investment results will be needed to bring this ratio back above 1.

Price target

If we assume GLRE remains loss-making on the insurance side (combined ratio of 102.5%) and posts an investment return of only 5% in the coming 5 years, the ROE would be 8%. This implies that the book value per share would climb from our current estimate at the end of February of $14.1 to $20.7.

If shares trade at book value (versus a current discount of 19%), that implies the current stock price would double to $22.7 in 5 years' time! If the investment return would be 10% instead of 5%, the current stock price would almost triple to $33.1.

Conclusion

With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value still high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent. The market environment is favorable for active managers and the truly active composition of Einhorn’s portfolio should allow him to shine.

Buy Greenlight Capital Re.

