Making Impossible Look Easy: The Fastest-Growing REIT Has The Least Leverage

CoreSite has rebounded 20% since its secular bottom in January of this year. It's been a good ride for those who follow the Institutional Income Plus.

What makes CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) an attractive company? Better yet, what has made data center REITs better investment opportunities than most of their REIT peers?

Source

In the last eight years, CoreSite grew its net asset value ("NAV") by nearly 30% annually. I'm not aware of another REIT that can truly compete with this figure much less surpass it. Although the REIT universe is defined in many ways, the comparable average is between 5-6% over the same time period. Data center REITs have grown their NAVs at approximately 15% a year, which demonstrates both their relative attractiveness and COR's dominance. Data centers generated 25% annual returns over the last five years, but it's important to note that it is front-weighted rather than linear; the last three years have been closer to 17%. In terms of yields, data centers currently yield just under 4.0% on average and trade at about 18 times Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). This should give experienced REIT investors pause.

Why? REITs as a whole trade for a relative premium of 20x AFFO. It's undeniable that COR has created tremendous value, but we need to understand why. What is it about COR's market segment and COR's specific approach within that business type is working so well? How durable is the growth and how protected are its existing revenues?

Let's get to it.

Most investors fall into one of two camps: too bullish or too bearish. Statements like "on the other hand" and "but I could be wrong" within Seeking Alpha comments are as rare as the Oahu Akialoa. Trust me, I've personally responded to well over 1,000 reader comments within my articles alone.

Source

For those unfamiliar with the "Hawaiian honeycreeper" and its spectacular bill, this bird was made extinct due to deforestation and avian malaria. We consider our hard-earned personal capital and that of our subscribers too valuable to fall pray to the common fallacy of seeing only one side of an investment opportunity. When the story seems too compelling, we double our efforts to find cracks in the foundation. When everyone decided Monroe Capital Corporation was somehow "finished" due to portfolio issues, we issued a controversial bullish article based on its relative and absolute valuation. We aren't interested in what "feels good" or satisfying an emotional response. WER's article "Monroe Capital: An Ugly Duckling I Can Live With, 40% Upside & 15% Yield While You Wait" was published on December 22, 2018, and generated a ton of negative comments. People reacted almost violently.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

The point here is emotions are not what should drive your buy or sell decisions. Monroe was a great example of hyper and irrational bearishness that cost a lot of people a lot of money. The results of thinking logically about the BDC and its portfolio speak for themselves. This brings us to CoreSite.

COR is a great example of "hyper bullishness" that only recently began to sway. This coincided with the general market sell-off in late Q4 2018, which COR had often been immune to in previous corrections, borderline spectacular negative claims that data centers could be easily replaced by servers packed into RVs, and news that Google (GOOG) made advancements in chip design that could negatively impact data center REITs.

Source; Yahoo! Finance

This is a five year chart that will likely surprise you. The bottom line in dark blue is the Vangaurd REIT ETF (VNQ) and the teal line above it is the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). But isn't this a five year chart encompassing most of one of the greatest bull markets in history? Why are the REIT and S&P proxies at the bottom of the comparison?

Actually, the S&P 500 is up approximately 50% over the period and closer to 65% on a total return basis. So what's the deal with all the lines way, way above the S&P? Those are the five major data center REITs: Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX), QTS Realty Trust (QTS), CyrusOne Inc (CONE), and CoreSite Realty Corporation. CoreSite rests at the very top with capital gains of 235% for a total return well over 250%. EQIX, CONE, and DLR have nearly identical total returns of approximately 155% while QTS generated a "meager" 85% total return.

In short, while most of the gains were front heavy, the data center REITs have nonetheless comprehensively dominated the S&P 500 while in the midst of one of its greatest bull runs. At the end of this incredible five year period of out performance, the data center REITs trade at an average AFFO multiple of 18x that is still below the broader REIT ETF VNQ's average of 20x. Not bad!

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Year-to-date the story is different. While all but CONE have gains for the year, performance has been more mixed and in line with the S&P 500 and VNQ.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Going back a little further to a six month chart we see that VNQ is the top performer versus the data center segment. Interestingly, I've reviewed the Q4 and full year 2018 performance of CONE, DLR, and COR in-depth and only CONE posted any real misses versus guidance. Even then, as outlined in my recent article focused on the company, CONE's EBITDA and revenue growth story are still firmly intact but due to acquisitions (e.g. GDS Holdings (GDS)), and the digestion of a very busy 2017 and 2018, its FFO growth has lagged. That market suddenly became very bearish on the firm's long term prospects (Sound familiar? It should), which permitted our management and subscribers to obtain CONE near its long-term resistance and the bottom quartile of its valuation range near $50. The data center REITs in general did issue guidance well below that of past years depending on the metric an investor is most interested in. The above six-month chart does a great job of showing the relative dispersion of CONE versus its peers which we happily took advantage of.

Financial Statements Analysis: Show Me The Numbers

Source

Looking at the gray columns, we see positive full year-over-year growth across the board and double digit growth in over 90% of categories. Quarter over quarter, the firm's revenue growth declined marginally from 13.0% to 10.5% but both Net Income and FFO per diluted share rose by at least 200 basis points. AFFO jumped a massive 40.1% in Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017. Fully diluted and adjusted for non-cash charges related to the issuance of preferred stock, Q4 2018 on a year over year basis saw FFO per share growth of 6.8% or 15.6% when excluding the one-time preferred share issuance costs. The "real" FFO per common share growth figure is closer to the 15.6% figure as COR doesn't need to issue a new preferred share on a regular basis. These are among the strongest performance figures of any well-known REIT.

Distributions: The Whole Story

The frequency of 10%+ growth numbers has likely planted the seed that COR is not only growing but also translating that growth into cash flow available for distributions to investors. CONE has similarly impressive growth numbers but hasn't been able to convert it to FFO growth in recent quarters hence its relative under-performance as discussed in our recent article. One area that some peers are arguably superior to COR is in the dividends department.

Source

Dividends have risen from $0.98 in Q1 2018 to $1.10 per common share in Q4 which is quite strong for a current yield of 4.25%. The problem arises when we look at the payout ratio. COR, despite its popularity here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, has consistently paid out over 80% of its FFO to investors, which is much higher than some peers, despite paying a similar distribution yield. In the most recent quarter, COR had an 85.8% trailing twelve month payout ratio; in prior periods it consistently exceeded 90%.

This means that despite COR's much more conservative leverage and peer leading FFO growth, it could only pay a maximum 4.7% distribution yield from cash flow. CONE, for example, could pay an approximately 5.5% yield if it decided to (100% payout ratio). COR's payout ratio is the highest in the sector and by a meaningful margin. In summation, we are paying for a slice of COR's great business by receiving less current cash flow on our investment than if we allocated to its peers. This is a "bearish" view that every bullish perspective needs to recognize.

Operations & Leverage

Source

Remember all the hype around the algorithmic hedge funds buying property right near the major exchanges in order to execute their buy or sell orders fractions of a mili-second faster than the competition? The same applies to COR and its clients. Netflix (NFLX) will lose ground to its competitors if customers experience delays and other speed-related problems receiving its programming. COR carefully builds out its asset base in the prime markets which give it powerful advantages short and long-term. It is easy to forget there are physical connections holding "the cloud" together. If one provider wants to partner with another and incorporate a service into its software platform, companies like COR physically combine connections allowing it. Not many companies have the scale and inter-connectivity (literally and figuratively) to make this happen. COR has real estate and server capacity where the backbone of the global internet (e.g. cables physically connecting global markets) meets the companies that use it most.

Source

Data center REITs generally target 88-92% occupancy which COR and most of its higher quality peers consistently achieve. Another critique of COR is its relatively tepid growth in terms of buildings and square feet. DLR, for example, is massive in comparison ($25 billion vs $4.9 billion market cap) and takes down significantly more assets. COR has expanded its footprint carefully adding only two properties in the past year or 10% growth. In terms of square feet available to rent, which incorporates additions within properties already owned, this number grew similarly from 2.07 million NRSF to 2.32 million NRSF from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018. COR's small size does permit the REIT to increase at double digit rates in terms of revenue and assets without the law of large numbers having a significant impact. Leverage remains a very low 3.8x Adjusted EBITDA, here we must give management's conservative nature an enthusiastic thumbs up. This is far below even its stronger peers, such as DLR's 5.0x ratio, and among the absolute lowest leverage figures in the entire REIT industry. Why is COR expensive in the ways we mentioned earlier?

Source

It has produced among if not the fastest EBITDA growth in the entire REIT sector while maintaining the lowest leverage. The growth figures can and will oscillate quarter to quarter, but it's likely that leverage, which is a decent proxy for firm risk, remains very low. COR is not rated at an issuer level by the major agencies. In my experience, however, its metrics lean toward a high probability of an investment grade credit rating in the next 24 months if it continues to grow at the anticipated rate. The rating agencies tend to avoid giving ratings to REITs below $5 billion in market cap. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Enterprise Value have both climbed about 20% in the past five quarters but that's likely at least partly in response to the public equity analysts berating management for not growing faster like the rest of the peer group. Also per the firm's latest 10-K, liquidity is adequate at over $260.0 million and its very manageable debt maturity schedule is shown below.

Source

The firm's fixed charge coverage ratio of 7.0x is (unsurprisingly at this point) among the best in the business. The firm has zero secured debt (the lower the better) and total indebtedness to gross asset value of 25.3%. To help put the latter in context, COR's debt covenant only requires it to be below 60.0%. The maturity schedule will likely be extended out even further if and when COR obtains an investment grade credit rating.

Source

I want to make special note of COR's development projects' economics. That 12-16% target annual yield is among the highest I've ever seen outside of small (in other words risky) private deals. The wide cap rate dispersion between what development projects cost and can be sold for means COR has gigantic margins on these deals. It's not possible to gauge how long the cap rate spread will last, but it's important to recognize that COR earns huge margins on its development deals, which I detailed below.

Source

2019 Guidance

This is the area of most concern for COR. The CEO stated that its focus is shifting toward expanding its capacity and sales growth. These are expensive undertakings that are likely to slow the highly attractive FFO margins of the recent past and begin to look more like CONE's current situation. Unlike CONE, it's unlikely that FFO growth per share will halt completely for a few quarters, but it does mean we have to re-calibrate expectations.

Source

The midpoint of FFO growth per common share is only 4.0% and is tied to a modest 7.6% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Consistent with the CEO's remarks, COR expects to increase capital expenditures to $425 million in 2019 compared to $269.4 million last year. Effectively all of this is concentrated in data center expansions. I know there are a lot of numbers so we'll explain in more understandable terms.

Total operating revenues for 2018 were $544.4 million so about 45% was invested in the form of CapEx. For 2019, although revenues are expected to climb 7.5%, the percentage dedicated to expanding the business is jumping to 77.0% of total operating revenues. The difference of $156 million is 3.12% of COR's entire market capitalization. In other words, if COR kept CapEx the same as 2018, all other things equal, that would represent cash flows of approximately 75% of the entire year's distribution. If COR maintains its current margins on organic and inorganic growth, these expenditures will generate very strong investor returns in the coming years but won't show up in terms of FFO per common share until the later part of 2019.

In terms of assigning a fair value, we have to incorporate its low leverage and conservative management, which are both strong pluses. We definitely do not want to pay near the top of its valuation range given the market is likely to overreact to each quarter in which it posts low FFO growth despite the fact it's clear as day that will occur. In fact, I'll bet anyone on Seeking Alpha $100 that next quarter's FFO and guidance results in shocked readers venting about their despair and the impending downfall of CoreSite.

Source

We Want Better Than Fair

Let's start with the conservative 15x multiple we ended up with on the other data center REITs analyzed recently. This gives us a stock price of approximately $79.0. CoreSite's long-term average is ~24x, which is why the stock hasn't touched $79 in a long time. Adjusting for the lower leverage, lower market cap (better all other things equal), higher quality earnings with better margins and greater proportion of recurring revenue, but also the slower anticipated FFO growth in 2019, a range of 18-19x is reasonable with the disposition occurring at a 24-26x multiple depending on the firm's financial performance. While setting a specific entry point for subscribers, we applied an approximate 10% discount for the likely market reaction during the first couple quarters of 2019 as results show below average FFO and distribution growth. All-in-all, COR's current valuation of 19.4x ($5.26 mid-point FFO 2019 full year estimate and $102.0 current stock price) is "fair," but we recommend waiting for a moderately better entry point for those with the luxury to wait.

Thank you for reading. Interested in more income recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. Learn about our institutional investing approach built through experience not just books. Join the community to access this week's recommendations, and specific entry and exit targets in real-time, involving BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We have an all-inclusive income model portfolio, allocation guidelines, and issue bi-weekly market commentary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have limit buy orders for one or more stocks mentioned in this article which may execute at any time.