Your 55 March Quarter NASDAQ Dividend Dogs By Yield, Upside And Net Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield NASDAQ dividend stocks showed 8.85% more net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs ruled the March NASDAQ 55.

"The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization." 55 pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 10.66% To 30.28% Net Gains From NASDAQ March Top Ten

Six of ten top yield NASDAQ dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our yield-based forecast for NASDAQ 54 divi-dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each the high yield stocks and their aggregate one year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 4, 2020 were:

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) was projected to net $302.90 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $259.14, based on a median target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% over the market as a whole.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) was projected to net $233.84 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) was projected to net $231.02, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) was projected to net $213.15, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) was projected to net $183.73 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) was projected to net $170.30, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Comcast Corp. (CMSCA) was projected to net $153.25 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) was expected to net $142.53, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) netted $106.57 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.96% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Expected Two NASDAQ Stocks To Lose 3.39 & 4.62% By March, 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 were:

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) projected a loss of $33.86 net per the median target estimate from twenty-one analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 4% over the market as a whole.

Fastenal Inc. (FAST) projected a loss of $48.16 net per the median target estimate from twenty analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 17% over the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 40.02% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

55 NASDAQ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): 10 Top NASDAQ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks selected 3/4/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) [1] was the first of two consumer defensive sector firms in the top ten. The other con-def firm placed eight PepsiCo. Inc. (PEP) [8].

Five technology representatives placed second, third, and fifth to seventh. They were, Qualcomm (QCOM) [2]; Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) [3]; Western Digital Corp. (WDC) [5]; Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) [6]; Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) [7].

In fourth place was the top of two healthcare firms in the top ten, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) [4]. The other healthcare firm placed tenth, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) [10].

Finally, a lone consumer cyclical representative placed ninth, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) [9], to complete the NASDAQ 100 top ten pack of 55 by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Top Ten NASDAQ 100 Dividend Dogs Showed 9.6% To 28.74% Upsides To March, 2020, With (33) Five Downsiders At -0.63% To -5.36%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted An 8.85% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced NASDAQ Top 10 Dividend Stocks To March, 2020

Ten top NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks represented five of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield NASDAQ 100 Stocks (34) To Fetch 15.19% Vs. (35) 13.95% Net Gains by All Ten by March, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 8.85% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced NASDAQ top yield stock, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.28%.

The five lowest-price NASDAQ top ten dividend stocks March 4 were: The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC); Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI); Seagate Technology (STX); Western Digital Corp. (WDC); Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM); Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), with prices ranging from 33.23 to $55.36.

Five higher-priced NASDAQ dividend stocks for March 4 were: Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD); Hasbro Inc. (HAS); PepsiCo. Inc. (PEP); Amgen Inc. (AMGN); Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), whose prices ranged from $65.45 to $274.89.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

