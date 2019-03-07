Melco: Stunning 4Q, Morpheus Still Ramping Up

Melco (MLCO) posted a great fourth quarter with Adjusted EBITDA reaching a record US$400m and up 50% qoq or 31% yoy. Owing to a strong City of Dreams, mass and premium mass segment drove 90% of the EBITDA and expanded Macau market share by about 1% to 15%.

Luck was very strong for Melco because if we compare luck-normalized EBITDA, then 4Q grew 13% qoq which is still pretty impressive.

Key Drivers for 2019

CoD and Morpheus will be the main focus for growth. Management believes that further optimization is under planning and that they think mass and premium mass are becoming more of the same group as they are both growing at a fast, synchronized pace.

The 40 new tables at CoD were allotted to the main floor and the premium mass rooms since the beginning of January. Thus, the company sees CoD to continue to gain share in mass market since the new tables were helpful during the Chinese New Year ("CNY") period.

The VIP renovation has completed at CoD with five new junket rooms fully operational before CNY. Sun City, one of the largest junket player, now has its own private drop-off area. More junkets will join in 2Q.

On the other hand, Studio City will further expand by adding two new hotel towers, a water park, movie theater Cineplex and more gaming space.

CoD/Morpheus

Source: Company

Source: Company

Valuation: Still a buy

As I wrote before regarding the overlooked ramp-up potential for Morpheus, Melco truly delivered in 4Q and I expect this trend to continue. Melco will likely outperform the Macau industry due to its focus on premium mass segments.

My assumptions for 2019E is 5% growth of GGR with a 15% market share and a slightly improved EBITDA margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 11.5% in 2019 and I believe applying an undemanding 10x EV/EBITDA multiple would be reasonable in a flattish gaming market.

EV @ 10x 2019E EBITDA 15.3 Net Debt (est.) 2.4 Implied Market Cap 12.9 Cur. Mkt Cap 11.1 12 month PT 26.2 Implied upside 16.1% Closing price (3/5/19) 22.61

Risks

Macro trends slowing causing gross gaming revenue to drop.

Melco does not achieve the market share or margins expected.

Luck factor is unfavorable.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.