Golar LNG: Ready To Grow

In this article we re-examine the core thesis for investing in this space.

Contracts continue to roll in for LNG to be shipped from U.S. shores to points East.

Introduction

Late last year I made what I felt was a very compelling case for Golar LNG, (GLNG) to ride the tide of increasing LNG exports, and a shipyard bottle-neck in the supply of new tankers for the next couple of years, to a higher stock price. Golar through its FLNG technology is a technology player as well as a simple bulk haulage provider, and I felt there would some value added there as well. The exact opposite to the first two legs of my thesis has occurred as the vagaries that seem to hound every aspect of the oil service industry came to visit in the shipping space. As a result, Golar is down about 20% from where I reviewed it, leading me to wonder, what the heck?

It turns out, several big anchors have weighed down the stock.

A contractual decrease in rentals for the Hilli Episeyo FLNG vessel as a result of the slide in oil prices in Q-4 last year. The Hilli contract is linked to Brent.

An impairment charge due to a write-down of Golar's interest in the Golar Partners, (GMLP), of $149 mm.

A decline in Time Charter Equivalent, (TCE) rates of about 25% in the quarter due to a larger number of vessels competing for contracts than expected in late December. A bunch of new vessels are also hitting the market to make it a perfect storm for shipping rates that extends the late Q-4 softness to Q-1 of this year.

A large increase in Capex related to the Golar Gimi's conversion to an FLNG in Keppel's shipyard in Singapore.

Any of the above would probably be adequate to explain the decline in Golar's stock. All of them together are just too high of a hill for the stock and we must wait for better days.

As the slide below indicates, they may not arrive until the third, or fourth quarters of this year. But, afterward a gap of as many as twenty (20) LNG tankers will persist through 2020, giving an upward push to TCE rates.

Iain Ross, Golar's CEO comments-

So following draw down of the LNG tanks through December, the laden vessels discharged the cargoes and despite record December LNG imports into Northeast Asia, the combination of falling Brent prices, strong European gas prices and milder weather prevented the Asian arbitrage window from opening. Multiple vessels became then available for spot fixtures and the resulting TFDE and spot prices decreased by the end of the quarter to about $100,000 and $85,000 a day respectively. Rates then continued to soften into the first quarter 2019 where the spot market is currently fetching headline TFDE rates of somewhere around $50,000 a day. So, notwithstanding the volatility of the last few months, our view of the shipping market remains bullish. The thesis of structural shortage over the next couple of years is unchanged and we believe what has happened over the last quarter was driven more by the unusual number of laden vessels not being able to discharge rather than an earlier than envisaged structural tightening of the market. It was only around 39 vessels planned for delivery in 2019, matching up with approximately 35 million tons per annum of new LNG scheduled to come online in the year. That requires a sort of a conservative average of 1.4 to 1.5 ships per million tons and therefore leading brokers are forecasting at least a 10 vessel shortfall by the end of 2019 and considering the same dynamics, this is forecast to increase to a shortage of more than 20 ships by the end of 2020. Source

To add a little more color to the thesis that a robust shipping market does and will continue to exist for U.S. produced LNG, see the effect that just the suggestion of a China deal has for Cheniere Energy, (LNG).

Asian countries need our gas, and every cubic meter of it will be shipped by LNG tanker. The question then becomes will this market develop the way we think it will?

In this the slide above we have a strong indication of the answer. What this slide shows is, that LNG project in North America will be advantaged cost-wise for natural gas for a couple of reasons.

1. There is just a ton of it thanks to shale production.

2. It's just easier and cheaper to build an LNG plant here.

Growth prospects - FLNG vessels

Recently Golar announced the award of new 20 year FLNG contract from BP in relation to the just sanctioned Tortue-Ahmeyim gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Iain Ross, Golar's CEO comments on this contract-

Yesterday, we announced that Golar has entered into an agreement with BP for the charter of an FLNG unit, Gimi, for a 20-year period expected to commence in the second half of 2022. Gimi is already at Keppel shipyard where a site team has been assembled. Keppel Capital will be a 30% shareholder in the project. With a conversion cost of approximately $1.3 billion, annual contracted revenues less forecasted operating costs of approximately $215 million are expected, equivalent to the total Contract Earnings Backlog of $4.4 billion and of the $4.4 billion Golar's expected share is $3.1 billion.

To save everyone the trouble of hunting down their legendary Rockwell Calculator (with the big green numbers and the little rubber feet), and doing the arithmetic, that works about to a daily charter rate of almost $425K/day before opex deductions, with Golar capturing 70% of this revenue. That looks pretty good compared with bulk haulage rates.

This is a huge future stream of revenue for Golar, with a twenty-year runway. And, there could be more to come. Golar has 'first mover' advantage in this space, although the basic idea will surely be copied by competitors. Having two of these on the water will give them 'street cred' though as contracts for these billion dollar vessels are considered.

FSRU's and technology

The bulk of the gas we are exporting to other countries will have to be "re-gasified" at the final destination. Normally this involves building a huge complex on site to process this gas and deliver it to a generating utility. Or you can you select a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit, (FRSU), and avoid the onshore footprint.

Golar will put the Golar Nanook, a new-build FSRU to work in 2020 on the Sergipe power project, beginning a twenty-five (25) year contract.

Ross on the Sergipe project impact-

Just reinforcing Golar's 2020 share of combined Sergipe and Nanook annual contracted revenues less the forecasted operating expenses is around $100 million per year and that reduces to approximately $45 million after deduction of debt service costs. This income stream is just around the corner in January 2020. Source

Certainly not the impact that the Tortue FLNG has for Golar, but (pounding on my Rockwell 9-TR again), that looks like a day rate of $123K/day. Guaranteed!

Financials

From what I can divine, the shipping business is often beset by the same glut that hits drilling rigs from time to time. Too much iron, chasing too few contracts. More often than not to be honest. In most of 2018 contract LNG shipping caught a bid from the market and revenues exploded upward. Toward the end of the year, as discussed too many vessels hit the water, and investors dumped the stock.

We see this as an opportunity for Golar, given the macro environment that persists for LNG.

Debt

Golar carries a lot of paper in relation to its capitalization. But, it is spread over the vessels that provide it income, and appears manageable given its revenue backlog of about $2.5 bn. Its Net Debt/EBITDA is 5X.

Restructuring

Golar is looking at going asset-lite and contemplating the spin-off of many of its vessels. Management's comments-

A potential separation or spin-off of the LNG shipping fleet is expected to reduce the volatility in Golar's cash flows and better position the long-term contracting business for infrastructure investors.

I don't have any other comments on this for now, except to say that this is a practice gaining traction as companies look to deleverage their balance sheets.

Risks

Risks worth mentioning.

The long term desires of many of these Asian countries to develop their own gas resources.

The cyclicity of the shipping business. Things can turn from supply shortage to over-supply very quickly and take the stock down 30-40% as we have seen with Golar this year.

If any of the underlying contracts came under duress force majeure would be declared and could interrupt revenue, while outgo remained the same.

Your Takeaway

I think there is a rising tide that will push up the prices of companies participating in the LNG space. Opportunities should exist in upstream, midstream and downstream in this space.

This "tide" is the need of (largely) Asian countries to look for energy sources other than coal to clean up their air. If you have never been to Asia, you can't imagine how dirty the air is. You may have seen pictures, but they do not do justice to the fact.

If the market strength returns this year with TCE rates that are equivalent to last summer, Golar could see a 30-40% upside to its current prices over the next few months.

Golar has a number of drivers that should propel the stock higher from current levels. We think the current price is a reasonable entry point for those wishing to participate in this space.

