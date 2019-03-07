Heico: Mid-Sized Aircraft Parts Company For Total Return And Growth

HEICO's dividend yield is well below average at 0.2%, and the payout has increased for 18 years in a row - but the yield is so low, so who cares?

HEICO's three-year forward CAGR of 15% is great and will give you steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and airplane budgets.

HEICO total return overperformed the Dow average in my 51-month test period by 173.82%, which is fantastic, and the stock is recovering nicely from its year-end 2018 downturn.

HEICO (HEI), a manufacturer of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts for government markets, is a buy for the total return and growth investor. HEICO has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and to buy bolt-on companies. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good-business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

HEICO has a great five-year chart going up and to the right for 2016 through 2019 YTD. The latest dip in 2018 created a buying opportunity for this solid total return investment.

Fundamentals of HEICO will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see this article. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that will hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

HEICO passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

HEICO does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for eight of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield: the company has shown 18 years of payout increases, but only a 0.2% yield. HEICO is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year dividend growth rate is good at 12%, but the yield is almost zero. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 7%. Given the small dividend, the company is left with plenty of cash for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline whereby the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. HEI passes this guideline. HEI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $11.4 billion. HEICO 2019 projected cash flow, at $400 million, is good, allowing the company the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%, plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 15% passes my guideline requirement. This good future growth for HEICO can continue its uptrend as it benefits from the continued sales growth of its airplane replacement parts in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. HEI passes this guideline since the HEICO's total return is 218.84%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.02%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $29,800 today, and this makes HEICO a great investment for the total return investor, looking back, with future growth to continue. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. HEI's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold, with a target price of $98, passing the guideline. HEI's price is $94 presently, 5% below the target. HEI is under the target price at present and has a high PE ratio of 40, making HEI a risky buy at this entry point with earnings growth to continue. An aggressive investor may want to nibble at this growth company considering the present growth of the airline industry. One of my guidelines is whether would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is great, but the low dividend yield makes a poor combination for the conservative investor who also wants some income with the growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes HEI interesting is the long-term growth of the airline business, which gives you increasing growth looking forward.

The Good Business Portfolio guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter with which to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. HEICO passes against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test as compared with the Dow average. I chose the 51-month test period (starting Jan. 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 218.84% makes HEICO a great investment for the total return investor looking back. HEICO has a below-average dividend yield of 0.2% and has had increases for 18 years, making HEICO a poor choice for the dividend income investor even given the payout increases each year.

DOW's 51-Month total return baseline is 45.02%

Company name 51-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage HEICO Corp. 218.84% 173.82% 0.2%

For the last quarter, ended Feb. 27, 2019, HEICO reported earnings that beat expections by $0.11 at $0.58, compared with last year at $0.45. Total revenue was higher at $466.15 million, more than a year ago by 15.4%, and beating expectations by $14.29 million. This was a good report with the bottom line beating estimates and a good top-line increasing as compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out May 2019 and is expected to be $0.49 compared with last year at $0.44.

HEICO is a manufacturer of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

HEICO Corporation is a manufacturer of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The Flight Support Group designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. In addition, the Flight Support Group repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments for domestic and foreign commercial air carriers and aircraft repair companies, as well as military and business aircraft operators, and manufactures thermal insulation products, The Electronic Technologies Group designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, simulation, testing, communications, lighting, surgical, medical imaging, baggage scanning, telecom, and computer systems.”

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase growth in the U.S. economy going forward, with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projections for 2019, which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, having projected two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait-and-see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

In the Feb. 27, 2019, earnings release, Laurans Mendelson (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

I'm truly proud of our dedicated, loyal group, as they continue to produce the highest quality products and services for our customers while maintaining our unique entrepreneurial culture and delivering outstanding returns to our shareholders. I'll now take a few minutes to summarize the highlights of our first quarter results. Consolidated net income increased 22% to a record $79.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, and that was up from $65.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Consolidated operating income increased 23% to $97.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, and that was up from $79.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Our consolidated operating margin improved to 21% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and again that was up from 19.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Our ETG group net sales and operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 are up 18% and 19%, respectively, over the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Those increases principally reflect 12% organic growth as well as the impact of our profitable fiscal 2019 and 2018 acquisitions. Flight Support net sales and operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 are up 13% and 15%, respectively, over the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The increases principally reflect 13% organic growth."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of HEICO's business and shareholder returns, with an increase in future growth expected. HEI has good, constant high growth and will continue as the world airline budgets grow.

Takeaways

HEICO is a great choice for the total return investor as the projected growth of the worldwide airline budgets increases. HEICO will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. The portfolio already has Boeing (BA) in the airline business, and HEI does not have a good balance between growth and income. If you want a steady growing total return in the airline business, though, HEI may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high-flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 4 I trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. Time to sell HPQ.

On February 28 I trimmed position of Boeing from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio. I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 I bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O). I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 I sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 I increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 I sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 I started a new position in Lockheed at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 I trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS0 at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 8.8% of the portfolio and Boeing at 15.9% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and HD are now in trim positions, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 16% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 as compared with expectations of $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will make 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4 th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LMT, MMM, EOS, DIS, O, V, HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.