Take-Two: Is The Selloff Overdone?

I recently highlighted Take-Two Interactive (NYSE:TTWO) as one of my top 5 stocks I have been looking at trading at an attractive valuation. It falls a little outside of the typical companies I cover in that it doesn't pay a dividend. That being said, I own Activision Blizzard (NYSE:ATVI) and have spent a lot of time looking into the video game industry, and I think TTWO is likely the best pick in the space currently.

Take-Two Interactive operates primarily through its 2K games and Rockstar brands, which are well recognized among anyone who has fired up a console in the last several years. Although this sector has rotated back out of favor, I see TTWO's continued success and high quality releases putting it in a strong position to bounce back over the medium term.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The global video game market has been a good one over the past several years. Based on the graph above, mobile is becoming a more and more important component of the market. TTWO's acquisition of Social Point should give them a piece of that pie, and their titles Dragon City and Monster Legends have seen successful and consistently been charted in the top 100 grossing games. Mobile isn't one of TTWO's core competencies as a historically console-based gaming company, so it made sense to make an acquisition to bring in an established studio. I would expect to see more releases coming from Social Point to help TTWO further penetrate the mobile market, which only accounts for 5% of bookings for the company currently. We have seen some companies do mobile better than others, with a huge backlash from the PC gaming community when ATVI announced Diablo: Immortal for mobile last year. Whether that has a material impact on its customer base remains to be seen, but it doesn't take much searching to see how poorly their Blizzcon went. One of the key issues at play there was how long Blizzard took in between releases with no announcement of a future game, which led its fans to expect a Diablo 4 announcement for PC and console. TTWO seems to be going a slightly different direction, currently, with attempting to establish its franchises' long-term online communities, something that Blizzard has done well for years. Its mobile segment has yet to cross over with the exception of the WWE franchise, so it may be some time before we see the likes of GTA or Red Dead on the mobile platform.

The massive success of Epic Games' Fortnite has been thrown around as a reason for the weakness in the stock price of TTWO and its peers. That is definitely part of the story, but I think that these companies had run up too far, and were bound to take a big hit at some point. Its free-to-play model has more in common with mobile games than most AAA console titles, and this was addressed by Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, on a recent earnings call:

Just in terms of our console title being made available free-to-play, remember that Fortnite came about in a roundabout way. It was originally developed as AAA game. And the free-to-play version that became such a huge hit and continues to perform well, was actually originally a mode and that was developed into what it is now. I think that's sort of a standalone experience. I think it's hard to replicate and it would probably be [ill] advised to try to replicate it. The truth is that when you deliver an amazing AAA experience, consumer show upward. And you've seen that with us over and over again, and you see that in these results with the extraordinary results of Red Dead Redemption 2, the continuing amazing result of Grand Theft Auto V and the results of our catalog, which sell pound for pound better than anyone else's catalog, which say units sold per skew for more than best in the business or more recently NBA 2K19. So what we found is you give consumers what they want.

TTWO doesn't have a game currently that directly competes with the same gamer that Fortnite targets. That doesn't mean it doesn't affect the company's base with GTA online or maybe even the upcoming Red Dead Online, but ATVI's Call of Duty and Overwatch and EA's Battlefield franchise are much more direct competitors. That makes an even larger case for me that the threat of Fortnite is more than likely noise for TTWO, and its drop has been more valuation-driven.

Another trend to look for in the gaming industry is game streaming. Technology is just now coming to a point that this could be feasible, with massive amounts of data required to be able to have a functional online game operating at the level that console games currently do. Strauss Zelnick addressed this on the earnings call, as well:

Technically, I believe it will become durable, currently, it is not durable. How many companies can actually deliver such an experience? Well, you need to have hyper scale data centers all around the world. Who has that? Google has that, Facebook has that, Amazon has that, Microsoft has that, very few other people have it or are going to have it. That gives you a sense of who can be a player in streaming. What will a streaming model look like remains to be same? My guess is it'll look a lot like providing internet access over cable. Everyone here is a cable customer if you have internet access at home. I believe that ultimately if you want to get streamed video games, you're going to be a customer if someone who provides streaming. But in order for you to play those games, you have to interact with us and that business model has to appeal to us. There are those who believe by making available our video games to a broad audience that we will automatically increase the size of our market accordingly. I wish I could take that position. I'm not sure I can. But I would observe anytime you brought in distribution, it's a good thing for a provider of the products.

This could be a potential tailwind for the game producers in the future as they own the IP. There is always the chance that the big tech companies with the capability of streaming games would have an interest in setting up their own content creation, but that is much less likely than partnerships. This could bring more consumers to the market, but it remains to be seen whether it will be a positive or negative for the big gaming companies.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

One thing you will notice when looking at TTWO's results over time is the lumpiness of revenue and earnings. 2013 was the year that GTA V was released, which broke records and is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time. However, much like smaller movie studios, on years that large releases don't happen, it's expected to see lower revenue and profitability. Management is attempting to smooth it out somewhat through an increase in release cadence and improving the online monetization of its larger titles. TTWO is launching a new studio, the specific purpose of which is yet to be announced, as well, to improve its release cadence. Additionally, management has stated its openness to continuing to acquire new studios to increase its number of launches per year. Additionally, GTA online has been very successful in improving the year-to-year revenue picture, and Red Dead Online is currently in beta to accomplish a similar task. The NBA 2K series is moving in to its second year of its esports league, which has a lot of excitement built around it. I could easily see this becoming a large driver for growth for the company moving forward, especially considering its popularity in markets like China.

The company's main franchises continue to do very well. Red Dead Redemption 2 set records by selling 23M units so far and generating $725M in sales in the first 3 days. The game was #1 in 2018, and NBA2K19 was the #1 sports game in 2018, coming in at #3 overall. TTWO owns several other well-known franchises like Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization, and WWE, as well. I think the key driver for the company's model going forward is growth in its mobile segment and the continued build-out of its online offerings which help increase the sales for each of its larger releases and maintain consistent revenue generation in years that large game releases don't occur.

With TTWO being around 1/3 of the size of key competitors EA and ATVI, a poor game release could have an even larger material impact on the company's results. If the company were to release GTA VI to poor reviews, for instance, I would expect to see a massive amount of market cap shaved off. That being said, the company seems to have a finger on the pulse of the gamer today, and its games are typically very well polished prior to release. However, there is obviously a large risk here if that were to change.

One of the recent concerns regarding the company is its working conditions. Co-founder and Vice President of Creativity Dan Houser of Rockstar painted a picture of 100-hour work weeks in the "crunch" leading up to the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. This raised concerns about the gaming industry as a whole leading up to big launches and the well-being of its employees. He has since clarified his statement with the fact that this was only the writing team and that the company doesn't ask or demand these kinds of hours from its employees. Feel free to read the statement, which is published on IGN. I don't see it as too much of an issue, but it does show that there is a sensitivity to the working conditions at these gaming companies.

Data by YCharts

TTWO doesn't pay a dividend, and carries effectively no debt on its balance sheet. Its free cash flow has been somewhat up and down for the same reasons discussed above that affect its revenue. However, with $1.6B in cash on the balance sheet and no debt, I assess its financial position to be in good shape.

Looking at the short-term valuation graph, the company was trading well above its average valuation, even compared to the years following its GTA V release. It pays to be patient, and with the P/E ratio back down to sub-20X, it looks to be a in a much better spot today.

Looking at the long-term graph, its important to note the somewhat fickle earnings prior to 2012. TTWO is a different company today, and it is making moves to maintain a more consistent profitability. However, it's important to remember that the overall risk of an investment in the company should take into account the length of its overall operating history, specifically pertaining to how long it has maintained strong profitability. Looking long-term, it makes the run-up in shares in 2017 seem even more drastic, with the recent sell-off just bringing it back to its normal valuation.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings and a return to ~21X earnings, an investment today could yield around 19% annualized going forward. There are a number of factors that could materially impact the earnings estimates, as well as the gaming industry as a whole that I laid out earlier in the article. However, I see TTWO as having a number of drivers for future growth when compared to some of its key risks. Despite not paying a dividend, I don't necessarily see one as out of the realm of possibility given a few more years of consistent profitability considering that its competitor ATVI does pay one. That being said, I won't hold my breath, and the growth that TTWO is likely to bring in the meantime should be enough to make up for it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.