Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That's In Gear

PANW has a price-to-forward sales ratio of around 7X, which is reasonable by current market standards.

PANW may be emerging as a Google-like dominating force in the fragmented cybersecurity sector, growing both internally and by frequent, additive or synergistic deals.

The company may be responding to new, Google-trained management and a productive R&D team.

Background

Last June, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW) having sold off on a surprise CEO change, I began coverage with Buying The Sell-Off In Palo Alto Networks. The stock had surged, and then fell to $200. I commented that I looked for rapid compounded growth to overcome valuation issues. My most recent PANW article came in early December, when I reported on another strong quarter, argued that its GAAP losses were misleading and that it should be considered as profitable. I also said that:

My core reason to hold this name comes from the reengagement of the techie founders...

So far, so good. The company's Q2 results, its major Cortex product intro, and coherent acquisition strategy were initially very well-received. However, since peaking above $260 on the well-received news, PANW has sold off 10%, closing Tuesday at $234.34. Given ongoing competitive threats, the latest being the launch of Backstory from Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chronicle, endless volatility can be anticipated here. The stock is now trading below last summer's high, which was near $240. Is this a good buy point? Let's investigate.

PANW shines brightly in Q2

The sub-headers in the Q2 press release were strong:

- Fiscal second quarter revenue grows 30 percent year over year to $711.2 million - Fiscal second quarter billings grow 27 percent year over year to $852.5 million - Deferred revenue grows 32 percent year over year to $2.5 billion.

The icing on the cake was improving margins. You can browse through the details in the 10-Q, but a summary of the topic comes from the CFO's prepared remarks:

Q2 gross margin was 76.3%, an increase of 30 basis points compared to last year. Q2 operating expenses were $367.5 million or 51.7% of revenue, which represents a 220 basis point improvement [i.e., decline] year-over-year. Operating margin was 24.6%, an increase of 250 basis points.

Part of one interchange in the Q&A stemming from this report is also positive; the company says there were no special factors driving improved margins:

Karl Keirstead ... I don't think anybody was modeling a 250 basis point margin improvement. I'm assuming that something occurred in the sales and marketing line. Maybe you could offer some color as to whether any expenses were deferred out of 2Q into 3Q, or if there's anything else unusual. Kathleen Bonanno The strong product mix that we saw in the quarter obviously drives higher revenue yield. So that obviously is helping our margins. But in addition, we have been driving leverage in the business. And in Q2, we saw operating expense as a percentage of revenue decline by 220 basis points, as I mentioned in my remarks. And you're right, that sales and marketing is driving that number and the leverage that we're seeing. And we've seen that for the last several quarters, good leverage in terms of sales and marketing expense overall.

So, as PANW has grown, it has brought in new business more efficiently. It is selling more services and products to its existing customers, but that's an ongoing trend that may not explain the sudden large margin improvement. Therefore, I suspect that PANW has been bringing in new business at lower cost. Could this be because its reputation is growing, making each potential sales contact have a greater hit rate?

The initial reason I went long this stock last year was on the news of Nikesh Arora becoming CEO: as head of Google Europe, he led its sales growth from $0.8 B to $8 B in only five years, far ahead of his initial plan.

I think something similar just might be going on now with PANW.

The latest consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates now sit at $5.42 for FY 2019, which ends in July, and $6.40 for FY 2020 (ETrade data).

The $6.40 number appears a bit low to me, given PANW's momentum and margin trends. However, the company is not profitable using GAAP, due mostly to large non-cash stock-based compensation charges.

Revenues are expected to average $1.5 B in the final two quarters of this year, so I now consider PANW to be a $3 B sales company.

At a stock price of $234 and with 94 MM diluted shares outstanding, PANW's market cap is about $22 B, meaning about 7X consensus 12-month forward revenues.

This valuation strikes me as reasonable by today's standards - but not cheap, contributing to volatility.

Next, some comments on tactics and strategy.

PANW - Echoes of GOOGL

PANW's new hire as president is Amit Singh, who the company describes this way:

As president, Amit is responsible for all go-to-market functions, including sales, support, consulting, business development, partnerships and enablement. Prior to joining Palo Alto Networks, Amit held several roles at Google, including founding and building Google's Cloud business. In this capacity, he worked to help companies move to Cloud-based services like Gmail, Google Docs and the entire Cloud platform suite.

So he's a Google Cloud expert and joins Arora as creating a Google-trained top management team. Thus it is no surprise to see announcements such as this one from December:

A Shared Commitment Towards Cloud Security: Expanding Our Partnership with Google Cloud ... This partnership will help us grow our capabilities by closely integrating with Google Cloud Platform in several important areas, which will enable us to continue providing our customers the most comprehensive enterprise security offerings. As part of this agreement, we're going to use GCP to run some of our cloud-delivered services to enhance the worldwide scale and coverage of our cloud offerings...

PANW's latest and major offering, Cortex, is built on top of GCP.

In addition, I perceive similarities in strategy between PANW and GOOGL.

Arora emulates the GOOGL growth strategy

A bigger picture inference is that PANW looks to me to be working off of the old, basic Google business model.

GOOGL's massive success came in large part from several important acquisitions as well as its inherent brilliance.

It was interesting listening to Mr. Arora expound in the recent Morgan Stanley Tech-Media-Telecom conference on the win-win aspect of its cloud and other acquisitions. He proffered a classic roll-up's pitch to the board of the company it wants to control: you have a great product, and added to our market-leading product, it will be more valuable. Plus, we have global distribution, so we can market your product better than you can.

An example: in Arora's prepared remarks on the conference call, he emphasized PANW's success with a cloud-centric deal, saying:

As of the second quarter, approximately 8,000 customers are using our cloud offering. The speedboat we created around cloud and the acquisition of RedLock last quarter is already showing positive results. We have exceeded the original forecast for our RedLock business by more than 50%.

He concluded the thought with an implied shout-out to PANW's next deal targets (as well as to analysts):

This is a great example of the power of combining a best-in-class product with Palo Alto Network's execution and distribution.

With 60,000 customers, growing steadily and rapidly, the company may be well-positioned to continue a growth-by-acquisition strategy, paying fair prices for both itself and the acquired company.

Another core part of the GOOGL playbook is offering something for nothing. PANW is going there now, as a different part of Arora's prepared remarks points out:

Cortex XDR is being launched in conjunction with Trap 6.0, our new endpoint product... The more powerful Traps product, acts as the ultimate data collection center for Cortex as well as, collecting the most comprehensive data in this, in the industry. We're confident in the uniqueness of our approach, so to make sure our customers can take full advantage of Cortex XDR, we have decided today to include endpoint protection [i.e. Traps] free of charge when they purchase Cortex XDR. Yes, we're declaring our new developed advanced Traps 6.0 product as free, if purchased with Cortex XDR.

Free! That's always helpful for the value proposition. PANW is aware that endpoint protection is believed to be headed for commodity status and could become obsolete. Why not make that product a loss leader and make the sale that has long-term legs?

Please see the conference call, the various Cortex presentations on the PANW web site, and perhaps a recent MarketWatch article quoting various analysts for more on the Cortex product line. Also note other recent acquisitions, such as of Demisto.

As a shareholder who is a cybersecurity layman, I'm taking an uninformed but optimistic point of view here that success will breed success.

Risks

PANW is not profitable using GAAP (It is profitable excluding the imputed cost of stock-based compensation). Its industry is highly competitive, with entrenched foes and lots of young players, some of whom are cloud-only.

In addition to all the risks of investing in a technology-based company, the market is not cheap by any means, especially since the rally off the December lows. Even if PANW delivers the sales and profit growth it is aiming for, the stock price may go nowhere or down for a sustained period.

Please see the latest 10-Q for PANW's recitation of reasons not to own its stock.

Concluding comments - PANW as a superior risk on/off stock

In the Morgan Stanley conference, Nikesh Arora said that when he looked at getting back to work, cybersecurity was one of a small number of places in the tech sector that he felt offered the best opportunity to grow a smaller company. In the Q&A at the Morgan Stanley conference, he offered the view that most enterprises still have not taken data and network security seriously enough. Thus he left a very comfortable retirement to join PANW, with the goal of gaining share in the cybersecurity industry, which he believes itself has significant secular growth ahead. That PANW operates in less discretionary parts of tech than Internet media stocks gives it a certain risk-off characteristic.

The risk-on part of the stock relates both to its valuation and to PANW's status as both an aggressive company that sees itself on the upswing and already being an incumbent with certain legacy (endpoint) parts of its product portfolio.

I continue to like the company's progress and its opportunities, and therefore look forward to PANW growing rapidly for many years. Also, perhaps GOOGL's Chronicle or some other large player such as Cisco (CSCO) might find it a valuable tuck-in to its business. However, valuation and the familiar risks inherent in tech businesses make obtaining alpha from PANW far from a sure thing.

