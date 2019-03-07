Fuelcell Energy: Growth And The Need To Raise Equity Capital

FCEL needs to work through a number of key issues in the next several months to complete its backlog and awards successfully.

Currently, FCEL's stock price is below 50 cents per share. FCEL traded at $1.0 per share as recently as October 15, 2018.

FCEL must have the financial capacity to raise common equity, preferred stock, and debt in good markets and bad.

The purpose of this Seeking Alpha article is to summarize some key developments and opportunities facing FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

FCELB is a cumulative preferred stock trading at about 20 percent of face value. Its prospects are linked to those of FCEL, but FCELB might be a more attractive investment. FCELB has a five percent cumulative preferred dividend, but it is trading at 22 percent of face value so the effective dividend rate is about 23 percent. That's an attractive effective dividend rate, but it also begs the question of whether the dividend is safe. The Series B preferred is a cumulative preferred so even if the preferred dividend were to be cut, the dividends would be accumulated and would be repaid if the dividend were to be resumed. The Series B preferreds provide FCEL with some protection from a hostile takeover.

Backlog

2018 generation backlog is up about 2.8 times 2017 backlog. Backlog moves from project award status to contract backlog once a definitive agreement (usually a power purchase agreement or PPA) has been executed. FCEL also has project awards of $600 million to $1.0 billion, depending on whether they are completed and held in portfolio or sold at the commercial operation date (COD).

FCEL's backlog and awards provide a major growth opportunity for FCEL, but also presents cash flow challenges.

Ability to raise capital in good markets and bad

To compete credibly in the fuel cell marketplace, FCEL must have the ability to raise common, preferred, and debt in the capital markets at a reasonable cost and in a timely manner. As I discuss here, it is highly desirable that FCEL only raise new common equity capital in the capital markets at prices that are higher than FCEL's BVPS (book value per share), i.e., at an MPS (market price per share) at least 1.0 times BVPS. Nevertheless, it is possible that FCEL may find it necessary to sell additional common stock capital at prices below BVPS if FCEL's value does not increase to a level above BVPS in the near future.

Stock price decline

FCEL's stock price is determined in the financial markets. So, in the short run, FCEL may find it necessary to raise capital at prices below BVPS. This is unfortunate for existing common stock investors but may prove to be necessary in order to complete projects in a timely manner.

FCEL investors will find out more about FCEL financial prospects when FCEL's Q1 2019 10-Q is issued sometime before the March 7, 2019 conference call with investors and other interested participants. FCEL's Annual Meeting is coming up on April 4, 2019.

In a previous article, I pointed out that "there is some indication that POSCO is rethinking its fuel cell plans, which opens the possibility that the licensing agreement may become some sort of joint venture instead." However, a recent Korea Times article indicates that:

"Recently, POSCO Energy offloaded 70 percent of its total shares in FuelCell Energy," the source added. "If the negotiations fail to achieve a breakthrough, POSCO Energy will likely sell the remaining shares it has and end the 10-year-old partnership."

This appears to be a partial explanation of FCEL's recent weak stock price performance. While many of the specific facts related to POSCO's dispute with FCEL are unclear, FCEL has had success selling directly into the South Korea market, e.g., its sale of 20 MW of fuel cells to KOSPO and subsequent service agreement. It's likely that FCEL will provide further information on the POSCO and South Korea situation in its next 10-Q and during the March 7, 2019 investor conference call. Given FCEL's current backlog and project awards in the U.S., it is possible that FCEL could succeed financially even if it does not sell additional fuel cells in South Korea.

FCEL's recent declines in its stock price have also resulted in recently-resolved disputes with the Series C holder and the holder of the Series A Warrant to purchase common stock, as disclosed in an 8-K dated February 21, 2019. It is my understanding that the Series C preferred holder "will receive approximately 25% more shares than it would have received upon conversion prior to the execution of the Waiver Agreement and the adjustment of the conversion price" and the Series A Warrant holder will receive 6,000,000 shares of FCEL's stock in exchange for the transfer of the warrant back to FuelCell Energy.

CMEEC 7.4 MW project

FCEL recently announced the signing of construction financing for the 7.4 MW power plant that would serve the US Navy Submarine base in Groton, CT. This plant is supported by a 20 MW power purchased supported by CMEEC (CT Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative) and Groton Utilities. As is well known, project finance lenders look to the financial strength of CMEEC and Groton Utilities when funding the construction of electric generation plant supported by a 20-year PPA (power purchase agreement). Thus, it is my understanding that the cost of construction financing is relatively low at one-month LIBOR + 2.25%, monthly payments are interest-only.

The December 14, 2018 meeting draft meeting minutes of the CT Green Bank stated that:

The proposed $3.5 million construction facility being proposed by staff would fit under the $5 million exposure for Green Bank approved in October and would supplement funding from the construction lender. Contrary to expectations, the construction lender is requiring FCE advance 100% of its equity support for the project prior to advance of construction loans. This leaves a gap of $7 million of FCE. The Green Bank construction facility would absorb half of this gap.

The February 22, 2019 CT Green Bank minutes note that:

Mr. Hunter went on to say that there has been some adjustment to the monthly cash movements, indicating that a major cash use would have been for the New London subbase fuel cell project, but FCE made other financing available for that project and Green Bank funds were not necessary. ... For the Bridgeport FuelCell Park Acquisition; FuelCell Energy is re-acquiring a fuel cell project they built in Bridgeport and sold to Dominion in 2012. The Green Bank is assisting and providing financing for the re-acquisition. A facility totaling $31 million (including $6 million from the Green Bank) has been committed. The closing is set for March 2019. For both transactions, final terms of the subordinated loan amortization profiles are being negotiated but will have ultimate maturity dates in line with prior Green Bank Board approval.

FCEL doesn't lack for challenges in financing the construction of its fuel cell backlog. However, it appears that FCEL has made some progress in CT at least.

More information on FCEL's cash flow position will be forthcoming from FCEL in its next 10-Q.

MCFC technology

MCFC (molten carbonate fuel cell) fuel cells have potential advantages relative to other types of fuel cells related to carbon capture. An article entitled "A Chemical Engineering Perspective on the Challenges and Opportunities of Delivering Carbon Capture and Storage at Commercial Scale" points out that:

Combining fuel cells with CCS also has high potential for reducing costs. Recently-molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) have been developed which, unlike other fuel cells, use natural gas rather than hydrogen as their fuel, to generate electricity directly whilst producing 70% CO₂ at the fuel electrode. This could be exploited to capture concentrated CO₂ from an exhaust stream using considerably less energy than conventional approaches, with no need for heating or depressurisation. ExxonMobil estimates more than 90% of natural gas power plants emissions can be captured using such technologies.

Another recent report examined the potential use of MCFC in conjunction with carbon capture. They explain that:

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) are already operating as standalone power units, although not incorporating CO2 capture or in combination with a CCGT and not at the scale presented in Case 7. Based on this analysis, this concept shows tremendous promise for commercial development in a political environment where the cost of emitting carbon dioxide is costed through a carbon price: the resultant LCOE for this concept was almost identical to that of the postcombustion benchmark. One thing to note with the Case 7 results is that although the case features higher capital and operating costs for the CCGT with fuel cells, this concept also delivers significantly more power than Case 1 due to the additional power output from the MCFCs themselves. Thus, the costs of generating each unit of electricity are roughly equivalent. Key uncertainties in the model development for the MCFC case are the cost of commercial-scale manufacture, the practicality of installing and maintaining large numbers of MCFC units and the operating lifetime of the fuel cells.

Note that the U.S. political environment does not cost carbon emissions through a carbon price directly. However, many U.S. states have a regulatory policy regime in effect that effectively serves the same purpose.

FCEL faces numerous short-term uncertainties. As I've discussed elsewhere, however, the case can be made that FCEL's MCFC has important advantages over other types of fuel cells.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL AND FCELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.