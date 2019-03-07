The Month In Closed-End Funds: February 2019

Summary

For the second month in a row, equity CEFs and fixed income CEFs on average witnessed a gain, rising 1.70% and 1.10%, respectively, on a NAV basis for February.

Only 15% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 18% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Growth CEFs (+7.46%) posted the strongest returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Loan Participation CEFs classification (+1.83%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.

For the fourth month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+0.78%), with all classifications in the group witnessing positive returns for February.