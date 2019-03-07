This Is How General Electric Is Positioned, Financially - And Yes, Cash Is A Concern

I took a look at how General Electric is financially positioned and, in my opinion, the balance sheet concerns are somewhat overblown. However, the cash flow guidance does not help.

General Electric recently provided its industrial cash flow guidance for 2019 and the news was not well-received by the market.

General Electric's (GE) stock has performed well so far in 2019, as the company's newish CEO, Mr. Larry Culp, has been able to change the narrative for this troubled industrial conglomerate. However, let's not forget that GE shares have significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods.

Data by YCharts

Yes, as a long-term shareholder, this chart hurts. Lately, the bears main talking point has been the company's cash flow prospects, and rightfully so, as Mr. Culp recently announced that industrial cash flows would likely be in "negative territory" for 2019.

While the negative industrial cash flow prediction is a concern, I believe that investors should have largely anticipated cash generation to be a major headwind in the current year. As such, in this article I will focus my attention on how GE is financially positioned for what is expected to be a challenging year.

Cash Flows, It Hasn't Been Good For Awhile Now

The Power unit used to be a significant contributor to GE's industrial cash flows so, as you can expect, the company's cash metrics have not been great for awhile now. To this point, a review of the company's cash flow statement tells a lot about where GE is from cash generation standpoint.

Source: 2018 10-K

Observations from the statement:

Industrial cash from operating activities (or "CFOA") have been on a steady downward trend, as the 2018 figure ($2.2B) was significantly lower than the two prior years. And yes, the GE Capital issues are coming into play.

From an investing point of view, investors should expect for the business dispositions number to continue to rise in the years ahead. While this is not a realistic long-term strategy, I believe that the asset sales will buy management enough time to turnaround the Power business.

As shown, GE has made some significant progress toward paying down its debt (a topic that I will discuss in more detail below). Additionally, to add insult to injury just image if the company did not use the $21B of capital in 2016 for buybacks (yes, the share price was significantly higher than it is today).

I believe that GE's cash flow statement shows that the concerns are going to be a topic that the bears will be able to run with over at least the next few quarters. Moreover, GE's adjusted cash flow figures were nothing to brag about either.

Source: Supplement Report from the JP Morgan Conference, 3/5/19

And going from $4.5B in 2018 to "negative territory" in 2019 will be a tough pill to swallow. However, I believe that GE is in a financial position that should allow for the company to make do while it contends with the Power struggles.

How Is This Company Financially Positioned?

I first want to clarify that I plan to try to stick strictly to the numbers in this analysis without trying to build my bull case (obviously, as a long-term shareholder, I believe that GE is not in as dire of a situation as some bears would have you believe). I will, however, sprinkle in my thoughts.

Debt

Let's first dig into GE's balance sheet as of December 31, 2018.

Source: 2018 10-K

I created the table below to focus on a few specific balances:

*Total debt does not include all liabilities on the company's books - see excerpt above for additional detail. I will refer to this balance as GE's "total adjusted debt" in the comments below.

Observations from the table:

Cash as a percentage of total adjusted debt increased slightly (~1%) and GE Capital debt as a percentage of total adjusted debt is down by ~4 percentage points

Total adjusted debt was down ~$42B (or 23.7% YoY) while the cash balance declined by only $8.9 B. As such, the total adjusted net debt balance was down ~$33B (or 24.8%) as of December 31, 2018

This balance sheet separates GE [industrial] from GE Capital, which is especially important at this point in time given the fact that management is focused on shrinking the financing business in a direct attempt to bring this company back to its industrial roots. This will be no small feat as I believe that it will take years to "unwind" GE Capital.

Digging deeper into the results, it is also important to note that most of GE's long-term debt is at attractive rates.

Source: 2018 10-K

There is a great deal that can be taken away from GE's financial position but, in my opinion, the main takeaway is that this company has a large debt balance but that the management team is already making significant progress toward their goal of reducing financial leverage.

Pension

The pension deficit has also been a hot topic over the last two plus years due largely to the fact that GE announced in 2017 the need to book significant charges related to funding its pension. Today, GE has an underfunded status of ~$22B (down from ~$28B as of the prior year-end).

Source: 2018 10-K

Two points, (1) rising rates may give management the opportunity to greatly improve the company's pension funding status, and (2) the asset sales/spins could eventually be a major tailwind if management plays their cards right.

Insurance Reserves

Now to everyone's favorite topic, GE's insurance reserves. As of December 31, 2018, GE owed over $35B in investment contracts, insurance liabilities and insurance annuity benefits (down from $38B as of the prior year-end).

Source: 2018 10-K

Management mentioned in the 2018 10-K that the GAAP reserve adequacy test was already conducted with only an immaterial adverse adjustment. Additionally, Ms. Jamie Miller, CFO, mentioned during the conference call that the statutory testing of the reserves will be completed in Q1 2019 and that the company still expects to contribute ~$2B to shore up the balances. So the key question is whether or not the reserves are truly adequate as of year-end 2018? My opinion, enough focus has been put on the reserves over the last few years that it is hard to image another material charge being needed in the near future. However, we will find out soon as management plans to hold an "Insurance Teach-In" discussion on March 7, 2019, to go over the insurance business in greater detail so stayed tuned.

Other Considerations

So, putting everything together it is impossible to deny the fact that GE currently has a stretched balance sheet. The company is heading in the right direction, in my opinion, but management will need to make further progress toward reducing GE's debt and pension deficit, in addition to better managing the insurance reserves, as they try to navigate this company through what is expected to be a challenging period of time.

However, the 'possible bankruptcy' chatter is nonsense, if you ask me. If need be, GE has the availability (and capacity) to borrow additional funds.

Source: 2018 10-K

And while GE's credit rating has been on a downtrend over the recent past, the company is not yet in the junk territory.

Source: 2018 10-K

The recent news, however, may actually impact GE's credit rating sooner rather than later.

Risks

Focusing only on GE's financial position and liquidity:

Downside risks: (1) The company has significant fines related to the DOJ/SEC investigations, (2) Power takes longer than 18-24 months to recovery and burns through cash, (3) management has a fire sale and disposes of assets at rock bottom prices, (4) the company's credit rating hits junk status, and (5) additional insurance reserve charges are booked.

Upside risks: (1) the spins [Transportation, Healthcare, and Baker Hughes] bring in more capital than anticipated, (2) the pension deficit shrinks as a result of the positive tailwinds, and (3) well-known investors put money to work in GE which leads to a positive change in sentiment.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, I do not believe that GE is in a great financial position by any means but I also do not think that the situation is as dire as some would have you believe. The company has several levers to pull to strengthen its balance sheet with asset sales being the most notable example. To this point, GE was recently able to sell its Life Science business for over $20B, which was significantly more than most pundits predicted.

I am in no way trying to downplay the negative industrial cash flow concerns for 2019 but, looking out, I believe that GE is heading in the right direction. And while I agree that Mr. Culp should have already communicated this poor cash flow guidance before today, I believe that the news does not change the long-term story for this turnaround play. To me, GE is still a 3-to-5 year story and I plan to stay long the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.