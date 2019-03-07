Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/5/19

Includes: DBD, HTZ, KDP, KMI, MDCO, SNAP, STKL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at

  • SunOpta (STKL);
  • SNAP (SNAP);
  • Medicines (MDCO);
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP);
  • Hertz Global (HTZ); and
  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • MeiraGTx (MGTX);
  • Altisource Asset Mgt (AAMC);
  • Wyndham Destinations (WYND);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Skyline Champion (SKY);
  • Ingersoll Rand (IR);
  • Americold Realty Trust (COLD); and
  • Best Buy Co. (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund

BO

MeiraGTx

MGTX

JB*

$18,000,002

2

Denner Alexander

DIR

Medicines

MDCO

B

$15,528,383

3

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$12,455,452

4

Harf Peter

DIR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$3,989,008

5

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$3,922,500

6

Erbey William C

BO

Altisource Asset Mgt

AAMC

B

$2,127,091

7

Miketa George

O

SunOpta

STKL

B

$662,225

8

Goudet Olivier

DIR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$508,696

9

Brown Michael Dean

DIR

Wyndham Destinations

WYND

B

$223,194

10

Schmid Gerrard

CEO, DIR

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

B

$195,456

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Burkle Ronald W

DIR, BO

Americold Realty Trust

COLD

JS*

$1,055,564,416

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Hertz Global

HTZ

JS*

$97,250,000

3

Bain Capital Credit Member

O

Skyline Champion

SKY

JS*

$96,757,488

4

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$65,041,892

5

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$65,041,892

6

Walton S Robson

DIR, BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$65,041,892

7

Spiegel Evan

CEO, DIR, BO

SNAP

SNAP

AS

$44,390,580

8

Schulze Richard

BO

Best Buy Co

BBY

S

$35,437,340

9

Mak Capital One

O

Skyline Champion

SKY

S,JS*

$30,318,000

10

Lamach Michael

CB, CEO

Ingersoll Rand

IR

AS

$11,109,930

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

