Xeris: Looking For Entry Before PDUFA

Xeris is not alone in the glucagon market with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk being the established leaders. I review the company's Gvoke HypoPen and how it stacks-up to the competition.

The company's FDA PDUFA date is on June 10th and I want to start a position before a potential run-up. I go to the charts to determine my entry point.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) is developing a resolution to a major dilemma in the diabetic population using their exclusive technologies for the delivery of ready-to-use, room temperature stable formulations.

Although Xeris is a recent IPO, the company's researchers have been hard at work for over a decade developing these unique formulations. Their tireless attempts eventually created the XeriSol technology, which ultimately led to the first room temperature liquid stable glucagon. Prior to XeriSol technology, a ready-to-use glucagon formulation was an obstacle due to the glucagon peptide being unstable in water. Xeris has combined their ready-to-use glucagon with a two-step auto-injector to be used as a rescue pen for acute hypoglycemia. The current standard-of-care glucagon emergency kits “GEK” is about an eight-step process (Figure 1) to be executed in an emergency situation. Xeris plans to promote their glucagon auto-injector to be an easy and efficient alternative to the contemporary GEK. The company has a PDUFA date on June 10th for this glucagon auto-injector branded as the Gvoke HypoPen "Gvoke".

Figure 1: GEK Instructions (Source LLY)

Not only would Gvoke be Xeris’ first approved product, but it would be a product that many other pharmaceutical companies have failed to develop. I expect positive momentum for the stock in the coming months as we approach the PDUFA date. I see XERS to be an intriguing buy after their recent secondary offering and potential FDA approval.

Source XERS

I intend to present the clinical significance of the glucagon auto-injector and how an FDA approval would change the company’s fundamentals. In addition, I will review the XERS charts to identify key levels and indicators for potential investors.

Company Overview

Xeris is a pharmaceutical company that is in pursuit of developing novel injectable drug formulations. These injectable formulations are being generated from the company’s XeriSol and XeriJect platforms that are intended to be administered by means of pre-filled syringes, infusion pumps, auto-injectors pens, and multi-dose injectors pens. The most intriguing aspect about XeriSol and XeriJect is their formulation will not require reconstitution, which allows the product to be stored at room temperature and will reduce the injection volume due to the elimination of BAC water. Xerisol formulations are shelf-stable liquid suspensions, while XeriJect formulations are an injectable paste that is reconstituted using the body’s water.

The company's goal is to develop products that are user-friendly for the patients, their caregivers, and health professionals. In addition, the company believes its products can reduce costs for payors and the overall healthcare system.

Pipeline

Looking at the company’s pipeline (Figure 2), we can see Xeris has a deep pipeline of multiple injectable drug formulations and indication programs. The bulk of the pipeline is focused on glucagon and diabetes, which appears to have made Xeris as a diabetes centric company.

Figure 2: Xeris Pipeline (Source XERS)

On top of severe hypoglycemia, the company is looking to implement their glucagon in post-bariatric hypoglycemia “PBH”, hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure “HAAF”, congenital hyperinsulinism “CHI”, and exercise-induced hypoglycemia. Xeris is also working towards a ready-to-use liquid form of Diazepam in an auto-injector acute repetitive seizures “ARS” and Dravet Syndrome. Finally, the company is attempting to develop a combination therapy of pramlintide and insulin for Type1 and Type 2 diabetic blood sugar control.

What is Hypoglycemia?

Mild to Moderate hypoglycemia (blood glucose <70 mg/dL) can occur multiple times a month for a diabetic. Severe hypoglycemia (blood glucose <54 mg/dL) is a dangerous condition that can result in cardiovascular risks, coma, seizure, and potentially death. These severe hypoglycemic emergencies can occur multiple times a year and can require the use of a glucagon emergency kit "GEK" and professional assistance.

(Source XERS)

What is Glucagon?

Glucagon is a hormone secreted by the pancreas that increases blood glucose levels by triggering the liver to quickly transform glycogen into glucose, which is subsequently absorbed into the bloodstream. Glucagon and insulin are two critical hormones in the glycemic organization that controls blood glucose at healthy levels. Glucagon has been implemented as a rescue therapy and is the standard of care for treating severe hypoglycemia. Glucagon can be administered either by injection or via nasal spray to reverse hypoglycemia. Glucagon works by telling your body to release glucose into the bloodstream to bring the blood sugar to a safe level.

Expanding Market

The global glucagon market was estimated to be ~$451M in 2018 with CAGR of 6.3%, which could result in a $510M market size in 2020. Of this global market share, North America made up nearly 41% in 2016, with Europe making up 25%.

The U.S. leads developed nations with the highest prevalence of diabetes. It is estimated 24M Americans, or about 9.5%, of the population in the U.S. have diabetes. Sadly, close to 100M U.S. adults are diabetic or pre-diabetic which is being supplied by the growing obesity population. It is those who are pre-diabetic that could develop type 2 diabetes “T2D”, which accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the United States.

Looking at the points above, we can accept the glucagon and diabetes market is growing and has the potential to rapidly expand in the United States.

Competition

The diabetic and glucagon market competition is strong, which will be a challenge for Xeris as they look to become a commercial level company. Unfortunately for Xeris, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are the two juggernauts in this arena. Not only are they multi-billion dollar companies, but they are the recognized leaders in this space with their GlucaGen and Glucagon kits. Even with a novel product, I expect Xeris to have a hard time matching up against these two companies on the commercial side. Perhaps Xeris does have the advantage of focusing on Gvoke, whereas Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have a complete line of diabetes products to sell.

Gvoke HypoPen PDUFA

Back in October, the FDA accepted the company’s NDA for review of the G-Voke HypoPen auto-injector in severe hypoglycemia. The FDA has set the PDUFA date for June 10, 2019. If approved, the company’s Gvoke would be in a position to capture the portion of the market that has been waiting for a ready-to-use rescue injection.

Source XERS

The company believes that their G-Voke HypoPen will be a great option for patients and caregivers that should have emergency glucagon on hand but they don't believe they need glucagon on hand or they believe that it would be too demanding to administer a traditional glucagon kit.

An effective glucagon rescue product can play a key role in alleviating these problems. Xeris has stated that 75% of T1D patients and 50% of T2D patients should have glucagon on hand, but not many patients follow these views.

Source XERS

The company has estimated that about $240M glucagon rescue products were sold in 2017. However, the U.S. market needs for a glucagon rescue product was of roughly $2B. This is where Xeris can use their user-friendly and shelf-stable glucagon pen to take a percentage of the established market from GEK, but also offer a product that could help penetrate the other 75% of the market that does not use an emergency glucagon device.

Will patients like G-Voke? Looking at Figure 3, we can see how the Xeris product feature description is more appealing than Eli Lilly’s GEK.

Figure 3: G-Voke Features vs. GEK (Source XERS)

What are these attributes? Examination of Figure 4, reveals some key differences between Gvoke and GEK that patients and providers should find enticing. Most notably, the success administration rate for GEK is 6-31%, whereas Gvoke is 99%.

Figure 4: Gvoke vs. GEK Attributes (Source XERS)

Why is the GEK rate so low? Remember the 8-Step GEK administration process above? Well, not only are that 8-Steps delaying administration but they also increase the number of opportunities to make a mistake. Looking at Figure 5, we can see how Gvoke’s 2-3 step process is very simple and easy to follow.

Figure 5: Gvoke Instructions (Source XERS)

Future Milestones

In addition to Gvoke’s PDUFA in June, the company anticipates having multiple milestone events over the course of 2019. Referring back to Figure 2 (re-inserted below), we can see the list of product candidates and their next milestone. This includes a phase III readout for the Gvoke in Europe for severe hypoglycemia in the first half of 2019.

Figure 2: Xeris Pipeline (Source XERS)

In addition, Xeris expects a readout of their Phase IIb study for self-administered glucagon in PBH in the first half of 2019. Xeris also has a subcutaneous infusion glucagon therapy that is taking aim at congenital hyperinsulinism and HAAF. The company expects to initiate their Phase III study for a congenital hyperinsulinism indication in the first half of 2019. As for the HAAF, the company is looking forward to a Phase II readout in the second half of 2019. Another second-half readout is for a phase II study in self-administered glucagon therapy for exercise-induced hypoglycemia. Lastly, the company’s pramlintide-insulin for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetic blood sugar control is expected to initiate a Phase II study in the second half of this year.

Looking at the number of expected milestones, we can see the company has a full calendar of potential catalysts in 2019. These catalysts may well provide XERS longs with potential positive momentum before and after Gvoke’s PDUFA. In terms of downside risk, the chance of a big sell-off after a negative FDA decision seems limited, due to potential regulatory actions in Europe and a Gvoke product launch in the United States.

Downside Risks

As with most pre-commercial biotech companies, Xeris has a horde of downside risks as they approach their first FDA approval. Most of these risks come from regulatory actions, competition, commercialization, and finances. Undeniably, all these downside risks are interrelated to each other, however, it is regulatory actions that can be the most devastating for Xeris at this point in time. If Gvoke cannot gain FDA approval, I would expect a dark cloud would emerge and hover over the rest of the company’s pipeline due to the same technology being implemented in other product candidates.

If Gvoke can get FDA approval, Xeris would then progress to the complex conundrum of commercialization. This involves intricate processes such as establishing and managing a sales force, securing a supply chain, and organizing interactions with payors. None of these procedures are easy and can be shattering if the company fumbles in their execution. I believe the company’s ability to secure a healthy relationship with payors to be the crux of commercialization. Most of the other commercial processes can be repaired or recreated, whereas a payor's verdict on formulary tier placement and patient access are typically enduring decisions. If Xeris cannot succeed in these processes over the course of commercialization, we can expect weak earnings reports and subsequent investor fallout.

A common trait among small-cap biotech companies is a weak financial position and a lingering fear of possible shareholder dilution. This condition typically exacerbates as a developmental stage biotech approaches the commercial stage and expenses increase to support a product launch. Xeris looks to have these traits and shareholders should be cognizant of the company’s financial position in upcoming earnings reports. I believe there is a strong possibility of another secondary offering in 2019. Back in February, Xeris was initially going to do a 5M share offering but they altered their proposal to only 1M shares. This tells me the company is looking to execute another offering shortly after approval at a higher share price. Perhaps the company is able to secure a non-dilutive financing deal but investors need to accept the possibility of another offering.

My final downside risk comes from other competitive glucagon products. Most notably, is Eli Lilly's nasal glucagon. Nasal glucagon would have a few advantages over injectables, such as its ease of use and that it is non-invasive. Typically, I would consider a nasal spray delivery system to have stronger appeal over injection systems because some people have a strong aversion to needles. However, I don’t see Eli Lilly’s nasal glucagon product having such a strong edge over the Gvoke as a result of diabetics having to deal with needles on a daily basis. Why would a diabetic decide to pick a nasal spray over an injectable for a life-saving drug? Many diabetics have to be injected multiple times a day, so I don’t expect the diabetic population to be jumping for joy for a needless product they hope will never have to be used. I understand that there will be a market for nasal glucagon…I just don’t find it as much of a game changer as other nasal rescue products such as a nasal epinephrine spray.

Is XERS A Buy?

Investors looking to get into XERS need to take the good with the bad. Yes, the company is most likely going to need to raise money in the near future and it is entering the ring with diabetic heavyweights. However, I find the company’s pipeline to be excessively appealing and hard to let it pass by. The company intends to primarily focus on the expanding diabetic market that is in need of new therapeutic products to address the diverse needs of the population.

Moreover, the company’s formulation technology is being applied beyond diabetes and it looks as if the company could make use of the FDA’s 505 "b" "2" pathway to expedite other approved drugs that might benefit from a shelf-stable injectable formula. This enables Xeris to branch out beyond diabetes and becoming a diversified company. In fact, some other companies have found value in Xeris’ technology and have tapped them to collaborate on novel therapeutics. These companies include Regeneron (REGN), Asashi-Kasei, and Islet Sciences. If these collaborations develop, Xeris could be rewarded milestone payment and royalties for their part.

Another reason to consider a XERS buy is the company’s current valuation. At the moment, XERS market cap is about $273M. Xeris is looking to enter a $2B potential market that is dominated by two major players. Even if the company only grabs 10% of that market, it would still be pulling in $200M a year. With the biotech sectors current price to sales ratio of about 5, we could see a XERS market valuation of around $1 billion. Of course, this would be years down the road as Gvoke approaches peak sales. Still, the company could have multiple products hitting the market in the next few years that may possibly drive revenues well beyond $200M.

Considering the points above, I find XERS to be worth a speculative buy.

Finding an Entry Point

As a result of Gvoke’s PDUFA date being a few months away in June, I will have to rely on a technical entry point. Despite the potential milestone events between now and the PDUFA, I have to trust the FDA decision is going to be the major catalyst for the share price in 2019. Thus, I have to consider looking for an entry now before a potential catalyst run-up going into June.

Looking at Figure 6, we can see the sharp sell-off due to the recent offering and the stock has yet to recover its previous trading range. In fact, the share price is still floating at around the offering price of $10 per share.

Figure 6: XERS Daily (Source Trendspider)

I will be on the lookout for the share price to drop below the $10 mark in the coming weeks. If it does, I will initiate a starter position and will look to add to the position once the share price is able to break above those downtrend lines on the daily chart. If the share price cannot break above those downtrend lines before the end of March, I will wait for a strong rise in the Hull Moving Average on the weekly chart before debating another buy.

Conclusion

The Xeris downside risks are typical and are prevalent throughout the small-cap biotech arena. As the company approaches its upcoming PDUFA, these risks will be weighed by both XERS longs and short-sellers to determine which way XERS will trade over the course of 2019.

Investors looking to remain in XERS for the long haul need to remain attentive for upcoming quarterly reports to determine the company’s cash runway and how the company intends to be funded. I suspect R&D and SG&A expenses to be in flux over the course of 2019 and 2020 as the company attempts a commercial launch while still progressing their pipeline. Having a strong understanding of how the company's balance sheet is progressing over the next couple of years can help a long investor manage their position.

Personally, I find the potential upside of Xeris to far outweigh the downside risks. I accept the strong possibility of a secondary equity issue and some pipeline setbacks. For that reason, I intend to develop a long position in the company over the coming weeks with the goal of trading a large portion around the PDUFA date. If the company is able to obtain FDA approval for Gvoke, I will consider holding the remainder of the position for a long term hold due to the company's pipeline and management's willingness to expand to other therapeutic areas.

If Xeris cannot gain regulatory approval, I will liquidate my position immediately upon news release.

Precisely predicting the stock price in the near term is unknowable. In view of this, I would like to stress restraint because XERS is a speculative stock. There is a risk that investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. Though the upside potential of XERS is great, it is a long way from being a risk-free investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XERS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.