Youngevity Expands CBD Presence With CBD Coffee

Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) has reached another milestone in its CBD business by announcing its intent to launch CBD coffee in May of this year. Creating a CBD coffee that is dose-specific and can survive the filtration process of coffee brewing has been a struggle for many entrepreneurs within the hemp and CBD space. The event that set the stage for this to happen was the acquisition of Khrysos Industries which included INX Labs. The capabilities procured with this acquisition, combined with Youngevity's experience with its already established CLR Roasters, have allowed the company to be at the forefront of CBD coffee. Youngevity sells at both retail and direct selling. The direct selling component provides a built-in consumer base for the sale of products.

Image Source - Youngevity

Youngevity intends to launch two brands taking full advantage of its broad distribution capabilities. The HempFX Brand of CBD-infused coffee is expected to begin pre-sales in early May through Youngevity International's sizable sales network with full-scale distribution taking place later in the month. Youngevity's wholly-owned subsidiary, CLR Roasters, has already begun retail sales presentations of its Javalution brand of CBD-infused coffee and also anticipates an end-of-May shipping to retail store shelves. Each K-Cup of CBD infused coffee will deliver 10 mg of CBD to the cup.

Long-time readers may recall that Youngevity also has a deal in place with Icelandic Water Holdings. The same technology which has enabled a dose-specific CBD coffee can also be applied to other beverages. According to Khrysos president Dr. Dwayne Dundore, the company has developed water-soluble CBD powders as well as liquids which can be brought to market in many forms.

While the press release does not delve into the realm of toll manufacturing, it is a viable option for Youngevity. Toll manufacturing would essentially have Youngevity producing products for other brands, creating a steady stream of revenue without the costs of marketing the product. Youngevity's CLR Roasters already does toll manufacturing within the coffee space.

This latest news demonstrates some of the compelling reasons that I am bullish on the Youngevity story. This is a company that was already positioned to deliver a profitable 2019 without adding the CBD side of the business into the equation. Combining an already profitable story with a big presence in the burgeoning CBD space is simply something which cannot be ignored.

Youngevity is already fulfilling on its sizable $250 million green coffee deal, is seeing its direct selling business grow, and is positioning itself very well in the CBD. I suspect that, when the company reports its Q1 of 2019 results, the cat will be out of the bag in terms of this stock garnering serious attention. With a current market cap of just under $200 million, this company is poised to see marked equity appreciation simply based on the numbers. Add a compelling CBD business to the mix and we can potentially see some impressive moves with this stock in the months ahead. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.