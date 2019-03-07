Spark Therapeutics: Elucidating The Roche Acquisition

To invest successfully over a lifetime does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or insider information. What's needed is a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding that framework. - Benjamin Graham (The Father of Value Investing)

On Feb. 25, 2019, Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) disclosed that the firm entered into a merger and acquisition ("M&A") agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Accordingly, Roche will acquire all outstanding shares of Spark for $4.8B in cash. At the $114.50 per share acquisition price, this M&A procured 115% profits for Integrated BioSci Investing members. Of note, we adhere to an M&A forecasting model that leverages on five different criteria. While we do not expect all criteria to be met, the more requisites are satisfied the better the chances that an acquisition will be consummated. Interestingly, Spark made our M&A list that we featured in the Seattle Genetic acquisition article back in February 2018. In this research, we'll analyze how the Spark acquisition fits within our M&A framework. Moreover, you can employ the aforementioned model to help you forecast upcoming M&A.

Figure 1: Spark Therapeutics chart (Source: StockCharts)

Pipeline Synergy

Our first criterion (pipeline synergy) is definitely met. Back in October 2018, Roche gained FDA approval for emicizumab-kxwh (Hemlibra) as a treatment for patients afflicted by Hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. As a subcutaneous once weekly injection, Hemlibra is the first medicine to significantly reduce bleed frequency in this patient population. As Roche is expanding its presence in the blood disorder market, this acquisition will provide the company with three gene therapies for Hemophilia A and B.

Specifically, Roche is advancing the gene therapeutic coined fidanacogene elaparvovec (SPK-9001) in a Phase 3 trial for Hemophilia B. The other Phase 3 gene therapy drug is SPK-8011 for Hemophilia A. Additionally, there is SPK-8016 for Hemophilia A with inhibitors that are being assessed in a Phase 1/2 trial. The insight from the CEO of Roche (Severin Schwan) captured the essence of the aforesaid pipeline synergy.

Spark Therapeutics' proven expertise in the entire gene therapy value chain may offer important new opportunities for the treatment of serious diseases. In particular, Spark's hemophilia A program could become a new therapeutic option for people living with this disease. We are also excited to continue the investments in Spark's broad product portfolio and commitment to Philadelphia as a center of excellence.

Galvanizing Pipeline Growth

Our second hurdle is that the acquirer typically seeks robust sales growth to offset the declining revenues of certain flagship products. Based on the financials trend, it does not seem like Roche's revenue growth is declining. Per Figure 2, the company is exhibiting an uptrend in revenues.

Figure 2: Roche revenue trends (Source: Morningstar)

Nonetheless, fiscal 2019 might be a tough year for Roche. This year, three of the five biggest medicines set to lose patient exclusivity in the U.S. is owned by the giant Swiss pharma. They include Avastin, Herceptin, and Tarceva which correspondingly procured $3.0B, $2.5B, and $0.3B in 2018. According to Evaluate:

Patent expiry is an issue that all successful drug makers must face eventually, and Roche is set for a particularly hazardous year on this front. Three of the Swiss company's cancer blockbusters will be opened up to cut-price competition in the US this year, though the financial impact will not be quite as painful as it could be. This is because Avastin and Herceptin are biologics, and the speed at which biosimilars will be adopted is very hard to gauge. Even launch dates remain hard to know in this space: copycat versions of Herceptin are set to appear around mid-year under a settlement forged between Mylan and Roche, but legal wrangling over Avastin could well keep rivals off the market until well into 2020.

That being said, the second criterion is also satisfied. Of note, it's a good sign that Roche is being proactive in acquiring growth assets like Spark's hemophilia franchises. This way, the company can maintain its growth trajectory.

One Approved Medicine

Third, the acquisition prospect usually has at least one approved therapeutic with significant market potential. As follow, Spark also cleared this requisite. Back in Dec. 19, 2017, the firm gained FDA approval for voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna) to manage inherited retinal disease ("IRD") that arise from the biallelic RPE65 mutation. On Nov. 23, 2018, Luxturna earned marketing authorization in the European Union. Enthused by the development, the Chief Commercial Officer (Ron Philip) remarked:

The historic approval of Luxturna in Europe furthers our mission to challenge the inevitability of genetic disease around the world. Following the launch of Luxturna in the United States earlier this year, this decision makes Luxturna the first gene therapy for a genetic disease approved in both the U.S. and EU, a promising milestone for the many people living with genetic disease around the world. Having worked closely with the global IRD community on the development of Luxturna, we are proud to be able to share the first gene therapy treatment option for an inherited retinal disease with appropriate patients in Europe, in collaboration with Novartis.

Notably, Spark entered into a collaborative agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in January last year for the latter to commercialize Luxturna in Europe and other countries outside the U.S.A. Hence, Luxturna is now available in Europe and North America. Due to the $850K reimbursement in the U.S., we believe that Luxturna will procure significant profits for Roche. Despite the slow initial launch, we strongly believe that Luxturna commercialization will be more aggressive after the EU approval and the Roche acquisition. These stellar pharmaceuticals have the necessary resources to successfully launch Luxturna into a blockbuster drug.

Significant Premium

Fourth, the offering price is at least 40% higher than the market value. Roche paid for Spark a 122% premium to the closing price of Spark on Feb. 22, 2019. Therefore, the fourth criterion is also met. Additionally, we believe that the merger will be consummated because the Board of Directors of both firms voted unanimously in favor of the decision. According to Spark CEO (Jeffery Marrazzo):

As the only biotechnology company that has successfully commercialized a gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S., we have built unmatched competencies in the discovery, development and delivery of genetic medicines. But the needs of patients and families living with genetic diseases are immediate and vast. With its worldwide reach and extensive resources, Roche will help us accelerate the development of more gene therapies for more patients for more diseases and further expedite our vision of a world where no life is limited by genetic disease.

Favorable M&A Environment

Fifth, a favorable M&A environment is imperative. The current market climate is highly conducive for M&A because most bioscience stocks are still trading at valuations far below their intrinsic value. This current buying opportunity is created by the late 2018 Bear Market. Despite their recent comeback, most equities are still trading far below their 52-week high.

As promising companies like Spark present themselves as bargains, M&A activity by large pharmaceuticals like Roche will pick up. And, titan innovators having abundant cash will increasingly search for synergistic molecules. This will enable them to replace their lead drugs that are falling off the so-called patent cliffs.

Potential Risks

As M&A is a low-yield endeavor, there is no guarantee that our candidates will get acquired. Though it's nearly certain that Spark will be bought out, there is still a residual chance that the deal might fall out. In that situation, the stock is most likely to tumble by at least 100%. The other concern is that the favorable M&A environment might change if stocks continue their aggressive rally. As a result, this can slow down additional M&A.

Final Remarks

With the Spark acquisition, our flagship portfolio CP-Alpha currently boasts a stellar 13.3% M&A rate. Looking ahead, we expect M&A activities to pick up aggressively this year. In our view, innovators are seeking additional assets for acquisition. Last but not least, if you follow our M&A framework, you can earn lucrative profits in this exciting sector.

