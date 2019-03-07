Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds' Fall From Grace

The question is, is it time to buy these funds now that they have dropped from premium valuations to mid single digit discounts or is their run over?

However, distribution cuts at the beginning of the year for two of their largest and most popular funds has put the funds on the defensive.

For those who have followed my articles over the years (since 2011), you know that I have probably written more articles on the Eaton Vance equity CEFs, i.e. their option income and leveraged income strategy funds, than from any other fund sponsor.

I don't mean to toot my own horn, but frankly, I probably have more experience with these funds and know their trading tendencies better than anyone. Here is the list of Eaton Vance equity CEFs sorted by their YTD total return market price performances and other vital statistics as of 3/5/2019:

Note: Funds in green in the YTD MKT Total Return column are outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), which is up 10.97% YTD

A Brief History Of Time

For most of the years that I had been writing about the Eaton Vance equity CEFs, I had been very bullish, particularly early on when the option funds in particular (shown in light blue above) went through a series of distribution cuts in 2011-2012 to get their NAV yields down to more manageable levels after the financial crisis cratered their NAVs and they were left with too high of NAV yields they couldn't cover. Of course, investors assumed the worst and threw out these funds at up to -15% market price discounts.

I argued, on the other hand, that the distribution cuts, although painful, would lead to NAV growth, which is the life blood of a CEF. At the time, most of the Eaton Vance option CEFs were trading at wide discounts but over time as the fund's NAVs started to recover and Eaton Vance introduced other positive steps such as buybacks and a monthly pay feature, the funds became more and more popular with investors.

This article I wrote on November 29th, 2012, Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Really Wants You To Own Its Option-income funds, pretty much marked the bottom of the double digit discount period for the funds (see table towards end of article) and from that point on, the Eaton Vance option-income funds began a multi-year valuation improvement and outperformance period that led to many of the funds trading at premium valuations.

In fact, the Eaton Vance option CEFs got so popular that I turned negative on the group starting a couple years ago and urged investors to, instead, focus on the BlackRock family of option CEFs which traded at much better valuations due to starting late on their own distribution cut cycle and also finally dropping from premium to discount valuations.

By the market highs in mid-September of last year, virtually all of the Eaton Vance option funds were trading at premium market price valuations as shown in the table below as of 9/14/2018:

In fact, even as the markets swooned in November leading up to December's deep dive, I was urging investors to get out of two of Eaton Vance's NAV lagging but still premium priced funds. Those two were the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global fund (EXG), $7.95 current market price, $8.40 NAV, -5.4% discount, 9.3% current market yield and the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy/Write Opportunities fund (ETW), $9.64 current market price, $10.20 NAV, -5.5% discount, 9.0% current market yield and swap into Eaton Vance's uber defensive Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETJ), $8.92 current market price, $9.33 NAV, -4.4% discount, 10.2% current market yield, at a discount in case of a more serious correction or bear market.

That article, Equity CEFs: You Want To Know The One CEF That Was Positive In 2008?, was more about ETJ than EXG or ETW, but it was pretty obvious to me that ETJ would hold up a lot better than EXG or ETW if the markets continued their downward trend and that certainly turned out to be the case, first in December's collapse and then when Eaton Vance declared their January distributions.

Looking Ahead Into 2019

On January 2nd, Eaton Vance cut the distributions for both EXG and ETW, Eaton Vance's two very large global option-income funds that suffered the worst NAV performances in 2018 (of the EV option funds) and ended the year with 11.7% and 11.3% NAV yields, not far from the 12% red flag I put up for funds that have TOO high of an NAV yield and are more likely to have destructive return-of-capital in their distributions and thus, would be due for a distribution cut.

And that's exactly what happened when Eaton Vance cut EXG's monthly distribution, a hefty 18.9% from $0.076/share to $0.0616/share, and ETW's monthly distribution, an even higher 20.1% from $0.091/share to $0.0727/share. The ensuing reaction has not been positive since then as shown in their 6-Month Premium/Discount charts:

EXG

ETW

Dropping from a mid single digit premium to a mid single digit discount over 6 months is generally not what you want to see and is made even worse considering how strongly the markets have rebounded since the lows of late December, but have the funds now reached a buy level?

ETW & EXG Recently Added To Model Portfolio

After not owning ETW or EXG for years, I recently added both funds to my Model Portfolio for subscribers to my Marketplace services. A year ago, I only owned (EOI), (ETJ) and (ETG) of the Eaton Vance CEFs and in rather small amounts but I started accumulating (EOS) and (ETY) during the summer/fall and now I'm back to owning ETW and EXG as well. In fact, despite valuations that are not nearly as attractive as they were back in 2012, I'm back to owning more of the Eaton Vance funds than from any other fund sponsor.

Note: EOI and EOS actually raised their distributions in January at the same time ETW and EXG cut.

Part of the reason for adding ETW and EXG now is their percentage falls (from grace). In September, ETW reached a high of $12.27 while today its at $9.64. That's a -21.4% drop in absolute terms. For EXG, the fund got as high as $9.70 in September while today its at $7.95. That's about a -18% decline.

So let me tell you why I think ETW and EXG make sense now beyond just the collapsed market prices and the moves down from premium to discount valuations. Nobody likes to see distribution cuts but going from an 11.3% and 11.7% NAV yields at the end of 2018 to 8.8% and 8.5% current NAV yields means each fund has a much better chance of covering their distribution which means anything over and above that just builds back the NAV.

Why is that important? Because a growing NAV per share means a larger capital base to derive the next distribution. And if it's easier to cover the next distribution, then there's a better chance of continuing to grow the NAV. A decreasing NAV means just the opposite. A lower NAV per share means a lower capital base to generate income, which means it's more likely that the fund won't be able to cover its next distribution. This can result in a spiral down of destructive return-of-capital in the distributions though this depends, of course, on market conditions and the fund's income strategy.

In other words, some uber high NAV yield CEFs are able to postpone this destructive NAV erosion while in a bull market or when their portfolio or income strategy is hitting on all cylinders, but eventually all high NAV yield CEFs (generally over 12%) will see their NAVs deteriorate.

Which is why you want to see your fund sponsor be pro-active in re-balancing their fund's distribution levels with their expected income, even if that means a distribution cut. The sweet spot for NAV yields seems to be in the 7% to 8% range though that can be expanded to 6% to 9% NAV yields depending on a fund's income strategy. CEFs that have lower NAV yields had better have more appreciation potential or they will generally trade at wide discounts.

So this is the primary reason why I believe the distribution cuts to ETW and EXG will actually be a net positive over time. Besides, both funds still offer 9.0% and 9.3% market price yields which is still very high even for CEFs.

Eaton Vance Still Has The Best Of Breed In Equity CEFs

EXG and ETW have certainly not had the success of Eaton Vance's option funds that focus only in US stocks but when you compare them with other global option income funds, they generally have performed better since I started keeping detailed performance statistics. YTD, EXG's NAV is up a very strong 9.6%, so the fund already would have its distribution covered for 2019 at this rate. ETW's NAV is up a lower 6.8% YTD, but a lot of that has to do with ETW's more defensive option strategy as well as an 11% exposure to Japan, which has not performed as well as Europe or Emerging Markets so far this year.

Whether you look at Eaton Vance's equity option strategy funds or equity leveraged funds like (EVT), (ETO) and (ETG), Eaton Vance has some of the best performing equity based CEFs in all categories. So much so that Eaton Vance recently took an underperforming municipal bond hybrid CEF, liquidated it, reinvested the proceeds into US equities in early February and renamed it the Tax-Advantaged Buy/Write Strategy Fund (EXD), $9.40 current market price. Though EXD is really just getting started as an equity option strategy CEF, the fund is already up about 10% YTD. I also own EXD.

I would go as far to say that Eaton Vance is to equity CEFs what PIMCO is to bond CEFs. The advantage with the Eaton Vance's CEFs, is that many are now back to discounted valuations compared to PIMCO's still highly over-valued bond CEFs that often reach double digit premiums. As such, I believe you have to look at this as an opportunity to step into EXG and ETW now that they are back down to discounted valuations again.

Of course, this assumes the equity markets don't fall apart again or the global markets don't dramatically underperform the US markets. I'm not going to throw out all sorts of comparables, Z-scores or other ratios showing how or why a fund is about to turn things around when frankly, it all gets thrown out the window if we go into a bear market or the US markets soundly outperform the international markets.

I know a lot of other contributors like to cite these statistics or proprietary research and there was a recent article panning ETW titled, ETW: Down In The Dumps And Likely To Stay There, that included a number of such negative comparisons but to me, the time to have gone negative on ETW was last summer/fall (like when I did), but not now.

I'd also like to rebut some of the performance conclusions in the article by throwing in the benchmark comparisons that Eaton Vance includes in ETW's Annual Report as of 12/31/2018:

When I look at these total return performances from the fund sponsor (assumes reinvestment of all distributions) over the periods shown, I actually see a fund that compares pretty well, especially considering ETW is one of the more defensive option income funds you can own. This just confirms some of my own statistics.

In other words, ETW sells index options (S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225) against 95% of the notional value of its global stock portfolio. That's extremely high and brings in a lot of option premium to the fund from a variety of sources (indices listed above).

Because of this, ETW should be considered more of an income fund with its defensive option strategy, not an appreciation fund. In fact, the more the global markets go from a ramp-up bull market to a trendless up-and-down market, the better that is for ETW's option strategy and the better the fund will compare against its benchmarks.

If the next decade from 2009 is a repeat of the last decade, then yes, you would probably be better off in US-based index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) or the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ); both are shown as benchmarks in ETW's Annual Report above even though ETW is a global fund. Or you could own EXG, which is more of an appreciation global option fund due to its lower percent of options written. I own both now and I am much more overweight the option-income CEFs than leveraged CEFs currently. Though all option writing income funds are defensive by nature, some are going to be more defensive than others and ETW is one of the most defensive.

Conclusion

The biggest negative with ETW and EXG is their loss of NAV over the years due to paying out too high of a distribution. That's why a distribution cut is actually a net positive from my standpoint as it just takes pressure off of the NAV. And when you take into account that a current investor can still get a 9%+ market yield in either ETW or EXG even after the distribution cut, that is an added bonus in my book.

But it's when you look at other CEFs like the PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income fund (PGP), $14.77 current market price, which has cut its distribution twice over the last couple years, still has an exorbitantly high 15.1% NAV yield, and its NAV has deteriorated back into single digits from $15 just 5-years ago, that you wonder just how unsophisticated many investors really are in CEFs?

Here's a fund that has every red flag in the book and yet investors are still willing to buy PGP at over a 50% market price premium to get a 9.9% market price yield, i.e. not that much higher than ETW or EXG.

Obviously, distribution cuts aren't the end all to a fund's popularity and if history is any guide for the Eaton Vance CEFs, I believe its only a matter of time before ETW and EXG get back up from their current fall from grace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETW, EXG, EOI, EOS, ETY, ETJ, EXD, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short SPY