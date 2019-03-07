Secular Growers Series: Huya And The Rise Of Esports

Huya is still a Buy today as a long term play - just remember that it's not for the faint of heart.

I doubled my position in Huya in November 2018 when it traded below $19 and shared it in real-time with App Economy Portfolio subscribers.

As expected, Huya benefits from secular tailwinds as a first mover in an important emerging industry - it's also an extremely volatile investment.

The company just posted Q4 FY18 results with $219 million in revenue (+103% yoy) and $24 million in adjusted net income (+487% yoy).

Huya Broadcasting, a leading platform in game live streaming and Esports, is considered by many as the "Twitch of China."

Investment Thesis

Huya (HUYA) is the leader and first mover in game live streaming in China - an important emerging industry that is poised to benefit from secular tailwinds.

It's simple: game live streaming and Esports are growing exponentially, and China is the biggest video game market in the world. The premise of Huya as a compelling investment is not based on its valuation and fundamentals today, but what they may be five or ten years from now.

The convergence of gaming, live streaming, Esports and growing mobile penetration in China makes Huya a perfect example of a Secular Grower. Even with an average execution, management is likely to reap the benefits of this inexorable trend.

Did you buy the dip over the recent weeks? I certainly did. I doubled my existing position below $20 at a share price of $18.78.

If you can handle extreme volatility and are willing to be in for a long and bumpy ride, Huya remains a Buy today even after its recent run.

Why secular tailwinds matter?

This article is the first in the Secular Growers Series I intend to share on Seeking Alpha.

I will provide more details on what I consider the best framework to identify, research and invest in the best secular trends the world has to offer.

Going back to the definition of secular straight from Investopedia:

Secular refers to market activities over the long term or a stock that isn't influenced by short-term factors.

A secular trend, stock or market is one that is likely to continue moving in the same direction for the foreseeable future.

Secular stocks include technology firms such as Netflix (NFLX) and eCommerce leaders such as Amazon (AMZN).

Secular growth involves usually a constant growth of revenue and earnings above 10% over several years. The implication is usually that the trend is likely to stay the course over years to come because of the fundamental societal disruption it embodies over the long term.

Gaming Video Content: an important emerging industry

I shared detailed information on the market at stake and why game live streaming is an important emerging industry in China in my first article covering Huya last year.

You can find it here. It breaks down:

Why Gaming Video Content market matters

The Chinese Gaming Video Content competition

How Chinese cultural background explains monetization success

Why Huya is at the epicenter of GVC, Esports And mobile penetration

The word Esports was mentioned 19 times during Huya's Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call. It's obviously a phenomenon directly correlated to the rise of game live streaming. Esports are turning the top streamers and influencers into superstars. They are only a piece of the GVC market, but one that stitches the ecosystem together and brings it to a professional level.

Huya is becoming ubiquitous, a symbol of the rise of Esports in China.

Interviewed on Bloomberg late 2018, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan discussed the future of Esports. Huya and its monetization is the way he illustrates why he sees "explosive growth" of Esports in China.

Huya: a leader and first mover by the numbers

Let's review the astounding numbers shared by management during the last Earnings Conference call:

MAU = 117 million (+35% yoy)

= 117 million (+35% yoy) Mobile MAU = 51 million (+31% yoy)

= 51 million (+31% yoy) Paying Users = 4.8 million (+73% yoy)

As explained by CEO Rongjie Dong during the call:

We are happy to share that Huya continues to be ranked the Number 1 game live streaming platform in China in terms of total MAU, mobile MAU, and average daily time spent on mobile app per mobile active user in the fourth quarter 2018."

The beautiful financials

Huya is still growing very fast and is already profitable.

Let's review the last financials posted:

Q4 FY18:

Net Revenues = $219 million (+103% yoy)

Non-GAAP Operating Income =$12 million (+281% yoy)

Full Year FY18:

Net Revenues =$678 million (+113% yoy)

Non GAAP Operating Income = $37 million (vs. a loss in FY17)

Live streaming revenues are the vast majority of the revenue in FY18 with $646 million (95%).

Let's review the growth over the first year of Huya as a public company:

FY18 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Growth yoy +112% +125% +119% +103% MAU Growth yoy +19% +11% +15% +35%

Not only is Huya growing MAU at a fast clip, but the revenue per user is growing even faster.

It's important to note that marketing costs have remained below $9 million in Q4 (4% of revenues), illustrating that Huya is driving MAU with compelling exclusive content rather than aggressive marketing.

With $219 million revenue is Q4, Huya has now reached a yearly run rate close to ~$900 million.

With a market cap hovering around $5.5 billion as of this writing, the company has a PS ratio of ~6.

Huya is mostly valued similarly to other streaming platforms in China like Momo (MOMO) or YY (YY) if you consider this:

Huya vs. Momo : Huya almost 2x Momo's PS ratio and growing ~2x faster.

: Huya almost 2x Momo's PS ratio and growing ~2x faster. Huya vs. YY: Huya almost 4x YY's PS ratio while growing ~4x faster.

Let's not forget that Huya has $872 million in cash at the end of December 2018 and close to no debt.

Volatility is real, so are the risks

Over its first year as a public company, HUYA saw its share price oscillate from $14 to $51. There is a good chance a lot of shareholders are under water at this point in time.

Huya is a high growth story in a young industry and FY18 was only its first profitable year. That's why the company is likely to look overvalued by traditional metrics such as PE or PEG ratios for quite some time.

The fluctuation in the share price is a reflection of the amount of uncertainty depending on how you want to spin the growth story:

Should Huya be valued as a generic entertainment app with fickle users and streamers ready to move on to the next shiny platform at any point? Then a PS ratio of 2x to 3x is already generous.

Should Huya be valued like a true "Twitch of China" in the making, with an expanding moat widening as the company invests in Esports tournaments and exclusive partnerships with teams and streamers? Then a PS ratio from 5x to 10x is relevant as long as the top line growth remains strong.

As you've probably guessed by now, I believe it's the latter.

As explained by CEO Rongjie Dong during the last call, Huya will focus on self-organized events, secure exclusive broadcast for a wide range of Esports competitions and support four major professional leagues. This strategy focused on content is likely to pay off over the long term, the same way it did for Twitch in the West, or even other entertainment companies like Netflix.

The action plan

I shared my action plan back in my original Seeking Alpha article in May 2018:

"If you choose to invest in a company like Huya, you need to do it wisely.

Don't take too significant of a single stock risk. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

Don't buy it all at once. It's going to be a roller-coaster, you won't miss the boat.

Don't chase if the stock just had a very strong upward momentum.

Have a long-term approach (hold for at least three years) to significantly reduce the risk exposure related to the news cycle, Wall Street expectations, and market volatility."

Buying HUYA at $27 requires you to accept that it might be trading under $20 a few months from now and be fine with it.

That's why I have been recommending to avoid buying positions all at once to offset some of the volatility.

I bought HUYA at two specific times:

5/15/2018 = Buy Order Executed at $19.8 (up 38% as of this writing)

11/13/2018 = Buy Order Executed at $18.8 (up 46% as of this writing)

I won't touch these shares in the next five years, and I'll be looking for opportunities to add to my position. But if you haven't started a position in HUYA yet, I believe today is still a good day to do so. As long as you approach this investment like the roller-coaster it is likely to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUYA, MOMO, NFLX, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.