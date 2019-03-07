Jagged Peak Energy: This Permian Basin Oil Producer Can Withstand The Downturn

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) could struggle with weak earnings and may burn cash flows if oil prices stay low. The Permian Basin-focused oil producer, however, has a high-quality asset base and will benefit from double-digit growth in production. Its cash flows will come under pressure but the company has also reduced its capital expenditure and has a solid hedge book which should provide crucial support to its cash flows. Jagged Peak also has ample liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet. It is, therefore, well-positioned to withstand weak oil prices.

Image courtesy of Pixabay.

Jagged Peak Energy posted a 60% increase in total production for the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis to 38,413 boe per day. This includes oil production of 29,100 bpd. The company also reduced operating costs on a per barrel basis. But the third quarter was a tough period for all oil producers as prices plunged to annual lows of around $43 a barrel by the end of the year. For Jagged Peak, the dip in prices pushed its total realized price for oil and gas down by 16.6% to $39 per boe. After including the impact of hedges, prices dropped by 9.3% to $40 per boe. However, Jagged Peak still managed to grow profits. Its adjusted operating income (EBITDAX) climbed by 38.6% to $108.58 million while adjusted net profits climbed 44% to $0.13 per share.

The price of US oil has fallen by 25% from $76 a barrel in early-October to $57 at the time of this writing. The commodity has received support this year from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, who agreed to adjusted production from January by 1.2 million bpd to rebalance the market. The political crisis in Venezuela and optimism regarding a US-China trade deal has also supported oil prices. Additionally, OPEC and its allies can also extend the production cut agreement to the entire year when the group meets in mid-April. An extension can also bolster oil prices. Oil has recovered after dropping to less than $45 in December. However, the growing US oil supply and mounting concerns of an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe may keep a lid on further gains.

The US Energy Information Administration believes the US oil will average ~$55 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year. On the other hand, analysts at Raymond James are more optimistic and expect an average price of $62 a barrel for 2019. The industry’s consensus is that the average price of oil will be lower in 2019 as compared to last year.

The weakness in oil prices will likely drag Jagged Peak’s earnings in 2019. The results will be in stark contrast to what we’ve seen in 2018. The company has been growing its profits at a robust pace on the back of production growth and improvement in oil prices. It ended last year with a net profit of $0.64 per share for FY 2018, up from $0.26 a year earlier as its total production doubled to 34,207 boe per day and realized selling price increased by 3% (up 8% ex. hedges). But the weakness in oil prices in 2019 will have a negative impact on the company’s earnings.

Jagged Peak Energy Investor Presentation, December 2018.

Jagged Peak, however, will likely remain profitable since it owns low-cost assets that can deliver decent returns in a weak oil price environment. The company operates in the Permian Basin’s Delaware Basin where it owns almost 79,000 contiguous net acres in the deep, over-pressured oil window. The company has access to over 2,000 undrilled locations, half of which are located in the Whiskey River region. The company has around four decades’ worth of low-cost inventory with the current drilling pace. This was also evident from the latest quarterly results in which Jagged Peak reported strong levels of profits, even with realized oil sales price (inc. hedges) of $48.06 per barrel.

Additionally, Jagged Peak will likely outspend cash flows in 2019 as it may find it difficult to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. Last year, the company delivered $408 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, but spent $690 million as drilling and completion expenditure. The total development capital was $711 million. As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall of $302.8 million ($408Mn-$711Mn). The company will find it difficult to meaningfully grow operating cash flow in 2019 amid low oil prices. As a result, it could continue burning cash.

But remember, Jagged Peak is a relatively young exploration and production company that is still in the early stages of development. It still has to do a lot of delineation work and will likely switch to full development mode in the second half of 2020. Until then, Jagged Peak may face a cash flow deficit. However, the shortfall likely won’t be significant since the company is also trying to preserve its cash flow.

Firstly, Jagged Peak has reduced its capital expenditure for 2019 by roughly 11% from 2018. It expects to spend $605 million to $665 million as development capital expenditure this year, including drilling and completion capital of $680 million to $630 million. The great thing, however, is that Jagged Peak hasn’t cut its drilling activity. Rather, the company intends to bring 10% more net wells online in 2019 by using an average of five rigs and one completion crew. This will push the company’s average production to 38,300-41,300 boe per day and oil output to 29,200-31,200 bpd in 2019, showing increases of 16.4% and 14.4% respectively at the mid-point. The reduction in capital expenditure accompanied by double-digit production growth should soften the blow coming from weak oil prices.

Secondly, Jagged Peak has a solid hedge book which minimizes its exposure to low oil prices. The company has hedged 7.7 million barrels of oil production with swaps at an average price of a little less than $60 a barrel. This covers around 70% of the company’s expected oil production for 2019. Additionally, Jagged Peak has also hedged 8.8 million barrels of Midland-Cushing basis swaps at an average price of ($5.92) per barrel below WTI to protect against the weakness in the regional (Permian Basin) prices. The basis swaps cover 79% of this year’s expected oil production.

Therefore, I believe Jagged Peak likely won’t face a large cash flow deficit. The company is in good financial health and can use additional borrowings to fund the shortfall without damaging its balance sheet. At the end of last year, the company had ample liquidity of $575.2 million, including $540 million available under the revolving credit facility, which can be used to cover the cash flow shortfall. Jagged Peak had $489 million of long-term debt which translates into a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 51.6%.

For these reasons, I believe that although this will likely be a challenging year for Jagged Peak, it can weather the weak oil price environment. The company’s shares could perform poorly in the short term, but we could witness a recovery in the second half of 2019 as the company finalizes its plans for 2020 when it will switch to full development mode and could even achieve cash flow neutrality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.