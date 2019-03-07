Azul's Traffic Looks Solid Ahead Of Earnings Day

Despite softness in the international travel, I believe Azul is well positioned to deliver satisfactory earnings results next week.

However, currency-driven challenges seem to have finally caught up with an international segment that saw minimal traffic growth.

Azul has disclosed encouraging traffic figures for the last full summer vacation month, only weeks away from 4Q18 earnings day.

It has been another very decent month for Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas (AZUL) - particularly in its larger domestic segment.

On March 6, the company disclosed encouraging traffic figures for the last full summer vacation month of February. In terms of headlines, growth in total company traffic and capacity accelerated to the high teens, marking the 11th consecutive month of double-digit increase in both key metrics. Credit: Época Negócios

Total company RPK (revenue passenger kilometer) rose by an encouraging 18.4%, bouncing back from the slowest growth rates of the past 12 months registered in December and January. Encouragingly, the increase in traffic surpassed that of capacity (measured by ASK, or available seat kilometer), resulting in a total company load factor of 81.1% that was a full percentage point better YOY.

The graphs below depict the month-by-month trends in RPK and ASK.

To better understand the airline's traffic performance in February, one must look at each segment independently. Azul's domestic business looked about as robust as ever, with RPK and ASK growth surpassing the 20% mark for the first time ever. I believe the weak local currency may have played a role in leisure travelers giving preference to domestic destination in the summer months, while Azul's fleet and route expansion probably contributed with some inorganic growth in domestic traffic.

But on the international side (22% of total company RPK in February, the second lowest ratio as far back as I can verify), currency-driven challenges seem to have finally caught up with Azul - competitor Gol (GOL) had been showcasing weakness abroad throughout most of 2018.

International traffic was higher by only 1%, the first ever single-digit growth rate. Load factor pulled back sharply to 78% that was by far the worst occupancy rate achieved since the 2017 IPO date, at least. My optimistic views on Azul's international segment may have been premature, despite the value of the Brazilian Real against the dollar having finally returned to May 2018 levels and Brazil's GDP growth finally approaching +1%.

See domestic vs. international RPK breakdown below, and notice the diverging growth trend between the two segments since around this time last year.

Earnings on the horizon and the investment thesis

Despite the under performance on the international front (which, to be fair, is aligned with management's decision to scale back international capacity through May 2019), I believe Azul is well positioned to deliver a satisfactory earnings report on March 14. Of course, key metrics like RASK (revenue per unit of capacity) and CASK (cost per unit of capacity) have not yet been made public.

But favorable trends in domestic travel, confirmed by robust traffic performance in the recent months, will likely help maintain per-unit revenue afloat. In addition, I believe that Azul's fleet upgrade cycle will continue to create cost-savings opportunities that should help offset any headwind caused by higher fuel prices.

Looking farther down the road, I still think that AZUL is a solid investment backed by a company that continues to perform well on almost all fronts: From strong capacity and traffic growth to margin improvements driven by savings from the fleet refresh. As a result, I still believe that AZUL will reach $45/ADS, understanding that the route to my price target may not be free from turbulence driven, at least, by macro-level forces.

Having said the above and despite my bullishness for AZUL, I believe I can create better risk-adjusted results in the long term through my Storm-Resistant Growth investment approach. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have re-positioned my portfolio in 2019 to deliver market-like returns with lower risk, join the community and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.