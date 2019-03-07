Will Restaurant Brands International Acquire Domino's Pizza?

In early February, Cowen Research characterized Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) as a preeminent acquisition target for Restaurant Brands International (QSR). As the potential of such a merger has been mentioned in the past, the big question is whether Restaurant Brands will eventually acquire Domino’s.

The good

Restaurant Brands includes three remarkably strong brand names in its portfolio, namely Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes. In each of the last two years, these three quick serve chains grew their revenues at a fast pace. More precisely, the total sales of Restaurant Brands grew by 7.9% and 7.4%, in 2017 and 2018, respectively. However, the vast majority of this growth came from the opening of new stores. Same-store sales increased only 2.0% in 2017 and 1.8% in 2018.

On the one hand, as the company still has ample room to open numerous new stores, the poor same-store sales growth is not an issue yet. On the other hand, the rate of opening new stores will inevitably decrease in the future and thus the company will eventually have to enhance its comparable sales to maintain a satisfactory performance.

Domino’s has an exceptional growth record in same-store sales and earnings. The company has grown its international same-store sales for 100 consecutive quarters and its U.S. same-store sales for 31 consecutive quarters. Moreover, as shown in the chart below, it is growing its same-store sales at a mid-single digit rate, which is much higher than the growth rate of all its competitors.

Source: Investor Presentation

Even more importantly, Domino’s has ample room to keep growing at a fast pace for several years. While it has grown its earnings per share at a 28% average annual rate in the last five years, it still has exciting growth prospects. Its management sees potential for at least 8,500 additional stores. As the company has nearly 16,000 stores, it obviously has ample room to keep growing at a fast pace for several years. Management expects 8%-12% annual revenue growth over the next five years. Therefore, Domino’s can enhance the growth potential of Restaurant Brands to a great extent.

Domino’s is a suitable takeover target for Restaurant Brands for other reasons as well. It has the strongest presence in digital sales in its business, as it generates more than 65% of its U.S. sales from digital channels. Domino’s also has a remarkably strong loyalty program. In addition, if Restaurant Brands acquires Domino’s, it will generate significant synergies in its supply chain and in its general and administrative costs. Even more importantly, the exemplary management of Domino’s may help the three quick-serve chains of Restaurant Brands to improve their business performance via its unique business expertise. All these factors bode well for a potential takeover of Domino’s by Restaurant Brands.

The bad

The most prominent hurdle in the merger of the two quick-serve restaurant chains is the rich valuation of Domino’s. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Even worse, Restaurant Brands will have to pay a generous premium on top of this rich valuation in order to acquire the pizza chain. To provide a perspective, if Restaurant brands offers to pay a 20% premium on the current valuation of Domino’s, its offer will almost certainly be rejected by Domino’s, as the latter was trading around that level last month.

Moreover, the stock price of Domino’s advances at a fast pace year after year thanks to the spectacular earnings growth of the company. To be sure, the stock price has more than tripled in the last five years. Consequently, for an acquisition to take place, Restaurant Brands will have to offer a premium of at least 50% on the current stock price. This means that Restaurant Brands will have to pay at least 40 times the annual earnings of Domino’s. Such a rich valuation is sufficient to prevent the merger from occurring.

Another hurdle for a potential merger is the somewhat leveraged balance sheet of Restaurant Brands. The company has a current ratio of 1.07 and net debt of $15.2 B (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables), which is more than 13 times the annual earnings. Moreover, the interest expense currently consumes 28% of the operating income of the company. As a result, it will be hard for the company to perform a major acquisition. To provide a perspective, Restaurant Brands has a market cap of $15.7 B while Domino’s has a market cap of $10.2 B. If Restaurant Brands offers to pay a 50% premium to acquire Domino’s, it will essentially have to pay an amount almost equal to its market cap. Of course, in such a case, the company will try to pay most of the amount via stock issuance but this approach is likely to be met with disapproval by its shareholders.

Implications for the shareholders

Thanks to the strong growth prospects of Domino's, the shareholders of Restaurant Brands should hope for this merger to materialize. However, even if this merger does not occur, Restaurant Brands has a reasonable valuation, as it is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7, which is much lower than its earnings multiple (22-33) in recent years. Therefore, the shareholders of Restaurant Brands should remain invested in the stock for its attractive growth prospects and its reasonable valuation and keep in mind that they will probably benefit even more if their company acquires Domino's. While such a takeover will increase the interest expense of the combined entity, the accelerated growth will more than offset this headwind in the long run.The shareholders of Domino's will enjoy a huge and quick profit in the event of a takeover, as Restaurant Brands will have to pay a hefty premium to acquire Domino's. Nevertheless, even if a takeover does not materialize, the shareholders of Domino's are likely to continue to enjoy impressive returns thanks to the relentless growth of the pizza chain. As a result, the shareholders of Domino's should remain invested in the stock.

To cut a long story short, the shareholders of both companies are likely to greatly benefit in the event of a merger but they will probably reap attractive returns even if the merger does not materialize thanks to the strong growth prospects of both companies.

The bottom line

Domino’s is a great fit for Restaurant Brands. The former is growing at a much faster pace than the latter while the latter will also greatly benefit from the strong loyalty program and the digital sales of the latter, as well as its unparalleled business expertise. However, thanks to its spectacular growth trajectory, Domino’s almost always trades at a rich valuation. Even worse, Restaurant Brands will have to pay a hefty premium on top of the current valuation in order to acquire the company. This hurdle significantly reduces the odds of the merger. As long as Restaurant Brands continues to grow at a decent pace, it is unlikely to pursue an acquisition of Domino’s due to the extremely rich valuation of such a deal. On the other hand, if the stock price of Domino’s plunges in a future downturn, such as a recession, I expect Restaurant Brands to take advantage of the opportunity and attempt to acquire Domino’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.