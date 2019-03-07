Hormel Foods:A Dividend All-Star In Focus

Source: Google Images

Hormel Foods (HRL) elicits strong investment appeal as a result of the company's consumer defensive business, 1.95% dividend yield, steady capital appreciation, and entrenched competitive advantages. As a consumer staples company, HRL maintains preeminent food brands such as Applegate, Hormel Meats, Chi-Chi's Mexican Products, Muscle Milk, Skippy, Spam, and Wholly Guacamole. Although widely recognized for the company's Spam meat products, Hormel has developed itself as a preeminent food staples conglomerate. This article delineates my investment thesis on HRL, discussing the company's businesses strengths, financials, valuation, and growth opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Food stocks often function as cornerstone investment holdings due to their recessionary resistance, elevated dividends, and stable revenue trajectory. Although food companies don't experience the explosive growth of technology stocks, they offer a stable investment return vehicle, facilitating long-term wealth creation. With $10 billion in annual revenues and operations in over 80 countries, Hormel is a formidable player in the food space.

Although commonly associated with the company's legacy "Spam" meat products, an in-depth examination of HRL's business reveals a formidable product portfolio with operations across various food segments. HRL owns 52 different food brands distributed across more than 25 separate product categories. Some of HRL's major brands include Muscle Milk, Skippy, Natural Choice, Columbus, Applegate, Black Label, Wholly Guacamole, Fontanini, Justin's, Austin Blues, Jennie-O, Hormel Gatherings, Dinty Moore, and Lloyd's. The company's exhibits a venerable product portfolio with the vast majority of its food offerings situated at or near preeminent market share positions. Despite having a large product concentration in the packaged meat space, HRL has continuously bolstered its product portfolio over time, integrating new health-conscious product lines such as Wholly Guacamole, Skippy peanut butter & jelly, and Muscle Milk protein drinks. Continued acquisitions and portfolio diversification demonstrate HRL's proactive business and adaptiveness to portfolio expansion and changing consumer taste preferences.

In addition to portfolio diversification, HRL's vast food offerings facilitate high visibility and strong consumer demand. With dozens upon dozens of different product lines situated across various categories, HRL caters to a wide array of consumer taste preferences. HRL also boasts a robust presence in grocery and retail stores. The company's pervasive product lines take up shelves upon shelves of store space, providing high product visibility, ingrained relationships with retailers, and stronger consumer purchasing incentives.

source: Hormel Foods Corporation

As demonstrated by the graphical representation above, HRL has 4 operational segments including U.S retail, U.S foods service, U.S deli, and international. HRL exhibits a significant revenue concentration in the retail environment, as the main method of distribution for its various consumer staple food products is through specialty grocery stores and mass retailers alike. International sales comprise only a small portion of operating revenues. Something else to note is that although HRL has diversified its business with new acquisitions, the company still remains a packaged meat company at its core; the vast majority of its brands include packaged meat offerings.

HRL's recessionary resistance and extensive dividend track record remain key motivations for investment. HRL's positioning in the food products segment ensures a predictably reliable revenue trajectory. Regardless of market fluctuations, HRL's wide assortment of food products are subject to unwavering demand. As an example, HRL's revenues actually increased amidst the depths of the Great Recession, demonstrating the inherent economic versatility of the food business. Intrinsic demand for food along with HRL's high-quality products facilitates strong customer loyalty and repeat business. In addition to a fundamentally steady business, HRL has sustained an astounding 52 years of consecutive dividend increases, reinforcing an unwavering commitment to shareholder returns. The company has historically paid a high one percent yield, which although rather low compared to stocks in the broader S&P, does allow for further expansion especially given HRL's low payout ratio of 40%.

Data by YCharts

HRL demonstrates a promising growth trajectory. Despite food stocks tending to display only incremental revenue expansion, HRL's revenue growth rate has historically outperformed many of its peers. Although an integral growth characteristic of food stocks is increasing population growth; HRL displays complementary growth vectors ranging from international revenue opportunities and further product diversification. The company exhibits phenomenal growth opportunities in international markets. Extensive global population growth and rampant industrialization will precipitate heightened food supply demands. As of 2018, international sales accounted for only 7% of HRL's total operating revenues, leaving considerable room for improvement. HRL has taken proactive steps to increase its international exposure. The company recently built a meat production facility in Jiaxing China, enabling access to China's significant consumer market, and HRL also acquired Cidade de Sol, enabling further international exposure in the South American processed meat space.

HRL has also accomplished a number of portfolio rebalancing initiatives in order to diversify the company away from packaged meats and low margin operating segments. HRL divested its low margin and non-performing Farmer John and Saag's brands while at the same time adding natural/healthy brands such as Wholly Guacamole, Skippy, Muscle Milk, Applegate, Justin's, Fontanini, and Cerati. The company is taking steps to rectify its portfolio concentration in packaged meat products and is now catering to more health-conscious consumers through minimally processed and natural food products.

source: Hormel Foods Corporation

HRL exhibits a stellar financial positioning. An examination of the company's balance sheet reveals consistent asset expansion, high cash return on invested capital, significant liquidity reserves of $790 million, consistently elevated profit margins, and minimal debt obligations. HRL's strategic divestitures and cost optimization initiatives have resulted in consistent bottom line revenue expansion and high cash return on invested capital. Over the past decade, HRL's profit margins have increased to 9.9% and the company's high CROCI at 12.66% indicates very efficient capital allocation. HRL is also not hindered by onerous debt obligations; the company's on hand liquidity reserves eclipse debt obligations of just $624 million and debt is overwhelmingly covered by operating cash flow at 180% coverage. HRL's stable debt positioning strategically positions the company to make capital deployments on acquisitions or international operations. From a valuation perspective, HRL appears to be fairly valued. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, HRL is set at a moderate valuation; the company's current share price of $43.69 is slightly below the future cash flow value of $51.69, suggesting an undervaluation of 16%. However, from a technical perspective, HRL is inching toward 52-week highs, suggesting that now would not be the time to initiate a position.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Hormel Foods makes a great investment within the food space; the company's substantial dividend track record, stable underlying business, venerable product portfolio, and encouraging future growth prospects illuminate a capable investment opportunity. Especially in today's economic environment, HRL provides a significant amount of downside protection helping investors hedge their investment portfolios against less conservative investments. I anticipate an even better buying opportunity in the near future so I will remain patiently waiting on the sidelines for a good pullback.

