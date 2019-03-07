General Electric: A Tougher Ride Than I Expected

This will create added volatility, but shareholders should continue to trust in Culp and wait for the firm to work its issues out if they still like the business.

Just as things were looking up for General Electric (GE), the company's new CEO, Culp, presented at a conference hosted by J.P. Morgan (JPM) in which he detailed more pain ahead for the massive industrial conglomerate. Despite significant asset sales and other financial transactions that have allowed the firm to raise cash, problems persist within the firm, mostly regarding its struggling Power segment. While the future is uncertain and investors would be wise to believe Culp, this does not mean that the business is a bad investment prospect, but it does mean that investors and market participants (like myself) who were expecting a nice recovery during 2019 shouldn't hold their breath and should expect this to be a long-term play.

A look at Power

Before I dive any deeper, I need to say that it's my opinion that part of being a good investor and analyst is owning up to things you do right and things you do wrong. When I'm right, I'll happily boast about it, but when I'm wrong, I need to bow my head in recognition of that fact. This occasion, unfortunately, fits the latter description. At the very tail end of last year, I published an article wherein I discussed what I believe investors should anticipate from General Electric this year. In that piece, I made the case that 2018 was likely the worst of issues, despite lingering problems at Power, and that 2019 would prove to show real signs of a recovery.

Sadly, I was mistaken. Culp, in speaking at the J.P. Morgan conference, stated that there are still material issues to be worked out regarding the Power segment and the company as a whole. In Power, management claims to have reduced structural costs last year to the tune of $910 million, which should prove advantageous once sales do rise again at some point in the future, but the company said that continued headwinds, including non-operational headwinds, still exist. Mostly, it appears, these issues involve the firm's Alstom acquisition and include, among other things, "legacy legal obligations". Strictly speaking, these should be non-recurring in nature, but management said it could take a few years still in order to straighten out.

Not only are these types of issues present, but there's also the fact that management expects the Power industry's demand for its goods and services to remain weak for some time. In the past, according to Culp, the company had forecasted unrealistic demand, sometimes even at or above 35GW (gigawatts) for the market moving forward, but that figure for the foreseeable future, most likely, will be between 25GW and 30GW. Add to this a history of poor execution, including poor project underwriting and cost overruns, and the company believes that cash flow for Power will be negative for 2019.

Created by Author

To put this in perspective, we should take a look at the graph above. In it, you can see the revenue and profits generated by General Electric's Power business (I do understand there's a difference between profits and cash flow, but there is no cash flow-specific data for Power, and it should correlate over the long run). Back in 2016, revenue for the segment came out to $35.835 billion. This dropped to just $27.30 billion for the year in 2018. This still makes Power a meaningful part of the industrial giant, but because of Aviation's robust sales growth in recent years, with revenue climbing from $26.24 billion to $30.566 billion over the same three years, it's no longer the core of the business.

As these declines hit the firm, profits turned to losses. In 2016, Power reported segment earnings of $4.187 billion, resulting in a profit margin of 11.7% and making the segment the second-most-profitable behind Aviation. Last year, Power lost $808 million, making it the only segment during the year that reported a loss and marking the first year in several that the segment performed that poorly.

Not only will Power suffer, but also the entire business is likely to do very poorly during 2019, according to Culp. In his presentation, he stated that it's likely that industrial free cash flow for the company as a whole will be negative this year. Specific details have not been provided and will not be provided until the company releases its 2019 outlook on March 14th, but one thing we do know is that some of the added pain will come from outside of Power. Either way, this would be down considerably from the $4.5 billion seen in 2018.

You see, according to Culp, General Electric's Renewable Energy segment, which has been known for years as being a low-margin enterprise for now, will experience some issues. This is due to the fact that, last year, the segment received significant cash prepayments related to projects that it will be working on (almost entirely related to onshore wind turbines). In essence, it would be most appropriate to say that last year the firm sort of borrowed from the future and that this year, absent significant orders coming in above what's anticipated, it will have to make good on that borrowing.

The future will be better though

There's no doubt in my mind, based on what Culp has said, that I was wrong when I wrote last year that 2019 will be a turnaround period for the business. The issues affecting Power are greater, it seems, than I had anticipated, and the fact that management thinks we might be in negative territory this year is horrid. That said, not everything is bad. As I recently wrote about, the firm's Aviation segment continues to thrive, and with the exception of Power, all of the company's core segments reported rising sales between 2017 and 2018.

According to management, the problems that will harm General Electric this year will significantly improve in 2020 and 2021, likely meaning that late 2020 will be when we'll see a true turnaround to take place. This will be led by those same segments (mostly Aviation) that continue to expand and generate more cash flow, followed by a bottoming out of Power. I still maintain that the best option for the conglomerate might be to sell off all or part of Power, but as we see how the business has restructured already, I see that as being unlikely unless it's through bits and pieces that are divested of.

One fear investors might have at this time is the prospect of dilution through a share issuance aimed at raising cash, but even if the conglomerate reports negative free cash flow for the year, this is unlikely. Not only is the firm saving nearly $4 billion per year now because of its decision to materially reduce the dividend, but it has also engaged in (or announced for the near future to engage in) tens of billions of dollars worth of transactions in recent months, the latest being the sale of its BioPharma unit to Danaher (DHR) in exchange for $21.4 billion. Most of these proceeds will almost certainly be allocated toward debt reduction, but the thought of not retaining some of this capital, especially when the company will still be paying out $348 million toward dividends this year, to cover short-term cash outflows is unfathomable.

Takeaway

Right now, there's no doubt that the picture at General Electric is a bit worse than I had anticipated. From the start, I knew that a full turnaround of the business would likely take years, as management restructures the firm to focus on its core businesses and as it unloads what no longer makes sense to hold in favor of reducing debt and cutting structural costs. However, this turnaround is taking a bit longer than I had hoped, and investors should brace for volatility because of it. On the whole, this does not change my view that the segment still offers investors with really attractive long-term prospects, but for those thinking that the end of the year will bring the recovery of the conglomerate and significant upside in such a short period of time, it would be wise to adjust that thinking and adopt a longer-term outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.