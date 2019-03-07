February 2019 - Passive Income Update

On the income side of things, February was great with so many dividend raises.

We have been absolutely hammered this month, making up for all of last year too.

Winter Sucks…

We have been absolutely hammered this month, making up for all of last year too. So much snow and ice and I think we are getting another 5 centimeters tonight. Bah Humbug…

Luckily, it's March now. (That even feels good typing it out) The weather will start getting warmer and we can migrate back outside.

February was a pretty good month. Our son had his birthday and that was a relatively small event (think 40 people) at a kid's indoor playground and arcade. I did some ice fishing with a couple of buddies of mine, busted out the GTs with the kids and did some tobogganing.

On the income side of things, February was great with oh so many dividend raises.

Let's Get to that Income.

Raises Or Cuts

This may be a record month for me with all these dividend raises.

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) (BPY.UN) - Raised their dividend by 4.8% This added $12.14 to our forward income.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) (BEP.UN) - Raised their dividend by 5.1% This added $13.90 to our yearly total

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) - Boosted their dividend by 6% An additional $10.72 a year

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised their dividend by 2.35% Adding $4.08 to their income

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) increased their dividend 10.44% This added $33.28 to our total

Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) (TCL.A) - Bumped up their dividend 4.8% Bumping up their dividend by $4.48



In total, these 6 raises added $78.60 to our income. Sweeeet!

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises so far in 2019 - $131.54

Dividend Income

15 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks Feb 2018 Income Feb 2019 Income Totals 269.51 350.69 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan 18.20 n/a Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) 11.20 sold National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) 21.60 23.40 Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 2.40 Sienna Senior 2.40 2.45 Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 0 20.38 BMO (NYSE:BMO) 15.81 17.00 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) - USD 0 17.21 AbbVie - (NYSE:ABBV) USD 0 36.38 CVS Healthcare - USD 15.50 15.50 Automotive Properties 3.62 sold Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 2.42 sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 18.62 (2 Drips) sold Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 30.02 (One Drip) 31.21 (One Drip) Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) 0 20.33 (One Drip) Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) 0 54.64 (One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 39.00 (One Drip) 28.44 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 16.28 (2 Drips) 17.16 (2 Drips) General Mills (NYSE:GIS) - USD 62.23 (One Drip) 64.19 (1 Drip)

7 Drips this month. Not bad, but one of our lower months for sure.

February 2019 Dividend Total = $350.69 (30.12% higher yr over yr)

February 2018 Dividend Total =$269.51 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $8.69 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Got to love seeing these purple lines, growing and growing. March will be an interesting month as I switched up so much of our Enbridge position.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In January, our solar panel system generated 228 kWh. Since we get paid a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $65.66 into our chequing account this month. Womp Womp… But surprisingly, it's quite a bit more than last year, so that's nice. Total income for 2019 so far - 129.88

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $2645.84

_____________________________________________

Amount to Breakeven - $29,750.62

Total February - Passive Income - $916.35

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - 11.95%

Not a bad growth rate overall. The solar was up $20, but other than that, the growth was just dividend income.

Totals For 2019

Dividends Year To Date Total - $775.81

Other Passive Income Year to date - $1518.8

Total Passive Income for 2019 - $2294.61

Year End Goal - $15,500 - 14.80%

February 2019 Purchases/Sales

This month, we added to our position in Inter Pipeline. This purchase now creates a monthly drip of the company moving forward.

49 Shares of Inter Pipeline

Goals Update

I want to read 10 books this year. I started another social media book and got bored of it. So I started reading a new book on real estate investing. 0 books finished this month, so I'm still 1/10.

Get A Will - We made our Wills this month! So Pass.

Picked up some Garbage - Still too much snow, so no progress here.

Charities - I emailed a couple of charities about a bigger donation but didn't hear anything back. Time to sign up for something.

Increase Dividends by $1,100 this year. With New Purchases, Drips and Dividend Raises this month we added $215.33 to our dividend Portfolio. Between January and February, we have added $311.82 total. 28.74% of our goal.

Reduce Screen Time before Bed - This month I really fell off the wagon on this front. Needs Improvement.

Conclusion

The market has continued to pop up and has increased our net worth by quite a bit, but makes the buys a little harder. We don't try to time the market though and continue to just throw cash into good companies at fair value. It's great to see the dividend growth rate year over year this high on these months, as they are my lowest months. Got to love that new AbbVie addition!

Dividend Raises were quite substantial this month and really point out that I should eliminate these non-dividend raisers in the not too distant future to let the power of dividend growth investing work faster.

It was a fantastic month all across the board. No complaints here.

How was your month? Did you set some new records?

Wish you all the best, Cheers!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.