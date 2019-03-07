Facebook: Multi-Year Double-Digit Earnings Growth After 2019

At $171.26, FB shares are attractively valued, with a 3.5% "real" FCF yield; in an ex-growth scenario, cost cuts could take this to 4.6%. Buy.

We believe FB is a multi-year compounder able to grow earnings at double-digits for the medium term after 2019.

2019 will be an inflection year for FB earnings, due to several new products still at early stage, headcount expansion & accelerated CapEx.

FB has a strong track record in growing the number of users, number of ads per user & price per ad, and these structural drivers remain powerful.

We review the quantitative side of the FB investment case by examining its reported financials and other performance figures.

Introduction

Facebook ’s (FB) qualitative competitive advantages are well-known: it holds large amounts of user connections, data as well as content, and enjoys the network effect. This article will review the quantitative side of the investment case by examining FB's reported financials and other performance indicators.

Company Overview

FB generates substantially all (98.5%) of its revenues from advertising, on Facebook, Instagram & other apps ("surfaces" in FB terminology). Ads can be in a variety of formats (video, image, offers, etc.) and can be targeted at specific user groups. A particular source of growth in recent years has been the inclusion of ads in News Feeds. FB is highly focused on mobile, with 92% of its ad revenues from mobile in 2018 (having risen from 65% in 2014).

Geographically, users in the United States & Canada ("US & Canada") contributes 48.4% of FB revenues, despite being 10.4% of the total user population, due to the region's much higher Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU"). Europe contributes 24.7%, Asia Pacific ("APAC") 17.2% and rest of the world ("Rest of World") 9.7%, as shown below:

FB User No. & Revenues by User Geography (2018A) Source: FB 10-K (2018) and earnings call (18Q4).

(Note: MAU = Monthly Active Users. MAU figures are for Facebook/Messenger only; including all FB apps, MAU was 2.7bn as of December 2018.)

Review of Growth Drivers

FB ad revenues are based on: (1) number of users; (2) number of ads per user; and (3) average price per ad. We will examine the historic trends in each of these three drivers in detail below.

(1) Number of Users

FB measures the number of users in Monthly Active Users ("MAU"). The MAU figures for Facebook (excluding Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.) for each quarter since the end of 2015 are shown below:

Facebook Monthly Active Users (15Q4-18Q4) NB. Figures here are for Facebook and Messenger only, and exclude other FB apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

While total Facebook MAU has continued to grow at 2-3% quarter-on-quarter (implying near 10% growth year-on-year), MAUs for Developed Markets ("DM") regions are stable while Emerging Markets ("EM") regions are driving growth:

US & Canada MAU growth q/q has slowed to <1% since 17Q4; Europe MAU briefly turned negative in 2018 due to the introduction of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR")

MAU growth is continuing in APAC and Rest of World, with the largest growth in India, Indonesia and the Philippines

For the Facebook app, we expect future growth in the number of users to be only moderate, driven by continuing increase in penetration in EM countries.

However, the growth in the number of users in FB’s other apps, for example Instagram and WhatsApp, are not captured in the figures above. The number of MAUs using any FB apps (2.7bn, as of December 2018) is significantly larger than those using Facebook alone (2.3bn, including about 11% in duplicates). The total MAU for all FB apps in fact grew by approx. 100m during 18Q4, implying q/q growth of approximately 4%.

We expect the total number of users for all FB apps to continue growing at near 10% per year for the medium term, helped by both increasing Facebook penetration in EM countries and by increasing penetration of other FB apps in DM countries.

(2) Number of Ads Per User

While FB does not explicitly disclose the number of ads per user, its growth can be deduced by comparing (a) the growth in the number of ads and (b) the growth in the number of users, as shown in the table below:

FB Ad Revenue Growth & Components (2012-18A) NB. MAU = Monthly Active Users. Source: FB company filings.

In most years, the number of ads grew faster than the number of users. (FB did reduce the number of ads in 2014-15 to increase the average price per ad.) Excluding the more unusual years of 2014-16, the number of ads has grown faster than the number of users by 6% on average since 2012. This has been possible due to an increase in the level of user engagement.

From 2019, FB is focused on increasing the number of ads on newer FB surfaces, including Stories, Messenger and Watch, albeit at lower prices than the ads on Feed. (News Feed had been the largest driver of growth in the number of ads in recent years, but this is near saturation on both Facebook & Instagram.) While such efforts are still at an early stage, these newer surfaces should be a major driver for the number of ads in the medium term.

We expect the number of ads per user to grow at 3-5% per year for the medium term, driven by ads on newer surfaces.

(3) Average Price Per Ad

Growth in the average price per ad is likely to be the most sustainable growth driver for FB, and should remain strong for years to come.

Similar to the broadcast TV networks in the old days (before social media), FB is part of a oligopoly in digital advertising, along with Google (GOOG), that command a sizeable chunk of consumers’ attention and time on a daily basis. Due to its scarcity value, even with no product innovation, FB's average price per ad should grow at least in line with GDP. And we believe FB should be able to do much better, due to its ability to constantly make ads more valuable by targeting users better.

In the near term, growth rates for the average price per ad will appear lower, because newer surfaces such as Stories are the main source of growth but have lower pricing than existing Feed ads. The lower pricing is partly structural (for example, Watch serves video ads, which tend to be cheaper) and partly temporary, due to the demand for such newer surfaces still in the process of being built up. For example, while FB currently has 7m advertisers in total, only 2m advertisers place ads on Instagram Stories.

We expect the average price per ad to grow at 3-5% per year in the medium term, with the increasing value of FB ads being offset by a mix shift towards faster-growing but cheaper surfaces.

Ad revenue per MAU figures for each quarter since the end of 2015 are shown below, to illustrate the combined effect of the number of ads per user and the average price per ad - both clearly display strong structural growth:

FB Ad Revenue Per MAU ($) (15Q4-18Q4) Source: FB company filings. FB Ad Revenue Per MAU – Indexed (15Q4-18Q4) Source: FB company filings.

US & Canada has historically had the highest ARPU and is still the fastest-growing in $ terms. However, as shown in the indexed chart, Europe ARPU is in fact growing at the same rate as US & Canada, while APAC and Rest of World growth rates have also been impressive.

In aggregate, in the 3 years since 15Q4, FB ad revenue per MAU has doubled from $3.54 to $7.17, implying a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of +26%. The trajectory of growth has remained strong with no sign of slowing.

Combining all three drivers above, we believe FB could have revenue growth of 15-20% per year for the medium term, based on number of users growing at near 10%, the number of ads growing at 3-5% and the average price per ad growing at 3-5% per year.

User Engagement

Our confidence in FB's continuing strong revenue growth is helped by the continuing high user engagement on Facebook. User engagement on Facebook, measured by DAU/MAU, is shown below - it remains stable in US & Canada and Europe, and is still growing in APAC:

Facebook DAU/MAU Ratio (15Q4-18Q4A) NB. Figures are for Facebook and Messenger only; exclude Instagram & WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

US & Canada DAU/MAU ratios dipped in 2018 Q1-3 but rebounded in Q4, which management has described as just normal volatility. Europe DAU/MAU dipped in 2018 due to the impact of GDPR (which was introduced in May 2018), but was stable q/q from Q3 to Q4.

2019 as Inflection Year

2019 is set to be an inflection year for FB, when earnings growth will slow significantly before accelerating again.

The deceleration in earnings growth in 2019 is due to FB revenue growth decelerating while its cost base has been significantly expanded in 2018. Both of these will have only a temporary effect in our view, as explained below.

The deceleration in revenue growth is due to FB's new surfaces for ads still at an relatively early stage, and management taking a cautious approach towards their monetisation, as they have explained on multiple occasions:

"We are following our normal playbook here of building out the best consumer products first and focusing on succeeding there before ramping up ads” (Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, 18Q3 earnings call) “Our approach to monetisation anywhere is always very cautious, and we are moving very slowly on Messenger, where we remain primarily focused on consumer growth and engagement” (Sheryl Sandberg, COO, 18Q4 earnings call)

In addition, FB also has a number of new non-ad initiatives, such as Marketplace, Instagram commerce and Payments (in WhatsApp), which have great potential but are also too early-stage to make an impact on growth.

After 2019, we expect FB's revenue growth to revert back to 15-20% per year, for reasons explained above.

The significant expansion in the cost base is due to FB having increased its headcount by 42% (from 25,100 to 35,600) during 2018, part of a high-profile response to controversies around security and privacy issues. Management is guiding for 2019 to be “another year of significant investment”, with total expense growth of 40-50% y/y, but has also repeatedly guided to a deceleration of cost growth after 2019:

“Looking out beyond 2019 I know that we need to make sure our costs and revenues are better matched over time, and that’s something I am focused on as well” (Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, 18Q3 earnings call) “Beyond 2019 we will have expense growth more in line with revenue growth” (David Wehner, CFO, 18Q4 earnings call)

A similar expansion can also be seen in the ramp-up in capital expenditure, from $6.7bn in 2017, to $13.9bn in 2018 and guided to be $18-20bn in 2019. The increase is “driven primarily by our continued large investment in building data centers”, and here management has explicitly stated that FB is investing ahead of its immediate need, so capital expenditure ("CapEx") should fall after 2019.

Multi-Year Compounder

Based on the above, we believe FB is a multi-year compounder able to grow earnings at double-digits for the medium term after 2019. This will be driven by revenues growing at 15-20% per year (from number of users, number of ads per user and average price per ads) and margins stabilising after 2019.

Looking at FB's history, its EBIT growth rates had always been volatile, including a substantial dip in 2015 before a sharp rebound in 2015. However, when viewed on a longer time horizon, FB's EBIT has continued to compound on the back of its strong revenue growth:

FB Revenue & EBIT Growth (2014-18A) Source: FB company filings. FB Revenue & EBIT in $ billions (2012-18A) Source: FB company filings.

(Note: FB EBIT was -69.4% y/y in 2012 and +421.2% in 2013.)

Valuation – Normalised 2018 FCF

FB management reported net income of $22.1bn and FCF of $15.4bn for 2018, as shown below – for valuation purposes, we believe FB's “real” earnings were $15.5bn (close to the FCF figure), once we have excluded non-recurring costs.

FB Net Income and Cashflows (2012-18A) Source: FB company filings.

We believe Net Income overstated FB's "real" earnings, because depreciation and amortisation costs were far smaller than CapEx and did not represent the true replacement costs that would sustain FB's infrastructure. We also believe share-based compensation is a real cost to shareholders and should not be left out of FCF calculations.

On the other hand, we know that CapEx in 2018 contained a large component of data center construction that was building capacity ahead of FB's immediate need. We also know that share-based compensation figures were elevated in 2018, due to the deferred costs of FB's 2014 acquisitions of WhatsApp ($19bn) and Oculus ($3bn). We believe a normalised level of these two items (mainly CapEx) would add $7.5bn back to the cashflow, giving a "real" FCF figure of $15.5bn.

At the current share price of $171.26 (as of March 5, 2019), a "real" FCF figure of $15.5bn implies a 3.5% FCF yield, based on FB's market capitalisation of $489bn and subtracting $41bn for its net cash. This is extremely attractive given we expect earnings to grow at double-digits.

Valuation – ex. Growth Basis

In a downside scenario, FB could cut costs significantly, and current valuation is still attractive on that basis.

FB has expanded its cost base significantly, partly to deal with security/privacy issues but also for growth, as shown in the charts below:

FB Margin Profile (2012-18A) Source: FB company filings. FB Costs by Type (2012-18) Source: FB company filings.

FB's R&D costs have more than doubled from $4.8bn in 2015 to $10.3bn in 2018, reaching 18.4% of sales. By comparison, Microsoft (MSFT) has a much lower R&D margin of 13.3% ($14.7bn) (FY18 ending June) and IBM (IBM) had 6.8% ($5.4bn) (2018). FB's marketing & sales costs have also expanded, rising from 11.6% of sales in 2017 to 14.1% in 2018.

If FB were to have exhausted its growth potential, we believe it could easily increase its EBIT by approx. 25% (or $6.3bn) by (1) Reducing R&D costs by half back to their 2015 level, saving $5.1bn; and (2) Reducing marketing & sales margin back to their 2017 level of approx. 12%, saving $1.2bn. Assuming a 20% tax rate (13% in 2018), these would add approx. $5bn to FCF, taking it to $20.5bn.

At the current share price of $171.26, an "ex-growth" FCF figure of $20.5bn implies a 4.6% FCF yield, again based on FB's market capitalisation of $489bn and subtracting $41bn for its net cash. This is still attractive, given the FCF would likely be distributed to shareholders and it would likely still grow at least in line with inflation.

Share Price History

At $171.26, FB shares remain 22% below their 52-week peak of $218.62 (reached in July 2018) as shown below:

FB Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg (05-Mar-19).

FB shares have underperformed the NASDAQ as well as other FANG stocks significantly in the last 12 months, and is the only one of the “FANG” names that are still trading lower than a year ago:

FB Share Price vs. Other FANG Stocks & NASDAQ (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg (05-Mar-19).

Conclusion

FB's reported financials and other performance figures show its strong track record in growing the number of users, number of ads per user and price per ad, and these structural drivers remain powerful. 2019 will be an inflection year for FB earnings, but FB will be a multi-year compounder able to grow earnings at double-digits for the medium term after 2019. At $171.26, FB shares are attractively valued, trading on a 3.5% "real" FCF yield and 4.6% in an ex-growth scenario after cost cuts. Our recommendation on FB is Buy and believe it can deliver an upside of 20-30% over the next 12-18 months.

