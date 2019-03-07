Cobham PLC (CBHMF) CEO David Lockwood on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cobham PLC (OTCPK:CBHMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lockwood - CEO & Executive Director

David Mellors - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Nick Cunningham - Agency Partners

Celine Fornaro - UBS Investment Bank

Andrew Gollan - Berenberg

Rami Myerson - Investec Bank

Charlotte Keyworth - Barclays Bank

Christopher Leonard - Crédit Suisse

Joseph Ayoola - Morgan Stanley

David Lockwood

All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the results presentation. Both David and I have been spluttering away, so we've actually been through each of the speech so we can takeover if we have to. He'll obviously do mine better than the other way around. So just quick summary in a normal way before David does the numbers.

So I think I would see the year as a good year that got us to where we wanted to be on the turnaround that led us to do the things we wanted to do. So a year of good financial progress, in line, which is good. We always said - so we spend a lot of time looking back at the journey we've been on as well as looking forward because the past informs the future.

We always thought it would be an uneven turnaround. Some bits of the business have gotten really well, Mission Systems. Some are behind, although I believe we have a good plan for them to catch up, like Advanced Electronic Solutions. The KC-46 settlement, obviously, took a lot of uncertainty away, both internally and externally.

One of the important things to note in that settlement outside the actual numbers and the settlement itself, which we'll talk about later on the appropriate slides, is that throughout that period, one of the things I'm quite proud of, which perhaps we didn't - we haven't really talked about is that we kept, between us and Boeing, we kept KC-46 in a box. So it was an issue that we didn't agree on, but unlike the previous dispute that I walked in on - years ago, we weren't on new business with whole - there was no ripple effect into other business so we've landed good work on the DREX program, good satellite work. So the ongoing relationship with the rest of Boeing was unaffected by KC-46. And now we have a good program, which we'll talk about later, to finish that exercise.

One of the issues with Cobham was getting it focused onto its defense aerospace and space markets. And although it's a while ago it was in only last year that we divested of the two major businesses, Wireless test and AvComm, and we also divested two smaller businesses, all four of them were in CCC, which has enabled us to focus that sector down on its core markets and really create an opportunity to improve margins as we create focus.

All of that has led to a strong balance sheet, really made up of three things. We can't forget and will never forget the contribution made by shareholders at the beginning of '16. But that, plus the disposals, plus the own cash generated, has put us in a position where we have a cash-positive balance sheet, still with onerous contracts to execute and with a tax liability to consider, which David will touch on later. But a cash-positive balance sheet, which means we can reinstate a dividend as part of our overall capital allocation policy.

And finally, doing what we've - one of our strengths, I think, over two years has been doing what we said we were going to do. So it's quite encouraging to say we don't expect '19 to be any different. So we can reconfirm our expectations for '19, trading now with the dividend policy and so on. But the backdrop to that is a set of numbers which some of you have had a chance to read, but do have some interesting constituent parts, which David is now going to explain in his normal clear and coherent fashion.

David Mellors

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. In summary, this is a solid set of results. Against the organic comparatives, order intake and underlying operating profit are up. Margins are showing some progression, albeit the 10.5% is flatted by the KC-46 settlement impact, which I'll come on to later. EPS was 5p following the make-whole payments earlier in the year and the increase share count. And cash conversion was 63% and we generated £62.6 million of free cash flow, notwithstanding £103 million of cash outflow on our onerous contracts and £20 million of make-whole payments. This led us to being marginally net cash at the year-end.

Before I move on, as David said, I'll emphasize there are many components within the numbers that need to be understood. These are partly due to external factors, like currency movements and accounting standard changes, but largely due to Cobham-specific matters, which give us the reporting impacts, divestments, make-whole payments, the rights issue, provision charges and the impact of the KC-46 settlement. So I'll explain the restatements and variances as we go through, so bear with me.

Firstly, all prior period numbers have been restated for IFRS 15, the detail of which is in the appendix to the slides. And next, I'll explain the impact of the recent KC-46 settlement on the 2018 underlying numbers. As the damages portion of the settlement is treated as a reduction in contract value under IFRS 15, orders and revenue need adjusting. Also, revenue is adjusted due to the change in percentage of completion on the program. Overall, £67.3 million has been deducted from order intake and £79.8 million from revenue. And this distorts both group and CMS reported margins, as set out here.

So things to note if you exclude of the settlement impact: one, the organic group revenue would have grown by 3%, not decline by 2%; two, the underlying group margin would have been 10.1%, not 10.5%; three, the CMS organic revenue growth would have been 15%, not a decline of 4%; and, four, the CMS margin would have been 15.8%, rather than 18.7%. Also, please note, the underlying operating profit is not impacted as the revenue adjustment has an equal and opposite impact in cost of sales. The full £200 million profit impact to the program is recognized as exceptional, not underlying.

So whilst unexceptional charges, this is the balance sheet position of the onerous contracts and other legacy issues. There are three main points on this slide. Firstly, the £170 million cash impact to date, which is weighed on the cash flow statement over the past 24 months; second, the income statement movements, which include this year's £200 million charge on KC-46, but also some smaller releases as issues resolve inside their original estimates; and thirdly, the remaining balances totaling £206 million. These are expected to largely unwind over the next 2 to 3 years, and we currently expect approximately £120 million of these £206 million to be utilized in 2019.

Also, note these exceptional charges do not cover any anticipated settlement of the ongoing tax dispute we've mentioned several times before. We're actively trying to resolve this ahead of a scheduled tribunal date later this year. Just as a point of detail, as the footnote says, these balances go into a number of balance sheet lines, with £133 million in provisions and £73 million in working capital. So now let's look at the balance sheet. As I've mentioned before, there are several captions I look at to judge the balance sheet strength, not just the gearing ratio. The idea of this slide was not to go into detail on each line item, but more to show progression since the start of the turnaround. So key points to note are the working capital is around £100 million lower over the two year period. And again, a detail, as the footnote on the slide says, I've not included the £49 million Boeing creditor in this slide on the working capital number as it would artificially flatten the working capital position.

The net debt position, as was, is now marginally net cash, but of course we have still the £206 million of exceptional charge cash outflows to go. And the pension deficit has reduced and we've completed the 2017 triannual valuation. Deficit payments will now be £6 million per annum, compared to the £17 million per annum we had before. So the summary is we have a much stronger balance sheet than two years ago, but there remains a lot to do. So to the cash flow, the operating cash conversion was 63%. Working capital, excluding exceptional charges, decreased by £38 million, as shown here. Net CapEx of £63 million was slightly lower than originally expected due to some deferrals, and it also includes £6 million of proceeds from asset disposals.

And as you can see, there was the £103 million of net cash outflow on our onerous contracts in the year. And there was the £20 million of make-whole payments on the paydown of the U.S. private placements, and other net interest paid was £15 million, and tax, £25 million, largely as expected. After the divestment of proceeds then, we closed with £10 million net cash. Guidance for 2019 cash flows. Onerous contract costs will be approximately £120 million, as I said before. CapEx will be approximately £80 million. Net interest will be between £10 million and £15 million, and tax outflows will be circa £30 million, and that excludes any impact of the tax dispute I mentioned earlier.

Moving to the income statement, starting with revenue. Ignoring the impacts of currency translation and divestments, you can see the movements that resulted in an overall 2% organic revenue decline. As I said earlier, if you exclude the revenue we trade due to the KC-46 settlement, the organic increase was 3%. I'll go into the sectors in a moment, but in summary, the expected decrease in CAvS was offset with top line growth in CCC, CMS and CAES. On to underlying profit. The adjusted comparative of £185 million is after currency and the loss contribution of divested businesses of £22.5 million. The £6 million block here is the portion of group overheads previously allocated to the divested businesses. From the date of divestment, these costs are charged into other sectors' results. In summary then, the positive results in CCC and CMS were partially offset by the underperformance in CAES and the expected decrease in CAvS.

On CCC, whilst the organic revenue was flattish overall to slightly up, the mix was favorable, particularly with counter-IEDs sales. Coupled with the benefits of operational improvements, the organic profit was up £3.9 million on last year, with margins increasing to 10.1% despite an increased PV spend on Aviator S.

Moving to Mission Systems. Again, I'll split out the impact of the KC-46 settlement on here, so it's clear how the rest of the business performed. Without this, revenue grew strongly in aerial refueling production and aftermarket, fuel tank inerting and actuation products. This boosted profit and increased the sector margin by 3.1%. This did partly benefit from some urgent operational requirement work, which may not repeat. As I said earlier, the reported margin for the sector is enhanced by 2.9% due to the impacts of the settlement in the year. Excluding this, the pro forma margin then is 15.8%, a significant increase on the prior year. And also, just to repeat, the additional £200 million charge on KC-46 in the period did not go through underlying operating profit as it was a reestimate of an existing exceptional provision.

The large increase in Advanced Electronic Solutions order intake was driven by the receipt of a number of multi-year preproduction and production awards. These give us better visibility of future revenues, but don't change our view of revenue expectations in the future. The organic revenue growth of 4% was driven by volume increases in a number of product areas, including radar and EW programs and microelectronics and missile data links. We had previously flagged cost growth on certain programs in CAES. This has continued in H2 and some program margins have been reduced as a result. In addition, there was a £9.5 million charge on two programs late in the year. This, coupled with an increase in sector functional headcount, drove the profit underperformance despite the volume increases, leading to a margin reduction to 8.9%. As investment in PV and facilities is still required, the new management team have formulated a $20 million overhead cost-reduction plan, which is to be delivered in 2019.

Moving to Aviation Services, orders were boosted by the booking of a NATO electronic warfare training pod contract won by the U.K. business. The revenue decrease was due primarily to the completion of three helicopter programs. The U.K. helicopter school contract completed at the end of Q1 and contracts in Trinidad & Tobago and Qatar finished last year. Fly in/fly out revenues from natural resources customers have begun to stabilize. And the revenue reductions contributed to the profit decrease. Also, the restructuring of the sector into two regional businesses generated a cost of £3 million in the period. Next, another accounting standard change. The new leasing standard will be implemented in 2019, and I've summarized the impacts here. Basically, we'll bring circa £140 million of leases on balance sheet. There will be no material impact on EPS, but operating profit and interest expense will each increase by approximately £7 million. And our bank covenants have frozen GAAP terms.

To finish on a more uplifting note, we announced today our new capital allocation and dividend policy. To keep the balance sheet strong, we've set out that we'll maintain gearing below 1.5x. Within that capital structure, we'll allocate capital in the priority order set out on this slide. Organic investment in the business and the resolution of legacy items is the top priority and will deliver the best shareholder returns. Secondly, we anticipate returning to the dividend list at the 2019 interims. We intend to introduce a progressive dividend, but starting at a conservative level given our circumstances. 1p is the anticipated 2019 full year dividend, and we expect an interim final split of 40/60.

Whether bolt-on acquisition opportunities, these will only be done if they meet stringent criteria. If there is surplus capital after assessing forecast cash flows and the above priorities, then this can be returned to shareholders.

And with that, I'll now hand back to David for the business overview.

David Lockwood

Thank you. So the update on our progress, the things we set out two years ago. David covered the fixed, the balance sheet so I won't repeat that. On the portfolio, I think it's very important to reiterate that we see focus as one of the key ways of driving margin improvement, and therefore, we have - we now have a portfolio, which is the right portfolio for this group to manage. And anything that becomes a bolt-on acquisition really must meet those criteria that David set out. They must be a really good fit. They must be within our compass to take on and integrate, and they must meet our financial hurdles. So the portfolio part is really important in terms of the roadmap of the company.

Onerous contracts. I have a slide on KC-46 next. We were pleased to see the FCA investigation terminated in the year. I'd like to believe that the progress the board and the executive have made on governance of the company was partly responsible for that, and that will be laid out in the annual report and accounts. And David has mentioned that tax dispute is ongoing. And a lot - we have cleared the tail of contingent liabilities, these smaller issues that David talked about, whilst being small were nonetheless quite a significant drag on management time. So having those cleared is a key thing into the labor management, not just us, but the broader management to look forward and not backwards.

Most importantly for this session is the and one, the improved operational performance and culture change. So we have got positive momentum and operational metrics. And that's particularly prevalent, actually, in CAES where, despite the financial challenges, we have definitely improved customer relationships with a number of major customers that I engage with, which is a good building block for the future. We've launched a new purpose and values statement, an internal thing. We refer to it as every mission matters. It's being rolled out, it's been well-engaged with in the organization. People often say that culture trumps strategy, and I think if we look at driving the on-time-to-promise taking cost out of the business, a lot of the inefficiencies in any business get driven at the heart by bad culture. So we see the culture initiative as being a hard financial ambition, it is not a fluffy thing. It is about getting speed into the business. It's getting cost and non-quality out of the business. So there are, when we have coffee, if anyone wants to discuss it, I can go on forever about this, there are lots, lots of ways you can track where costs and inefficiency arises in the business through bad culture. We have some expert help and they are helping us set hard financial goals for our culture change program.

And finally, our medium term goal of underlying operating margin of 12% to 14%, as laid out the last couple of years, is a key KPI. The IRA remains a key stage imposed for the evolution of this company. The KC-46. So CDS is in production. This is the Centerline - I always like to get back to basics because I'm so buried in this that sometimes I forget that some people only look at it once or twice a year. The Centerline is so cool because it goes into the center of the airplane. So it's a structural part of the airplane. If we don't ship CDS, Boeing can't build airplanes. That is distinct from the WARP, which is a wing air refueling part which is actually aligned piece of equipment for the Air Force and so they have them in crates. If they want to use them, they connect them, they connect very quickly onto the wing and they could move them around airplanes, so it does not affect the delivery of aircraft. So it does not affect Boeing's production rates.

So some of the issues we settled with Boeing in the dispute settlement around our impact on their production flow don't exist with wing air refueling pods. So the settlement being closed is everything up to the 18th of February, resets the schedule for the WARP, but we've always said the terms on this contract we signed up in many years ago are tough, they still remain tough, so we have to deliver. Boeing payment withhold has ended. We talk a bit, and I've been asked when I came in about the third-party approvals. So every document, every test, every stage on this journey requires Boeing to sign off and the FAA to sign off and, in some cases, the Air Force to sign off. That's built into the schedule, there are sensible assumptions in there. But it is dependent on - it is dependent on that because it's a qualification program that all have to be happy with. So there is no - I was asked whether there's a single sign-off and there isn't a single sign-off. Every drawing, every test plan, every conformed part, they all get signed off. So this is an integrated team effort and we still have 25-plus Boeing people in Wimborne and a dozen in Davenport working full-time in an integrated team alongside us to get that done.

And one of the positive things around the period of dispute is we managed to separate the commercial discussions from that. And that continued throughout the period of dispute, so we continued to drive the program forward, which is one of the reasons we delivered the CDS. So at the working level, they have been driving to that drumbeat. That drumbeat is now reflected in the revised schedule.

So going through the sectors at a business level rather than a financial level. CAES does have come some great technologies and our customers really care, and our customers regularly give us sole-source positions because we are the people who are clearly best-in-class at what we do when we do it. That's reflected in the strong order intake, the multi-year people are still prepared to commit going out a number of years. So why are the numbers poor if you're in such a strong position? And I think there are three things I'd like to touch on. First, is operational performance. David mentioned program overruns. We had quite a complex business structure, which we simplified throughout '18. So we used to have three business units that then had effectively sub-business units. We've now got - we've taken the layer out, there's now six business areas reporting into the COO. And so there's a much faster flow of information, much faster problem resolution.

So we have a better structure for executing these programs and I think we have better focus. The second thing is that, back in '15, '16, we got ourselves into a bit of a mess in terms of governance. We had to inject quite a lot of cost to fix that, and we have to make sure we fixed it. And we've talked before about being DFARS-compliant, going from being marginal with the defense security service to being superior. All of these things took money.

Now that we've got there, as David said, we can look at what is the steady-state go forward cost base. And the new team have identified £20 million hard cost out that will be actioned. It's - so David and I see it as inside direct to the case, these line item identified. So there's a detailed proper plan, this is not an aspiration in which we have confidence. So we have a plan to improve the operational performance. We have a cost out plan. And then the third thing, just to mention, is the management. So with the appointment of General Chilton, he used to be - he's an ex-astronaut, space command guy, we have a lot of space customers in CAES, so it - has important contacts. With his appointment, we've now completely refreshed the CAES board over - the outside directors over two years and now have a very strong board.

We have a new COO. He came from Lockheed Martin with years of experience in our kind of world. So also happens to have - he spent his time in Investor Relations, so he understands the needs of the parent, so that's also good. So he's been around only for a few months, but has made a big impact. And the COO, Shawn Black, joined us from DRS. DRS is very like us and DRS is very like CAES. So he's operated in a regulated environment with projects of that size in a midsized company. Really knows what good looks like. And the business areas reporting to him, so we've effectively separated out the almost the external big customer bit, the government part, the DSS part. And Jill, as sector president, continues to manage that directly. And then, on a day-to-day basis, Shawn will drive the operational improvements into the business areas. And I think separating those two will give us the focus to drive the numbers.

So the strat line says it all, addressing underperformance is the priority in CAES in '19. Aviation Services. David mentioned the reorganization. That's very important, enables us to get strong customer focus, particularly when there is two big renewals: one, the ASDOT program in the U.K. which will take over the O2O program we executed and have come from decades for the MoD. I mean, it's not just O2O, but it incorporates the O2O capability. And the Sentinel border protection in Australia, those are much better addressed regionally as are the Australian resources opportunities, which are quite numerous at the moment, to be honest.

It's worth picking out the joint electronic warfare pod that David mentioned. So it's a decent-sized order, 50-plus million, and takes capability that CAvS supplied as a service through O2O and updates themselves as a pod into NATO. So several important things about that. Firstly, it's an opportunity to upgrade our technology; secondly, there was massive collaboration between CCC and CAvS in bidding this. So, for example, if you guys were at our new market facility, you will see some fantastic work on conformal antennas to drive the new capability. So it's a very integrated bid. It's a great example of Cobham beginning to join up and offers things that eventual bids couldn't offer.

And I think the final thing is that, in terms of opening up new markets, it takes us from a component subsystem provider into providing a fully integrated pod as a product into a very demanding customer. So lots of big opportunity there. CCC. A huge amount has happened in CCC in the year. And probably, the great achievement of Paul Kahn and his team is that they have managed to look after so much change and still deliver a decent set of numbers while looking after that change. So all of the divestments came out of CCC, as a said earlier, so they've changed their structure. That's enabled the team to take the previous business units, which were organized on a geographic footprint, but were quite difficult for customers to engage with, and structure them on a capability footprint so customers now have one place to go for the kind of capabilities they want. Nothing is ever perfect, but it's much better.

So the kind of examples there would be the Aviator S contract with Airbus was owned in one business unit, but the bulk of the work was being done in SATCOM. Those two bits have been put together, so a French bid and a Danish bid under a single ownership to deliver a core capability. We used to believe that you couldn't achieve that collaboration and in fact it's going really well, so that's a good example. Another example would be the new radio we've developed in Prescott in the states, which used to be in another business - in one business. Now works closer with Marlow antennas to offer an integrated solution, so - within the same business unit. So that just takes away barriers and makes it easier for us and easier for our customers.

We strengthened the leadership team. You saw Paul Kahn arrive just at the end of '17. We've got new sets of people and new business people, a mix of internal promotions and external. So our policy is to look internally, first. And a couple of the internal promotions are young guys. Unfortunately, all guys, that's still an issue for us. But perhaps I should have said young people. But young people who stepped up, combined with some more seasoned people coming in from outside, so I think that's promising. We've commenced some slight consolidation. People have commented this is the least integrated sector. So we have a number of small sites in the states, a number of small sites in the U.K. so we're doing sensible site rationalization. And we've been investing in technology, so a tremendous amount for them to handle.

And the current priorities are really simple: to carry on building all of that, to make the consolidation a success, continue to deliver the operational performance and continue to deliver these new products to the customers. And if CCC does all of that, it will have a really exciting future. And by the way, on Aviation Services, I should have said, the two leaders of the two new regional business units in Australia and U.K. One is an internal promotion of a person in their 30s and the other is a recruit of a person in their 30s who used to work here and left for various reasons and has come back, so young talent coming through.

Mission Systems. Well, it had a good year, can always be better. Had a good year, operational performance really good in Orchard Park and Davenport, improving in Wimborne. We need Wimborne to catch up. Wimborne has a lot to do in '19 and '20, and their improvement will be very important to delivering even better results from CMS. Lots of opportunities coming through. You will have seen a lot of them in the Capital Markets Day, and those are continuing to be booked. So we feel good about CMS. As David said, some of what it does is urgent operational requirements, high in nature, there's always a run rate. And one of the things it's done - it did really well in '18 which helped to build the '19 and '20 is shorten its time line so we can respond faster to those kind of things. So overall, Mission Systems, good year and can - we really need Wimborne to catch up.

So my summary, which looks remarkably like the first slide, it was a good solid year. And two years in, I feel like we are broadly where we thought - where we wanted to be, which is given the uncertainty we had two years ago, it is pretty good going. There is a mix in that, and the divestments do mean that we have got a much simpler, more focused business to take forward with a strong balance sheet, a decent capital allocation policy and means we can now predict the business with great certainty. So I feel pretty upbeat. And I'm conscious that because I'm trying very hard not to cough, I may not sound as upbeat as I feel, so you'll have to put a cost edit on to - I was starting - Richard Paramount said to me yesterday in his helpful way, doesn't matter what you say, it's how you say it. And then I spluttered my way through the night. So you'll have to do me a favor otherwise I'm going to [indiscernible].

So with that, I think a good to splutter and answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - David Lockwood

There are roving mics. If you could say who you are. But even if you know, well hopefully you know, the rest might not.

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham, Agency Partners, I've just remembered. The - your statements are cautious in as much as it's talking about a range of outcomes but you've actually delineated a lot of the risk. And even retired a bit of it, even if the - quite a lot of the money is still to be spent. And your organic growth in orders is very strong. So I suppose the obvious question is, what more needs to happen for you to start to come to a narrower view, if you like, of what the near term prospects are? And then one other slightly more specific question, but if you look at Aviation Services, it's a very different business from the rest of the group in terms of what it does. It's not a high added-value manufacturer, it has different kind of end customers, especially in Australia. It dilutes margins, it's got some big binary risks attached to it in terms of the necessary program wins. In the past, it's been a buffer for Cobham when other stuff has been going wrong, but that's not really been true of late. So the obvious question is, why keep it?

David Lockwood

So first question, well, certainly, last year we said a wide range of outcomes, and this year we said a range of outcomes. So I think you have to give us some credit for deleting the word wide, you probably won't but you should. So I guess the variation matters quite a lot between the sectors. And ensuring that CAES really delivers beyond the performance - delivers the fix to the underperformance, is an important thing going into the year. And if you're still turning, the way you the end the year it's always a bigger variable than one if you're on its trajectory. And I think because CAES - and we always said it would be uneven but because CAES is still in the turn mode that tends to drive more uncertainty than we would like. And I think once we're through that, then we'll be able to close the gap. On Aviation Services - well as I said, on the U.K. bit., the U.K. is quite close to what we do, to be honest. On Australia, it's quite interesting actually at the AVALON show, the fact we're in Australia enabled the rest of the group to access customers, so there is some linkage, there is clearly much less linkage and there is clearly a management challenge for something that far away. So I still see it as part of the group today, but we've always said that we set the parameter and everything's in sight but every six months - currently because of where we are, every six months as a board, we review the portfolio. David, do you want to add anything to any of that?

David Mellors

No, I think that was very clear.

Celine Fornaro

Celine Fornaro from UBS. One, my first question would be on the order book. And on the divisions when you had some growth and if you put it on the side of Aviation Services. If you could comment on your confidence and the profitability that you're committing in those orders. And given the pipeline, you should probably start seeing that flowing in the next 12 to 18 months. My second question is regarding the management criteria. So I know we may have something long-term incentive plan criteria. I know there was maybe a reflection around that. So if you could share with us what's the latest on it.

David Lockwood

I'll do the second one while David thinks about the first one. So I find management long-term incentives quite a challenging discussion because the word incentive implies that I need to be bribed to discharge my legal obligations to act in the interest of shareholders, which generally I find quite an insulting concept. So if I think of it as a share of the reward of success, then I'm okay about it, sharing the long-term success. But the idea that I would change my actions and do the wrong thing because I happen to have incentives that rewarded me that way, could get me quite uptight. So I think at the moment they're fine. I think what I constitute success, what the investors constitute success and what will be good for the business are aligned. But if they ever became unaligned, I would rather do the right thing than worry about what's in my incentive plan that was set three years earlier. Do you want to answer...

David Mellors

On the order book - excuse me, on the order book, the first thing I would say is on revenue visibility, you didn't actually ask that but I will answer it anyway. So we are slightly ahead of where we thought where we were a year ago at this time of the year. So we've just got under 70% of the 2019 [indiscernible] in the order book which is good. You were asking about the profitability. So over the last two years, we've simplified and improved the controls over bidding. So that people have clearer expectations of what contracts we are prepared to commit to on what terms, and that's part of the overall margin improvement plan, is signing up to stuff that we can deliver and not signing up to stuff that we can't. Of course, there will be efficiency targets in there and continuing improvement things. I think the - so overall, the order book is supportive of the margin improvement targets we've got at a group level and in the individual sectors. And I don't think there's any huge variability between sector performance and what's in the order book. Really what will drive the margin improvement from here is operational execution. Does that make sense?

David Lockwood

I'll answer something you didn't ask as well. So one of the things beyond profitability that David has been driving, because David runs commercial as well as finance, since the day he arrived, was signing up better cash terms. And part of the working capital improvement strategy is to get the cash profiling better. There really wasn't, before David arrived, a culture of cash in Cobham. And I think David's had many successes, but probably his - the one that stands out in how the business behaves differently, is introducing the culture of cash from the get-go from how you book an order.

Andrew Gollan

Andrew Gollan from Berenberg. Two questions, one on restructuring costs and one on free cash. So on restructuring, some detailed question, are there any costs attached to the £20 million saving plan in the CAES? Well, maybe - well, the next question follows from that. So what restructuring do you expect to be charged in 2019 and will it all be above the line?

David Lockwood

So it will all be above the line, yes.

David Mellors

It will all be above the line. So you'll see in the detail this year that we actually charged £13 million of restructuring in the year. That's all above the line, we don't do it below the line. And there's always a bit of restructuring in any group anytime. That's probably a little bit higher than we may infer in '19. And on your question regarding the £20 million, the £20 million is a net remember, so there is a restructuring charge with that which is a few million dollars but the £20 million is a net number that we're looking to deliver in a year.

Andrew Gollan

And then on cash flow, unusual cash flow, put it that way. Over and above the £120 million that's attached to the Boeing contract, are there any other sort of very large unusual items that will hit cash flow - free cash flow in 2018?

David Mellors

So no, I mean, I find the components of interest and tax and CapEx. There's nothing large and unusual that we're forecasting right now. There are obviously things we'd mentioned that we're not forecasting or guiding to, so tax dispute, question mark. And clearly, if any other investment opportunities come along within the business, I'm talking about organic investment, then that may or may not absorb some cash as well. But we'd look to take that within the overall guidance.

Rami Myerson

Rami Myerson from Investec. Two questions. CAES, the problems that you've encountered in 2018 feels like it's come relatively late in the game, or was this something that you had already identified in 2017 and only manifested later on because you've been playing. That business for about two years already. And do you expect the improvement turning the corner to be an H2 2019 event or where do you expect this will improve in coming into 2020?

David Lockwood

So we flagged CAES from the half year last year. So we saw operational issues before that which we thought could be financially constrained. We then started flagging it from the half year, so I think we've been pretty much flagging it for the year. So the stuff that happened later in the year, as David said, was more than we expected. But the basic principle, if you like, the underlying operating, we've been flagging for a while. And the reorganization case started at just around the half year. So the operational changes to address it commenced in the half year, which - and we expect the bulk of the restructuring cost for the £20 million to take place in Q1 actually, a little bit into Q2, because to get the net - to get a year's net effect, as David said of £20 million, you need to get it done fast because we need as much full year - as much - as many months when you start as possible. So I think if I was putting a timeline on it was - we were - we, the CAES team, because we're part of the CAES team, seen problems first half of H1 last year, putting together a restructuring plan, implementing it around the summer. Getting the new structure in place, getting the new senior leadership, enabling us to do the restructuring for that £20 million this year. So I think we've be on it, the period. So about a third time line for you, in shorthand?

David Mellors

Yes, I mean, 2019 will obviously be a year of change and we're going to deliver these savings in '19. But these things take time, right, so it's not just that you flick a switch and everything will be fine in H2. These things do take a bit of time.

Rami Myerson

And the second question on PV investment which increased quite substantially in 2018, which is a good thing. Going to 2019, would you expect a similar increase in PV investment? And maybe some color on the where you are spending that PV?

David Lockwood

So, do I expect it to increase. So I think we said our number one priority was organic growth. So to the extent we over perform and over generate, we had last year more opportunities than the interest fund. That's a good sign. That's a good sign on two counts. One is that they're all surfacing; and secondly, that we're in that kind of exciting place. So I don't think we will have any problem in our capital allocation policy of finding tons of opportunities under category one. So there's a lot of opportunity in airborne SATCOM. There's a lot of opportunity in the consequences of the RAIMS launch which we talked about earlier. The big opportunities, and there's massive programs going on in the States which requires [indiscernible] on PV, for both CMS and CAES. So that - I mean, there was a broad range of opportunities. And I would say that's why we've got the capital allocation policy we've got, and it's because we are in a strong opportunity environment.

David Mellors

Yes, and some of those products and programs were outlined in the Capital Markets Day in CMS, for example, so it's built on [indiscernible] the life support of the optimum systems as well as the ones that we always see out at [indiscernible] et cetera.

Charlotte Keyworth

Charlotte Keyworth from Barclays. Just two questions. The first one's on working capital. Under your predecessors it was a huge boat continually going the wrong direction, but you made progress this year, excluding exceptional items. Are you aware of - expected to see at this point in time? What is it that you're doing differently versus your predecessors? And how much further have you got to go on it? And then the second question is on on-time delivery and your target of 90%. You probably published it somewhere, and I haven't seen it. But where are we today, and I appreciate it's a very broad question, but what are the main drivers to getting there?

David Lockwood

Do you want to go first?

David Mellors

So there are two parts to working capital and you said, how much further is to go? You said - I didn't quite catch the bit about what are you doing differently.

Charlotte Keyworth

Just a question in that there was a huge focus under the last management team and we always seem to have an increase in inventory, and working capital should increase and not decrease. I'm just wondering what processes you've been putting in place to drive progress in working capital out of the business, first in history?

David Mellors

Okay, so on working capital, there's quite a lot actually. And the first thing is we've got everyone to understand it's everyone's job. I think the big difference is we, like some other companies, tended to view cash as something the finance team worry about twice a year and obviously that's not the ideal way to drive working capital. So now everyone is crystal clear that working capital starts before the bid stage. And you think about how you profile, just as you think about your margin in a bid, you think about your cash profile. And you don't always get everything you want in contract commitment but you need to start in the right place. So contract commitment is the first point of working capital. Contract execution, doing things on time efficiently, obviously is the next because those milestones that you've set up, you've then got to deliver on time, get the bills straight out, get problems resolved, et cetera, et cetera. And then - and concurrently, the buying of inventory and the timing of buying of inventory, do you get them to manage, do you buy just in time or do you buy just in case.

Do you have to hold buffers, such - all of those questions we are addressing. And then you get to the easier bit of [indiscernible] that is a - that's just a credit control. It's important, but it's just credit control. So it's the whole line of sight that we are - that we're treating differently. And some businesses have really latched on to this. And that's what's driven the reductions you've seen over the last two years. Really quite pleasing there actually. Not everyone's got onto it on the same speed. But a few businesses that are rapidly becoming my favorites have had vintage performance. So just right from the start and the best thing is they - you don't - they don't wait for you to go and ask or look. You'll get a text message saying, we've got - we're thinking about this bid or we've signed up this contract under these terms, and people actually sort of see it as a good thing in a way [indiscernible]. So - and your second part was, how much more is there to go? Well, obviously, the first bit's the easy bit, right, it gets harder as you go down. I think we can be a bit more efficient, but it will take time. And so this year, will be a year of change, obviously, which makes it harder. This year also, although it's probably a second-order impact, we're going to have to hold some buffer stop around Brexit. It's not a massive issue for the group, but it is a little bit. And I think it's only prudent that we make sure we hold a few months of buffer because who knows what's going to happen.

David Lockwood

Yes, I mean it's probably of the order of £10 million overall. And it might change because who knows, are we holding three months, are we holding six months, are we going to - we'll have to change that view as we see how the external world [indiscernible]. So I think this year will be tougher to take things out, but on the long term view, if everyone starts performing like these two businesses that I'm referencing, then it's not there's [indiscernible].

David Mellors

To answer your second question about [indiscernible] it's the mid-80s. It's a bit of an exact science because we count by units, so a bit - it can be distorted one pod worth 2 million may count the same as a semiconductor chip worth 100. So it's in the mid-80s. What I would do is just to build on the - link it to David's point, if we fix our cost of quality issues, the things we talked about on the call - and most of that's culture, and that's now and most people recognize the biggest barrier to getting into the [indiscernible] on-time-to-promise and being late is one of the biggest reasons providing working capital. So one of the reasons I'd say there's a hard line between culture and financial outturn is when we've done deep dives on why certain things have gone well where we've had a cost of quality, that the consequence has been typically working capital. Can be margin as well, the margin of working capital. But the root cause has typically been culture. People have known things and not surfaced them or rather than collaborate and solve a problem, they've gone into a blame game or whatever. So there is a hard link between my culture point, the cost of quality, which is the manifesting and on-time-to-promise and David's working capital point.

Christopher Leonard

Chris Leonard, Crédit Suisse. If I could stay on working capital I was just wondering around KC-46, now it's moving into production should we, for '19 or maybe '20 be anticipating any large working capital release there, CBS done, and some of the things you're going to spend in there? And then secondly, on Aviation Services, is there any update you could give on sort of the pipeline, the military contracts you can see going forward, I know you've got ASDOT but ASDOT has produced some scope I think and previous MoD sort of talking about £1.2 billion now down to 500 million so - and they have net to 20 as well. Beneficial for the bid, but maybe not great futures for the mining going forward. So any color there would be good.

David Lockwood

So there's quite a sizable pipeline of things like training for the helicopter academy, we're training a number of overseas forces. So that's good and in support. So it supports and some the underlying business and obviously makes [indiscernible] was a big one because once that develops lots of capability, we can sell more broadly. ASDOT, I still think has sort of still got three bidders. I suspect each bid is, given the nature of the teams, is quite different. I suspect by the - were planning MoD have finished evaluating what they finally contract won't look a lot like what we're talking about at the moment. So it's very difficult to speculate on - as I told a politician yesterday, very difficult to speculate on what ASDOT will be actually at the end of all of this. Except to say we're playing our full part in making sure it was the best possible program and that we win it.

David Mellors

And on the KC-46 question, not significant is the short answer. I mean, we delivered something like 26 CBS' by the end of '18. So there is a little bit as you move into production and move out. But the improvements that I was talking about to Charlotte are going to come from the wider business.

Joseph Ayoola

Joseph Ayoola, Morgan Stanley. Just a question on organic growth. So if you strip out the KC-46 adjustments, I think you said you were up 3% organic growth for the group, for the year, just how should we think about that for next year or this year, in a sense that you should have a bit less drag from some of your Aviation Services contracts extended in the year. And also, attached to that, how do you think about or what are you seeing in the commercial markets, particularly SATCOM?

David Lockwood

So I'll take the last first while David works that composite figure in his head. So SATCOM, what you saw from Inmarsat this morning, they're still bullish about Maritime, but it's still going backwards, which is pretty much where we are. It seems we work more with them than anyone else on maritime. On the rest of SATCOM, I think that's going well. As we said we've got the TSA with Boeing if we get into their platforms, the Aviator S is now holding its milestones with Airbus, so I think all of that's good stuff . And the rest of the stuff we do in commercial airspace is holding its own a little bit better. So we're either growing with our customers or a bit better. So I think that's quite positive, composite rate for next year. So we haven't given specific guidance, but I mean, let's not forget that this business was going backwards for perhaps six years. So getting to 3% organic growth is a bit of a celebration actually for us. And, sort of 2% to 3% I think, is sensible. It's probably a bit ambitions. There are certain parts, as you can see in CMS, that are going really well. But clearly, there are other parts that are slower. So it will be of that order of magnitude.

Joseph Ayoola

IS there any KC-46 turnover left in CMS when you do that adjustment?

David Lockwood

Yes, lots, lots.

Joseph Ayoola

Lots, at zero?

David Lockwood

Yes, there is - okay. So there's a few tens of millions left at zero to finish this part of the program. Than when you go into future lots, which are not inside this contract boundary, you recognize both separately and hopefully they'll be profitable too.

Joseph Ayoola

And I mean, you dance around it? Did Advanced Electronic Solutions meet its sales budget for this year? I mean, delivery, getting it out the door has been our issue, but did it meet it, or not?

David Lockwood

Yes.

Joseph Ayoola

So operationally you say it's now stable, Advanced Electronic Solutions?

David Lockwood

You said, did it meet the sales target. Yes, and the answer is yes. The cost of sales and the execution costs are too high, and that's the problem.

David Mellors

But to answer your stable question, it's more stable than it was a year ago. So if you go to San Diego which is 1/3 of its head count and the biggest site, it is better than it was a year ago as part of the refurbishment. So it's more stable but it is certainly not yet the high-performance service that we want it to be.

Joseph Ayoola

Right because the thing was that Advanced Electronic Solutions added 10% or 11% to the employee numbers last year through the year but mainly in the second half. What we desperately need, it feels to me, is to get the sessionals up.

David Lockwood

So we had to add - I think we said this a year ago, we've had to add quite a lot of people to improve the functional support and to deliver what we've got and in fact, the infrastructure as well. So there's been a lot of investment that went in that was probably never intended to be permanent. But in it went anyway. And what the new management team have done is identify what can come out in the short-term and it's still quite a lot of change before we're superefficient. But that's what they can take out in the short-term. Does that answer the question?

Joseph Ayoola

Yes, probably. It's just I understand this year was low because we put a whole bunch more people in if nothing else. And either they come back out or the sales grow eventually and it begins to click. But it sounds like that's, to be honest, not much for the second half of this year.

David Lockwood

If I identify [indiscernible] people for this year in that £20 million is Q1 or the beginning of Q2, so that includes people. There will then be a rolling program, it won't be a big hit like that, for all the reasons that you and David have been discussing. So if I - look, the majority of CAES' revenues are product sales that come after you finish program, some programs are PV, some are partially funded and some are fully funded. So getting stuff out the door has improved. The engineering program is we need to improve further because we talked about - David talked about the write-offs, and then there's the infrastructure cost to do the fix. So I see it in three buckets. So on-time-to-promise is improving because we're improving the optimum delivery side, we still need to be better on engineering, you're always going to have some write-offs in any engineering business, they're too high. And we need to drive down to the fixed cost to get to a proper stable level.

Joseph Ayoola

I know all of this is tedious but you haven't incentivized me to shut up. Of the £9.9 million air tanker dividend, did that have a noticeable impact on any individual sector or is it just lost?

David Mellors

It's sort of loss. So no, it didn't have a noticeable impact. So it gets received essentially because it's a corporate item and therefore it gets allocated along with corporate costs, if you like. So it doesn't go into one place. And when you look at other - so it's in the sort of 2s and 3s in any of them, and then by the time you've got restructure and this, that and the other, it just gets lost.

Joseph Ayoola

And does that dividend now keep coming in air tanker?

David Mellors

So we're expecting it. We can't promise it. We're expecting it. But it was a few million higher than we would expect going forward. So 5 or 6 maybe, but probably not the 9.9.

Joseph Ayoola

And very quickly you said Aviator S was still meeting its milestones but it's due its critical design review. So when can we actually breathe out and say it's done forever?

David Lockwood

So CDR is not the end of the world. There's a whole pile of installation tests, flight test and all other sorts of things that you go through post CDR. And we celebrated KC-46 CDR I think in '15. So yes, but - [indiscernible] CDRs for you. So there's still a whole part of, once you're through your critical design review, you're then into operational tests, so end of this year we should really be smelling the money.

Joseph Ayoola

And then a really awful question back on this tax contingency thing. You give us this number of £130 million, which I assume is was there to give us a broad hint about something. Are we now in the position where we deducted this [indiscernible] interest or whatever it was in the U.S.A. and that now we're haggling over that and all the other ones, tax returns, are kind of closed off and can't be reopened. So if it's about where interest should have been deducted, there's nothing net to come back off the £130 million. And that is me finished, thank God.

David Mellors

I mean, incentivized you could. So 2 points. The £130 million is the totality before interest on late payments. So that's the totality of this particular thing. It's not a hint, that's the totality of the worst case, if you like. It's where it will be on that scale. I'm not going to guess or hint because we don't know. And that is the last remaining tax item to be solved. So we've had several and that's the last big one. Yes.

David Lockwood

So do we have any final questions? Or we're going to finish with [indiscernible] tax. That sounds perfect. Great, well thank you for your time, and thank you for those questions. And we'll see you in six months' time.