Vical Is A Net Net In Liquidation Trading At Half Its Cash

On that date, book value per share was $2.24 and cash per share was $2.31 well above the current share price is $1.06.

The company had cash and marketable securities of $50.5 million on December 31, 2018 and few liabilities.

Going forward, R&D should be close to zero and administrative costs will be cut to less than $1.5 million per quarter.

Net nets are hard to find. A net net is where the stock trades below working capital minus long-term liabilities. Usually they have all kinds of warts and are bleeding heavily. Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) is the best example I have seen in some time as it is trading at less than half of cash and the bleed rate is being reduced to a level where the company can continue for a very long time. That gives it plenty of time to pursue strategic alternatives. Also, working capital is almost entirely cash and marketable securities, there is no long-term debt and few current liabilities.

Background

Vical Incorporated was a pre-revenue biotech focusing on DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It was incorporated in 1987 and is based in San Diego.

Vical is no longer an active company. On February 19, 2019, it announced that it was discontinuing its last active clinical trial, which was for VL-2397. This announcement was brief and the main parts of it are shown below.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vical Incorporated (VICL) today announced that it has decided to discontinue the Phase 2 clinical trial of VL-2397 that was initiated in the first quarter of 2018. The decision was based on the Company’s decision to conserve its cash resources while it pursues its strategic alternative review process, as well as low patient accrual rates. In the third quarter of 2018, Vical announced plans to explore a range of strategic options to enhance shareholder value. The Company retained MTS Health Partners, L.P. to assist in the strategic review process. Given the decision announced today, the Company will focus on concluding the strategic review process. Vical also plans to undertake a restructuring, including an appropriate reduction in staff. As a result, the Company will incur a restructuring related charge in the first quarter of 2019.

The announcement said the following:

1. Vical is no longer engaged in clinical trials since VL-2397 was their last medication in a trial.

2. Vical will reduce expenses accordingly.

3. Vical’s focus is now on selling the company or some other sort of transaction.

4. There will be a restructuring charge

Net Asset Value

To determine value, a liquidation value will be determined first then the bleed rate. There are currently few assets outside of cash and marketable securities. The real estate was sold last year. Other assets remaining include the following:

$331 million of net loss carry-forwards

Equipment with a $3.3 million gross value and $0.1 depreciated value

Receivables and other current assets of $1.1 million

Other assets, not further described, of $0.7 million.

The balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, along with liquidation values is shown below.

Source: Form 10-K and authors calculations.

The BBB-rated bonds were given a 90% liquidation value due to potential liquidity and credit risk issues. The equipment was given a 5% liquidation value as lab equipment can have some value. The other two asset types were best guesses and are not large components.

As shown above, cash value per share is currently $2.31. Cash value includes marketable securities. Of the marketable securities, $36.2 million are U.S. Treasuries and the remaining $2.4 million are listed as auction rate securities that mature in 2038 with a BBB rating by S&P. Cash value per share is higher than book value per share due to $3.6 million of current liabilities. The valuation above conservatively assumes no value for the $331 million of tax loss carry-forwards, 30 U.S and foreign patents, and rights to potential medications.

Bleed Rate

The schedule below shows actual operating results for the last four quarters then a run rate going forward starting in the second quarter of 2019. The company used to receive contract revenues related to its ASP0113 program, but this was terminated following negative results from a Phase 3 clinical trial. There are now no revenues and little apparent activity.

Source: 10-Qs and last 10-K.

The run rate assumptions are as follows: Revenues are zero as the contracts for prior revenues have ended. R&D in 2018 totaled $13.8 million. All trials have been cancelled. Those trials represented all but $2.2 million of R&D. The other $2.2 is listed as other research, development, manufacturing and production. Since manufacturing has ceased, it is likely this amount will be lower. Management has not mentioned anything in this category other than job cuts. Assumed $1 million per year to be conservative but it may be zero. SG&A should be cut due to a stoppage of research and manufacturing activities. Assumed cut by a third from Q4 2018. Investments are mostly Treasuries, all under one year. Assumed the current 3-month Treasury rate of 2.41% on the average balance in 2019. The bonds have an interest rate of 6.71%.

As shown above, the quarterly bleed rate is likely to be around $1 million going forward starting with the second quarter of 2019. There is also likely to be some restructuring costs to reduce staff. The last restructuring in early 2018 was similar in scope and cost only $1.1 million. What helps is a lack of rental expense; the company has free rent until the end of this year as a concession from when they sold their building.

Valuation

A valuation of the company based on net asset values, restructuring costs, and bleed rates is below.

Source: see calculations above.

(1) The loss run rate determined above plus a transition cost of two thirds the difference between Q4 2018 and the loss run rate.

(2) Assumed the same as the last restructuring in 2018.

(3) Determined above.

Based on the calculation above, this stock has a base liquidation value of $1.97. If the NOLs, patents, and medications owned have any value, then value goes up from there. If management starts buying back stock, it really goes up.

Risks

The biggest risk is that the Board and management decide to use the liquid assets to do something other than sell or liquidate the company. They could fund research of a new candidate or use it to overpay to purchase another company. They could also use the cash to buy a new medication candidate. Another alternative is to use the shell company to buy profitable businesses and use the NOLs to shield their taxes. While these alternatives could work out well, they could also lead to a decline in the stock.

Having the process go beyond June 30, 2019 also leads to more cash bleed, though the bleed rate should be quite low by then.

Conclusion

All operating activities appear to have ceased and the company is pursuing strategic alternatives. If those alternatives involve the sale or liquidation of the company then value is at least $1.97 per share, less an investment bank fee. If they use it to buy another company or medication for research then value could be anything. The better case scenario is they start buying back stock as long as its trading well below book value per share. In my opinion, the liquidation value is far enough above the current stock price to offset the risk of the company doing something destructive with its cash. Also, the process is unlikely to take very long at this point. If nothing appears worthy then liquidation is a good option due to all the cash on hand, and few other assets needed to turn into cash. I recommend a long position in Vical.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.