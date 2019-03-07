Whiting Petroleum: Incredibly Cheap

As the saying goes, we are cursed to live in interesting times. This is what ran through my mind at least when I looked at Whiting Petroleum (WLL), only to see that the market had taken a very nasty stance on the firm after it reported some mixed results for the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. While it is true the company missed on both the top and bottom lines, one thing the market seems to be overlooking is that, on a cash flow basis, the company actually looks quite attractive right now, even with the current low-priced oil and gas environment. While I suspect volatility will continue for the foreseeable future, the data provided by management illustrates for shareholders that there is still some nice upside potential for the business in the long run.

A look at the bad

The headline news that has markets shook is actually what I am least concerned about regarding Whiting, but let's cover that nonetheless. According to analysts, the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm missed on both the top and bottom lines during the fourth quarter. Sales, it appears, missed by a modest $18.24 million. The company's bottom line, meanwhile, missed by $0.56 per share, with earnings for the period -$0.05 per share.

Outside of these items, there are some other things investors are likely concerned about. First and foremost, you have production expectations for this year that might seem rather lackluster. In 2018, Whiting spent $832.02 million on capex. This year, if management achieves the mid-point of its guidance, this figure is expected to drop a bit to $820 million. Despite that kind of capital allocation for 2018, Whiting's production for 2019 should rise only about 1% compared to 2018, with mid-point output coming out to 47.2 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), up from last year's 46.71 million boe and up from 2017's 43.11 million boe.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

At its core, what this data suggests is that maintenance capex (at least for one year) for Whiting is around the $820 million figure provided, but the actual reading could be a bit lower. You see, of this figure to be spend this year, only $702 million is for drilling and completion activities, while the rest is for necessary infrastructure. It's difficult to tell how much infrastructure would require in terms of a capital commitment each year to keep production essentially flat in perpetuity, so for the sake of conservatism, I have decided to keep the $820 million figure as the right amount for capex for the purpose of this article.

Another negative implied by management relates to Whiting's cost structure. As you can see in the table below, the actual estimated cash costs for the company per boe this year will come out to around $14.85. This excludes any and all taxes. To put these expenses in perspective, in 2018, they came out to $13.92 per boe. Though that difference of $0.93 per boe may not seem significant, it should translate to pre-tax expenses coming in higher this year (assuming both this year and last year saw flat production) by $43.90 million compared to what the firm incurred in 2018.

*Created by Author

But the picture still looks good

While the market appears disappointed by the factors I discussed above, not everything is horrible for Whiting. In fact, what data I have suggests that 2019 could be a solid year for the firm. True, production will not expand at a nice clip like investors might have wanted and anticipated, but as you can see in the table below, my model for the firm suggests that EBITDA in 2019, with oil at $56 per barrel and natural gas at $3 per Mcf, will be around $1.50 billion. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should be about $1.31 billion, while free cash flow would come out to $485 million. These cash flow metrics compare interestingly to the effective EBITDA (what management calls discretionary cash flow) generated by the firm last year of $1.11 billion, the operating cash flow of $1.09 billion, and the free cash flow of $279.94 million.

*Created by Author

To some, this disparity may seem odd, especially with the higher costs per boe seen this year, but this is because not all production is equal. Management has said, for instance, that oil production this year will be 15% higher than it was last year. Natural gas and NGL breakdowns have not been provided, but I assumed they declined on a pro rata basis to accommodate the rise in oil production. Due to the higher price point oil has, so long as the firm is above breakeven and/or so long as costs don't rise too much to offset it, shareholders should see cash flow expand more when oil rises.

Another factor also relates to hedging. To adjust for this, I decided to look at Whiting as though the firm did not have any hedges in place for 2019. This has resulted in slightly lower financial performance expected for this year, with EBITDA expected to be at $1.339 billion, while free cash flow should be about $325 million. The results of this change can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

To best illustrate my point that the data provided by Whiting was positive (though perhaps not as positive as many, myself included, had hoped for) and that investing in the firm might be sensible, I need to only point at the table below. In it, you can see the firm's EV/EBITDA, EV/operating cash flow, EV/free cash flow, market cap/EBITDA, market cap/operating cash flow, and market cap/free cash flow metrics, both in a world where hedging exists and in one where it doesn't.

*Created by Author

By essentially looking at every metric in the table, you can see that the picture for Whiting is clear: the firm looks like a low-priced prospect and with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.07 without the hedges and 1.85 with the hedges, its leverage is quite nice. What this indicates is that, as the market recovers, we should see the business appreciate in value, so long as the fundamental picture remains at least what it looks like today.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that while this past quarter's results might have scared some investors (and rightfully so for those who expected better growth prospects than 1%), any sort of growth generated by Whiting over time is just a bonus. The firm has the option, with current spending, to essentially spend within cash flow, still generate a few hundred million dollars a year in excess cash, and even then it looks cheap. While this isn't as attractive as the prospect of growth, it's difficult to see the market not appreciate a situation that, for many in the E&P space, is just not realizable at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WLL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.