Carlisle Companies: Strong Earnings Play Key Role

We wrote about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) recently and stated that the breakaway gap on the daily chart could now very well act as strong support for the stock. Currently, the stock is trading above $123 a share and well above the gap which starts to the downside at about $117.50 a share. What we are looking for here on the chart is for the price to stabilize somewhat, which will allow the moving averages to catch up. In fact, we should see the 50- and 200-day moving averages crossing over pretty shortly, which may bring more technical traders into the equation on the bullish side.

As we can see from the chart above, the double bottom reversal pattern has now pretty much played out. We are long this stock since around the $104 level. When we decided to invest in this value play, the stock's valuation, earnings, fundamentals, dividend and balance sheet were the main reasons behind our bullish stance.

One area though (especially with start-up growth stocks) which investors often ignore is the earnings statement. In fact, this is a mindset which will most likely never change. Investors are attracted to big wins such as companies which have huge growth profiles and earnings expectations. We usually see companies like these in their start-up phases.

However, what many turn a blind eye to are the earnings statements of these companies. It is all about the growth, so running negative earnings over the first few years seems to be the norm. Every cent of those revenues needs to be prioritized towards more growth.

Although some companies can run negative operating profits for some time before succeeding, we take the opposite side of this equation in our investing practices. With Carlisle Companies for example, irrespective of its valuation and $8 billion turnover target by 2025, we insisted on the company having positive earnings. In fiscal 2018, the company reported $509 million in operating profit. In the final quarter of the year, the firm reported $115 million in operating profit, which resulted in a net income of $88 million. Why are positive earnings important? For a number of reasons. Let's dig in.

Firstly the firm can pay its shareholders a dividend. Carlisle currently pays a forward dividend yield of $1.60, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.3%. The company's three-year dividend growth rate on average per year comes in at 12%. Dividends over time can reduce the cost basis significantly of the investment. Furthermore, if the share price goes south temporarily, one can use increasing dividends to average down which accelerates compounding.

The company can undergo internal investments (capex) and/or external investments (acquisitions) to increase sales which consequently increase the earnings. Carlisle will have to acquire companies to reach that lofty $8 billion target by 2025. It will do so by doubling down on its best-performing segments to develop synergies and scale.

The company can also buy back its own stock which it has been doing. $460 million of share buybacks were completed over the past four quarters alone. Shares outstanding have now contracted to just over 57 million, which means there has been a 9 million contraction over the past three years. This increases our stake of corporate profits from the firm.

Now one could say that a company could do all of the above though using debt instead of equity. Many companies do this, which isn't the end of the world. The flip side here though is that the company in question must be able to increase its earnings at a faster clip than its interest on debt repayments. Furthermore, it can't bring down its debt load. With positive earnings, one can aggressively tackle that debt on the balance sheet. Carlisle at the end of its latest fiscal year reported a debt to equity ratio of 0.61. Although rising, the equity is easily covering the interest-bearing debt here. Remember the lower this metric, the lower risk of bankruptcy or default down the road.

To sum up, we consistently aim to try and put the odds in our favor. No matter how attractive a valuation may be, we always tilt towards companies which are turning a profit. Remaining long Carlisle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.