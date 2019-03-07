Silk Road Medical Files For IPO

SILK is growing quickly and has enviable prospects for future growth worldwide.

The firm sells a cardivascular stenting device in the U.S.

Silk Road Medical aims to raise $86 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Silk Road Medical (SILK) intends to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is commercializing a transcarotid artery stenting device in the United States.

SILK is growing well and has significant growth opportunities ahead, within the U.S., the EU, and potentially in the Asia Pacific region.

Company & Technology

Sunnyvale, California-based Silk Road Medical was founded in 2007 to develop an effective treatment to reduce the probability of a stroke by creating a TCAR-based (TansCarotid Artery Revascularization) device.

Management is headed by Erica Rogers, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously CEO of Medicines360, a women-focused non-profit pharmaceutical firm.

The firm’s device is used by doctors in dozens of hospitals in the U.S.

Below is a brief overview video of the TCAR procedure:

Source: Silk Road Medical

Investors in the include Warburg Pincus, The Vertical Group, Norwest Venture Partners, and affiliates associated with Janus and SILK has raised approximately $105 million in convertible preferred stock to-date.

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its technology through an in-house direct sales force of 27 reps and 41 clinical support specialists to physicians and physician groups.

Notably, the firm’s ENROUTE NPS and ENROUTE stent have also obtained CE Mark approval for marketing in Europe, however, management has not disclosed its plans on commercialization other than to state it ‘allow[s] us to commercialize...in the future.’ It is also ‘pursuing regulatory clearances in China and Japan.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 101% 2017 142%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insights, the embolic protection devices market is expected to exceed $1.8 billion by 2024.

Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death globally, with more than 17 million deaths in 2013.

Key elements driving this expected growth include increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and devices and a growing awareness among clinicians about the risk of ‘brain injuries during cardiovascular interventions.’

Major competitive vendors that provide stenting solutions include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Getinge/Maquet (OTCPK:GNGBF)

Baxter (BAX)

Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF)

Gore Medical

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Transverse Medical

Management believes there are approximately 4.3 million people in the U.S> with carotid artery disease and ‘existing treatment options have substantial safety and effectiveness limitations.’

Financial Performance

SILK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

Strong gross profit increase

High and growing gross margin

Increasing negative EBITDA, but improving EBITDA margin

Decreased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $34,557,000 142.4% 2017 $14,258,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $23,683,000 159.4% 2017 $9,129,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 68.53% 2017 64.03% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$21,395,000 -61.9% 2017 -$18,374,000 -128.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$21,695,000 2017 -$25,252,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $25.0 million in cash and $70.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($24.0 million).

IPO Details

SILK intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of a currently unknown amount at the IPO price. This is a positive signal and is typical of life science IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to expand our sales force and operations, increase our research and development activities, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, expand internationally, and provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, and Stifel.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

