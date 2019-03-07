Golar LNG: Project Economics Drive $40 Price Target

This report also provides updates on a major recent project with BP and reviews the striking economics in their floating LNG ("FLNG") unit.

LNG is a secular growth story with more than a decade of exponential growth anticipated as Asia tackles pollution and climate change.

The market is erroneously applying negative shipping sentiment and valuations to what will be an industrial project-focused enterprise.

Note: I've previously covered Golar LNG (GLNG) in previous public coverage and I have participated in several interviews to discuss their upside. In a recent Financial Exchange interview, hosted by WRKO Boston, I highlighted Golar LNG along with Tellurian (TELL) as two exceptional ways to play this market. TELL is up 42% YTD and GLNG is down about 4%. This specific report will focus on broad macro tailwinds and recent project economics.

LNG is a Secular Growth Story

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) has had a rough trading year despite benefiting from surging shipping rates and recently closing a lucrative 20-year contract with an oil major. They are unfortunately and unfairly lumped in with general "shipping" and "energy" investments while those sectors trade at record-low and low-cycle valuations respectively.

GLNG is squarely positioned in perhaps the most exciting industry and story of the next decade: the massive pending growth of the global LNG trade. China, India, and Pakistan (among others) suffer from tremendous pollution. CNN recently discussed the "100 most polluted cities in the world" of which the list is dominated by India and China.

Source: CNN Report, 5 March 2019

This is a major crisis and one that the Chinese government is finally taking seriously with major campaigns underway to eventually replace all rural coal-based heating with natural gas infrastructure. India has been lagging behind, but they have recently unveiled an ambitious plan to cut pollution.

China is working through its third year of natural gas conversion initiatives, a process that I expect will take nearly a decade at the current pace. However, this is only the very beginning. They will still need to convert hundreds of power plants and enforce fuel changes for thousands of major factories. Additionally, the transportation sector will need to convert towards greater utilization of electric vehicles (i.e. yet more demand for natural gas power generation) and natural-gas fueled mass transit.

This shift, led by China and India, but also relevant for many parts of Europe, will have a similar impact for global LNG markets as the invention of the automobile had on oil markets in the early-1900s. Golar is ready to act at all levels of the supply-chain, from production to end-user power generation and small-scale delivery services. They clearly tout environmental advantages:

Source: Golar LNG, Investor Presentation, Slide 14

Recent Growth Is Only A Fraction of Potential

They also identify the massive investment opportunity caused as more and more global consumers inevitably switch away from coal and oil. Note that the recent surge in LNG transport rates to record levels was caused almost solely by growth in Chinese demand for LNG as a heating-fuel. This is a nice growth market, but it represents less than 10% of the growth capabilities.

Power plants are also discussed as a major growth factor across Asia and part of Europe, and this is also true, but this is a small industry compared to global diesel and gasoline consumption from trucks and busses. Golar is tackling this market head-on in both China and Brazil and has recently established a new joint-venture to address smaller-scale endeavors.

Source: Golar LNG, Investor Presentation, Slide 15 (highlight added)

Although oil markets started growing in the mid-1800s, the initial market for heating oil and kerosene was massively overshadowed by the eventual demand for gasoline to fuel automobiles. This led to an exponential growth in global consumption. This is clearly shown in the chart below.

Source: Our Finite World

Note that natural gas is already a major fuel source, but its consumption has remained relatively steady since the 1980s while coal has seen a very surprising rise. This trend is set to dramatically reverse across the world, led by policy changes in China, India, and parts of Europe. By 2040, I expect natural gas consumption to clearly surpass coal and oil levels.

This gas has to be produced and transported. While the overall natural gas markets are set to grow by 2-3x, the global LNG trade could grow by nearly an order of magnitude as excess reserves from the United States, Australia, the Middle East, and Western Africa are pushed towards Asia. Golar clearly understands this initiative, note how LNG is growing 3x faster than overall natural gas and we have barely gotten started yet. I expect that LNG can displace up to 50% of coal and nearly one-third of oil consumption by 2040.

Source: Golar LNG, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 3

Major Economics

There are dozens, perhaps hundreds, of companies which will profit along the way, but Golar LNG (GLNG) is the clear-cut winner. They have already proven the ability to aid in offshore production and liquification of natural gas with their flagship "Hilli Espeyo" and they just signed a major 20-year contract with BP and Kosmos to develop the massive Tortue project.

Lots of investors are currently scoffing at Golar (stock price is down by 40% in the past 10 months despite enormous progress) and my predictions above might sound outrageous, but the economics are clear. This is in addition to the massive reductions in pollution.

Source: Golar LNG, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 4

Golar clearly lays out the investment case for global power generation growth and transportation conversion in their latest presentation, with payback periods for commercial trucks in the range of 3-years. They are seeing considerable uptake in China and parts of Latin America, but we're still talking about a tiny fraction of the global market.

Project Economics - Hilli Case Study

Golar's flagship FLNG project was the "Hilli Espeyo," which is working offshore Cameroon in conjunction with Perenco. The economics of these project are not well understood by most investors. Let's break them down here.

First, the capex budget of $1.3B (same budget level for their next FLNG "Gimi") was beaten by around $150M. Total net cost, approx $1.15B.

Source: Golar LNG, June 2018 Presentation, Slide 47

The initial base tolling agreement only covers 50% of the Hilli's capacity and brings in approximately $164M in annual EBITDA, with an oil price-linked bonus worth up to $130M per year ($60-$102/bbl) - on only 50% (!) of the total capacity.

Train-3 and Train-4 can be activated with virtually no additional capex and Golar has guided for T3 by Q4-19 and a potential related contract deal for T4. Hilli T3 alone would increase EBITDA by a further $70M per year.

Finally, Golar has locked in financing of $960M and this is only behind T1/T2. If the T3 contract is exercised, Golar could potentially secure total financing as high as $1.2-$1.3B. If T4 is contracted, total project financing could exceed $1.5B. These are amazing economics returns.

Currently, as Hilli sits, with only 50% utilized capacity, the project is generating $164M in base EBITDA (nearly $200M at $70/bbl oil) against a net equity cost of under $200M ($1.15B capex minus $960M financing).

If Hilli is loaded to four trains, annual EBITDA would range from a base of about $300M to an upside range of $400-$500M including oil-price tariffs. This would be against a net equity rebate of over $300M potential ($1.2B total capex minus $1.5B total expected financing).

It gets even one-turn better, GLNG dropped down just 50% of the initial Hilli T1/T2 EBITDA capacity to GMLP for $658M (8x EBITDA multiple), of which nearly $180M was cash combined with 50% of the $960M credit facility.

Golar hasn't even touched T3 or T4 yet (which require nearly zero capex), and they have already spent essentially zero net equity on the entire project. If they do a similar dropdown of the rest of T1/T2 after locking up T3 in Q4-19 combined with a deal for T4, the total equity rebate could reach nearly $500M. Simply mind-blowing economics and yet the stock looks like this.

Source: Google, GLNG stock price

The 20-Year Goldmine, Gimi FLNG

The Gimi has a similar economic structure, but it is against a 20-year contract and has a massive counterparty in the form of BP (BP). The project is expected to provide a baseline EBITDA return of $215M against initial capex estimates of $1.3B. Golar has secured $700M in construction financing, but plans to ramp leverage upon delivery. On the most recent conference call, they referenced the $960M in Hilli financing and suggested the Gimi could be financed even higher.

My expectation is for slightly $1B in final delivered-project financing and I expect the Gimi to end up costing about $1.2B. Golar owns 70% of their project, so their total net equity contribution requirement under this assumption would be just shy of $150M.

GLNG dropped 50% of the 8-year Hilli T1/T2 base down at 8x EBITDA and I expect they can drop about 25% of the 20-year Gimi down at 9x EBITDA ($485M). This drop alone would bring GLNG's net equity contribution to zero while they would still retain 45% of the project (70% minus 25% drop) for essentially 'free.'

Just Getting Started...

Golar is set for massive growth over the next decade and I expect the Gimi will be just #2 out of a total potential of up to 10 FLNG deals concluded by the mid-2020s. Economics aren't likely to be as outstanding as the Hilli (I've never seen a stronger industrial deal on a four-train basis), but the Gimi provides a clear footprint of the economic potential.

Golar Power is pursuing significant projects in Brazil, starting with the Sergipe power plant which is set for full operations on 1 January 2020.

Source: Golar LNG, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 5

This is a significant deal and as powerful as the Sergipe development is, it still only accounts for one-third of Golar's capacity via their contracted Nanook FSRU. Again, they locked up an FSRU for 15-years at $21M EBITDA for only one-third of its capacity!

Conclusion & Valuation Targets

Golar is by far my favorite long-term investment idea, especially from these price-points. The market is offering investors a gift by throwing short-sighted temper tantrums around "shipping" and "energy" while missing the entire upside potential.

These aren't hypotheticals or dream targets. Golar has already locked up the Hilli, the Gimi, the Nanook FSRU, and the Sergipe Power project at enormous ROE levels. Based on current projects, an expected Hilli T3/T4 deal in Q4-19, and Brazil LNG developments I believe GLNG is worth $40/sh today. Not next year, not in two years. Today, 7 March 2019 compared to an unbelievable stock price of $20.81 (note: GLNG was $35 in May 2018).

If Golar is able to bring on all four Hilli trains, BP exercises their option for a 2nd FLNG at the Tortue/Ahmeyim project, LNG shipping rates stabilize against long-term fixtures, Golar Power adds another project, and another FLNG development such as Delfin FLNG is secured, GLNG could easily be a $100+ stock by the early-2020s. If we get to a 5-10 project portfolio between power plants and FLNG units, which I believe is feasible by the mid-2020s, there's further upside yet.

I collaborate with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG, GMLP, TELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

