Willdan To Acquire The Weidt Group For Upper Midwest Coverage

With the deal for Weidt, WLDN gains further economies of scale and potential cross-selling opportunities.

The Weidt Group provides energy utility consulting services in the upper Midwest region.

Willdan has agreed to acquire The Weidt Group for an undisclosed sum.

Willdan (WLDN) announced it has agreed to acquire The Weidt Group for an undisclosed amount.

The Weidt Group helps utility companies account for and manage the environmental impact of building and construction design.

WLDN is continuing to execute a strategy of acquiring scale to spread its cost structure over a larger revenue base.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based The Weidt Group was founded in 1977 to improve construction decision-making, from the pre-design stage by providing utility service providers, evaluators, manufacturers, architects, and engineers as well as policymakers with analytics, consulting, software and data storage services.

Management is headed by President Jim Douglas, who has been with the firm since 1998 and was previously a Performance Contract Engineer at Honeywell.

Below is an overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Weidt’s primary offerings include:

Utility Programs

Energy Design Assistance

B3 Benchmarking

Build Performance

Energy Software

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global industrial energy-efficiency services market is projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2020.

This represents a CAGR of 6% between 2016 and 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is the reduced greenhouse gas emissions through energy-efficient services.

The energy auditing & consulting sector is projected to grow at a faster rate as policymakers require industries to undertake energy analytics to identify opportunities for improving energy-efficiency.

Major competitive vendors that provide energy-efficiency services include:

Ameresco (AMRC)

GoodCents/Franklin

CLEAResult

Leidos (LDOS)

ICF (ICF)

Nexant

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Willdan didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal is likely to be for a financially non-material amount.

Management did state that The Weidt Group’s2018 revenues were $14 million and that it ‘expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2019.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 28, 2018, WLDN had $16.7 million in cash and equivalents and $54.8 million in total liabilities, of which current liabilities represented $50.0 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 28, 2018, was $10.9 million.

WLDN is acquiring The Weidt Group as a carve-out from EYP.

As Willdan’s Chairman and CEO Tom Brisbin stated in the deal announcement,

Having built 30-year relationships with utilities in many of the midwestern states we don’t currently work in, such as Iowa and Minnesota, The Weidt Group will expand our geographic footprint into areas where there is a growing demand for energy efficiency services. The Weidt Group adds new construction energy expertise to Willdan.

In the past 12 months, WLDN’s stock price has risen 44.1% vs. direct competitor Ameresco’s increase of 58.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Willdan has a history of positive earnings surprises since the middle of 2016,

Analyst ratings are unanimously at ‘Strong Buy’ and the consensus price target of $44.00 per share vs. its current stock price at press time of $38.14 per share implies a 15% potential appreciation upside for the stock:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls have been widely variable according to a linguistic analysis:

Commentary

With the deal for Weidt, management believes it can replicate its previous cross-selling playbook to maximize value in its national business development efforts.

The firm’s approach to M&A has been to achieve scale in order to amortize its back office and public company costs over a larger footprint and to geographically diversify.

To this end, WLDN also announced an agreement to acquire Lime Energy in October 2018. Lime had strong positions in the Southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions as well as in Los Angeles.

Weidt does essentially the same as Lime did, but for the upper Midwest.

Management is continuing to execute on its plan to achieve greater scale and reduce costs as a percentage of that scale. The executive team has significant experience in integrating acquisitions, so the integration risk should be minimal.

I view the deal as a positive for Willdan over the medium-term as it positions the firm to achieve revenue and cost synergies in the coming years.

