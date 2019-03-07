NIO: It Is Still Not Expensive, And Institutional Investors Are Buying

Tesla is trading at 3.1x sales with revenue growth of 82%. When Tesla was reporting revenue growth of more than 300%, the company was trading at more than 5x sales. With this in mind, NIO is still undervalued.

In February, 60 Minutes featured the Chinese electric vehicle, and NIO was also mentioned. As a result, many new market participants may have noticed NIO, and liquidity should have increased leading to an increase in the share price.

It was very positive that the company was able to deliver more ES8s than expected by the end of 2018. The company released a note in January mentioning 11,348 cars.

In November 2018, after NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 1,766 ES8 cars in September 2018, Wilsonville Capital assumed that the company should be making revenues of about $865 million. After a comparison with Tesla (TSLA), Wilsonville obtained the valuation of 10x sales or approximately $9.4. The share price had a potential of 30%. Since November 2018, the stock price increased to more than $10. Investors should be asking what's going on and wondering whether selling at this price is an option. Take a look at the recent stock returns before more detail is provided:

Quick Introduction, Production Level, And Recent News

NIO Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai. Since 2014, it has focused on the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicles in China.

Many analysts are already telling that the company could be serious threat for Tesla. Read these two articles regarding this matter:

Nio Could Be Tesla's Biggest Threat by Bill Maurer and NIO IPO: The New Serious Competitor Of Tesla In China by Wilsonville Capital

Like Tesla, NIO's total valuation is related to the amount of cars that it can produce. As of today, the company does not seem to have any issue in selling new models. With this in mind, it was very positive that the company was able to deliver more ES8s than expected by the end of 2018. The company released a note in January mentioning 11,348 cars delivered, 1,348 cars more than expected. Please note that, in June 2018, the company had delivered only 100 cars. The increase in production capacity is massive. The image below provides further details on this matter:

"With 11,348 ES8 deliveries in 2018, we exceeded our delivery goal for our first calendar year as a public company" Source: SEC

In the same press release, NIO explained that the company is expecting EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019. In addition, it believes in seasonal low demand in the first quarter. With this in mind, the investors interested in selling shares should do it before the numbers for Q1 2019 are released. Keep in mind that the market may push the stock down after the great returns and the excitement created in Q4 2018.

The company presented a new model, the NIO ES6 SUV model, but it did not really impress the market. The share price did not seem to move after the announcement. Analysts know that the company will continue to design new models. What matters to them is the amount of models the company can produce and sell.

In this particular case, they may not believe that the announcement was that relevant as deliveries should commence in June 2019. Perhaps, in a few months, with the amount of expected sales, the market could move. But, with the information in mind today, market participants seem to be cautious. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Press Release

Source: Seeking Alpha And Company's Website

New Financing: $650M In Convertible Senior Notes Due In 2024

Very recently, the balance sheet changed a bit. The company received new financing through the sale of convertible notes worth $650 million. They will mature on February 1, 2024, and holders may require the company to purchase these notes on February 1, 2022. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Convertible Note

Adding the new convertible notes, the company's financial situation seems very stable. In September 2018, NIO had $981 million in cash, $955 million in total liabilities, and mezzanine equity of only $188 million. The company seemed to have cash in hand to repurchase the convertible notes. The image below provides the last balance sheet reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2018:

Source: 10-Q

Why Did The Share Price Increase In February?

Without relevant new information released in February, the share price increased more than 30% in less than ten days. The increase does not seem to be a response to changes in production capacity, but to the increase in the amount of liquidity. In February, 60 Minutes featured the Chinese electric vehicle, and NIO was also mentioned. As a result, many new market participants may have noticed NIO, and liquidity should have increased, leading to an increase in the share price. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's not all. It is also interesting that several large investors acquired shares in February. Have a look at it:

- Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. - Temasek Holdings - Baillie Gifford

Seeing all those large funds, acquiring shares in a short period of time may have attracted other investors. It may have also contributed to the share price increase.

With regards to the activity of institutional investors, it seems very relevant noting that none of them seems to be selling shares. Large stakes were acquired in September 2018, and the amount owned by institutional investors does not seem to decline. The image below provides further details on this matter. It is a very beneficial feature:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation: It Is Not Expensive

The company has 1.026 billion shares. As of November 15, 2018, with each ADS representing one ordinary share and $10 per ADS, the total market capitalization equals $10.26 billion. Deducting cash of $0.981 billion, $0.346 billion and $0.65 billion and adding debt of $244 million and $0.65 billion, the enterprise value equals $9.17 billion.

Assuming forward revenue of $2.51 billion in 2019, the company trades at 3.6x forward sales. Please note that the company reported $213 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and the revenue growth was equal to more than 3,100%. Analysts' estimates of $2.51 billion in 2019 seem very reasonable.

With that, investors need to review each quarter of 2019. If NIO is not able to release these financial figures, the share price could decline quite a bit. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha Article

Tesla is trading at 3.1x sales with revenue growth of 82%. When Tesla was reporting revenue growth of more than 300%, the company was trading at more than 5x sales. With this in mind, NIO is still undervalued. Investors should not sell at the current share price. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion And Risks

The market is expecting NIO to report about $2.51 billion in 2019. Using this figure, the company trades at 3.6x forward sales, which is not expensive at all. When Tesla was growing revenues at more than 300%, like NIO now, it was trading at more than 8x. With this in mind, NIO still has stock potential. Perhaps, the share price may decline in Q1 after production declines. With that, owning shares and waiting until the end of 2019 seem interesting.

Investors need to review if the company is able to deliver good production numbers. However, the company has met expectations in 2018. There is no reason to believe that it should not do it in 2019.

The largest risk on this name is that the company is not able to deliver good revenues in 2019. As noted by NIO, Q1 numbers may not be as good as those reported in Q4 2018. With this in mind, investors may expect the share price to decline a bit in the first part of the year. Hopefully, Q2, Q3, and Q4 should be a bit better than Q1. If this is not the case, investors should be very careful. When the market does not get what it is expecting in growth companies like NIO, it usually pushes the share price down violently.

