Ross Stores: A Great Q4 2018

On July 1, 2018, I recommended a purchase of Ross Stores (ROST) at $77 per share. It has been 8 months since that article and I wanted to provide an update on how things have gone, given the latest quarter (and fiscal year results) reported on March 5.

Note: Before proceeding, it’s important to keep in mind that FY17 had 53 weeks compared to FY18, which had 52. Further, Q4 2017 had 14 weeks compared to Q4 2018, which had 13 weeks. Where possible, based on available data, I will make calculations/observations on a comparable basis.

As noted in the prior article, ROST is a long-term investment for me. As a result, I do not put too much emphasis on any particular quarter. I use the quarterly information to simply check if the thesis is generally playing out as expected and whether the company is moving in the right direction. Viewed from that lens, ROST had a terrific quarter and a year. The financial metrics are all moving as we had expected and, thus, validating our thesis. The stock price has, as a result, moved from $77 to $96. (When the results first came out, the stock was down in the aftermarket and I felt I might increase my position at $90 or below. But, on March 6's open the stock is actually up 2%. Should it get below $90, I’ll consider adding to my position). Now on to the results.

Stores opened

In the original thesis, we assumed ROST would open between 90 and 100 stores per year. FY18 came right in the middle with 95 new stores opened (net). Management noted, on the call, that productivity at new stores was 60-65% of seasoned stores, which is consistent with their historical experience.

Same store sales (SSS)

Q4 2018 SSS were up 4% on top of last year’s 5% (13 weeks for both periods). For FY18, SSS were also up 4% on top of FY17’s 4%, even though FY17 had one extra week. In our thesis, we had assumed SSS growth of 3% over time. As such, the Company is tracking a little ahead of what I had hoped for, though there will certainly be periods when it tracks below. If it averages to 3% over time, I believe ROST will be a satisfactory investment.

Operating margins

Operating margins for Q4 2018 were down from 14.6% to 13.2%. However, the extra week contributed about 70 bps to last year’s quarter. Excluding that, operating margins were down by 70 bps from 13.9% to 13.2%. Factors contributing to the decline were freight cost inflation and increase in store wages implemented beginning Q2 2018. Management expects freight costs to continue rising. ROST’s contracted freight rates are lower than the spot rate. So as they go through renewal, freight expense will rise. This impact is expected to be higher in the first two quarters and neutralize in the last two quarters of FY19. Further, ROST will also experience higher margin deleverage in the first half than the second half due to the national minimum wage increase implemented in Q2 2018 which will be lapped in Q1 2019 and part of Q2 2019. Leverage point for SG&A in FY19 is around 3% SSS.

Overall, for FY19, operating margins will be lower than what we assumed in the purchase recommendation. At the current point in the economic cycle, most businesses are facing inflationary pressures as noted on many earnings calls over the last few quarters. Over the long term, I anticipate that margins will, at least, be stable or improve due to increasing store productivity and SG&A leverage. As a result, I don’t worry too much about any particular quarter’s movement. There’s no reason to believe margins are structurally lower based on this quarter’s results.

Capital allocation

The Company stuck to its tried and tested formula of using free cash flow to consistently buy back a significant amount of stock and pay dividends. In FY18, practically all of the free cash flow was used to repurchase stock and pay dividends. Repurchases amounted to 3.3% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, in line with our assumption of 3% annual repurchases. Further, the Board of Directors authorized a repurchase, over the next two years, of approximately 8% of the outstanding stock, which further serves to cement this assumption in our financial model. Last, but not least, the dividend was increased by 13% over the prior year to $0.255 per share quarterly which is also consistent with our model assumptions.

Guidance

The reason the stock initially traded down in the after-market was due to the seemingly light guidance of 0-2% SSS for Q1 2019 and 1-2% SSS for FY19 and the corresponding lower-than-expected EPS figures. This was driven by some self-inflicted issues in the ladies apparel category in Q4 2018. The Company ended up with an imbalance in the subcategories compared to what consumers were demanding, leading to lost sales. It might not be evident from the great SSS posed in Q4 2018, but Management contended that without this issue, the number would have been even higher. It will take some months for the corrective actions to take their effect, which has resulted in the muted guidance. ROST has faced temporary issues like this before and has moved to quickly correct them with no longer term impact. I expect that Management will do the same again and there will not be a long term impairment to the business model from this transient issue. Further, it should also be noted that ROST is generally conservative with their guidance.

Conclusion

Taken as a whole, the results from yesterday validated our financial model laid out in July 2018. As a result, I continue to be bullish on ROST for the long Term. If the shares fall below $90, I will increase my position further. This would represent a valuation of approximately 20x earnings. Though not as cheap as our initial purchase, I consider it attractive compared to alternatives in the market, when taking into account ROST’s history of execution, simple business model, and the long runway ahead of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.