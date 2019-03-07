EXG: Get Some Income Off Of This Diversified Closed-End Fund

One excellent, if underappreciated, method of generating income off of your investment portfolio is purchasing shares of closed-end funds. As the name implies, these are essentially mutual funds that do not offer new shares to investors constantly as ordinary mutual funds and exchange-traded funds do. Instead, they issue a fixed number of shares to the general public (although some have follow-on offerings on a regular basis) that then trade publicly on the various stock exchanges. The reason why these assets are good ways to generate income is that they generally pay out all received dividends and capital gains to investors, which oftentimes results in exceptionally high distribution yields. In addition, some of these funds utilize strategies that are specifically designed to generate income. A good example of a fund of this type is the excellent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), which currently boasts a phenomenal 9.27% yield.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, EXG has the primary objective of delivering current income and gains with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund purchases and maintains a diversified portfolio of mostly dividend-paying common stocks from both American and foreign issuers. The fund's portfolio is fairly well-balanced between the two types of issuers. As we can see here, EXG is 61.45% weighted to American equities, with the rest invested in developed European and Asia-Pacific offerings:

Source: Eaton Vance

The clear intent here appears to be to collect the dividends from the stocks in the portfolio. This makes a great deal of sense for a fund that is focused on income. It is therefore quite interesting that the two largest holdings in the fund do not pay a dividend. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can see here, the fund's two largest holdings, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), offer no dividend to their investors. These two positions together account for 7.08% of the portfolio. At first glance, it would make no sense for a fund focused on maximizing its income to include these two stocks at all, let alone assign them such a high weighting in the portfolio. Their presence can, however, be explained when we consider that collecting dividends is not the only method of generating income that is used by the fund.

One advantage that closed-end funds have over open-end funds and ETFs is that they do not have to worry about constantly having inflows and outflows of money. This allows them to use some strategies that other funds have much more difficulty with. One of these is a covered call writing strategy, which is utilized by EXG. This strategy entails selling call options against the stocks that it holds. This allows the fund to collect an upfront payment in the form of the option premium, although it also caps the potential capital appreciation that it can get off of such a position, since the call option will likely be exercised if the stock rises too much. Thus, the fund will not want to write these options against its entire portfolio, and will instead balance it between option income and capital gains potential. Currently, the fund has call options written against 48% of its portfolio.

Generally, a covered call writing strategy is one of the safest options strategies that can be used. This is because you already own the underlying shares, so you do not have to go out into the market and buy them to deliver to your counterparty in the event that the options are exercised against you, potentially taking a large loss in the process. As you already own the shares, you simply deliver those. Interestingly though, the fund's literature implies that EXG is writing options against U.S. and foreign indices and not directly against the stocks that are in its portfolio. This would actually expose the fund to a much greater amount of risk than just writing the options against its portfolio. This is due to the fact that the fund does not own the underlying indices, so it could face enormous losses if that position moves too sharply against it. Fortunately, the fund's portfolio should have similar performance characteristics to the major indices given that it has a somewhat similar makeup as the MSCI All-Country World Index:

Source: Eaton Vance

The fact that the underlying portfolio should have somewhat similar performance characteristics to the ACWI should help limit the risk of selling index options. However, it is still important to keep in mind that there is a very real risk here.

Return of Capital

As the name of the fund implies, EXG aims to provide an income to investors that has a certain amount of tax efficiency. The normal way for a fund to do this is to have its distributions be classified as return of capital. This is because recipients of such distributions owe no current income taxes on distributions received. Rather, the cost basis of the shares in the fund is reduced by the amount of the distributions. When the shares are sold, the investor will owe capital gains taxes if the selling price exceeds the (reduced) cost basis. In this way, taxes are effectively deferred, which could be used to allow one to wait until the tax situation is more favorable, such as selling the shares when capital gains taxes are lower.

Unfortunately, many investors in closed-end funds can get nervous when they receive return of capital distributions. This is because a return of capital distribution may be an indication that a fund is simply returning an investor's own money to them and thus depleting its own assets. There are other things that can trigger a return of capital distribution, including distributions of money received from partnerships, unrealized capital profits being distributed, or distribution of funds received from the sale of options. This last one is particularly relevant to EXG, as the fund uses the sale of options as one of its strategies to generate income. Therefore, in order to determine whether investors should worry about these return of capital distributions or not, we should look at the performance of the fund's net asset value to ensure that the fund is not depleting it through its distributions. As we can see here, EXG has delivered a positive return on net asset value consistently over just about any period that you wish to consider regardless of what its share price has done:

Source: Eaton Vance

Furthermore, as we can see here, the fund's net asset value has clearly not been getting depleted over time, which is a sure sign that the return on capital distributions are not something that we should worry about:

Source: Morningstar

Regrettably, it is important to note that EXG cut its distribution at the start of the year. Instead of paying out $0.076 per share per month, the fund will now be paying out $0.0616 per share on a monthly basis. This distribution cut appears to have been a response to the increasing market volatility that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year. Unlike another options fund that I cover, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ), EXG does not use any method to protect itself against market downside. Thus, it may find it more difficult to generate returns in a bear market.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like EXG, the usual way to value it is by looking at net asset value. Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund at a price below net asset value, since this means that we are essentially buying the assets (stocks and other financial assets) of the fund for less than they are actually worth. As of March 5, 2019, the latest date for which figures were available as of the time of writing, EXG had a net asset value of $8.44 per share. This compares to a current market price of $7.97. Investors today can therefore buy EXG at a 5.90% discount to net asset value, which is a fairly appealing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EXG offers investors a way to derive a high amount of current income, while still enjoying a degree of tax benefits. The fund also offers a very well-diversified international portfolio, so you are not putting all your eggs in one basket. It is trading at a discount to net asset value, which is always nice to see. Perhaps the only complaint here is that the sharp decline in the markets in the fourth quarter resulted in a distribution cut, but overall, EXG remains a solid, income-focused closed-end fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.