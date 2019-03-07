Silver Has Incredibly Better Fundamentals Than Gold

SBTV welcomes Daniel Ameduri, Co-Founder of Future Money Trends and Crush The Street, back as we discussed future Fed rate hikes, the state of U.S. debt, outlook for gold and silver and mining stocks.
Discussed in this interview:
- 00:45 Where Fed rate hikes are going in 2019?
- 03:09 Any chance the Fed is able to reduce its $4 trillion balance sheet?
- 06:40 Does the U.S. national debt of $22 trillion matter?
- 09:25 Any political will in Washington to solve the debt problem?
- 11:19 How President Trump has scored so far
- 12:21 How a currency crisis will impact gold
- 14:09 Outlook for gold and silver in 2019
- 15:31 Central banks have bought record amounts of gold
- 17:23 Peak gold creating problems for future gold supply
- 18:48 Gold at $5,000: Would you sell or hold?
- 20:50 Fundamentals for silver
- 22:50 Buy bullion bars or coins? Numismatics?
- 25:40 Mining stocks to have their day in the sun
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.