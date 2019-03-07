Exterran Corporation May Remain Weak Before It Catches Growth

Exterran’s short-term weaknesses are not over

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) serves the natural gas processing and the midstream infrastructure business in the energy sector. It also provides aftermarket parts and services. I think EXTN’s stock price will remain shaky or go downward in the short-term. EXTN faces various operational as well as industry headwinds. Its Aftermarket Services segment can remain weak due to unfavorable product mix, while the volatility in natural gas price can delay the natural gas-related project off takes.

On the other hand, EXTN’s strong backlog growth in the past two year signals that the long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong. The company plans to reinforce growth through new technology development for its water treatment business. What’s remarkable about EXTN is its low debt repayment obligations for the next several years, although the company’s leverage is on the higher side, compared to some of its peers.

In the past year, Exterran Corporation’s stock price has gone down by 35% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 27% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing EXTN’s Q4 performance

In Q4 2018, Exterran Corporation’s top line remained resilient compared to Q3 2018. Although EXTN’s Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segment revenues increased, the growth was partially offset by lower Product Sales segment revenues. On a year-over-year basis, too, its revenue declined, but only marginally in Q4 2018 (2% down).

EXTN’s adjusted earnings fell sharply sequentially (quarter-over-quarter). Its adjusted net loss per share was $0.14 in Q4 compared to a positive EPS of $0.14 in Q3. The Q4 2018 adjusted earnings exclude EXTN’s receipt of the annual installments from the discontinued operations following the sale of assets in Venezuela to PDVSA Gas. At the gross margin level, low Product sales segment gross margin affected the company negatively in Q4. Also, a higher proportion of compression sales in EXTN’s product mix reduced the Q4 margin.

Looking through the long-term drivers

EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. According to the EIA, total dry natural gas production production is estimated to increase by 47% from 2018 through 2050. This will increase the need for natural gas compression, thereby increasing the requirement for gas compression and related products and services. EXTN typically enters into contracts with the national oil company (or NOC) customers with initial terms ranging from three to five years. So, EXTN’s cash flows, supported by long-term contracts, have been steady in the past years. I will discuss EXTN’s cash flows later in this article.

The Henry Hub spot price for natural gas was 12% lower on December 31, 2018, compared to a year ago. Lower natural gas price affected EXTN’s demand adversely during 2018. For the full year 2019, EIA now estimates $3.03/MMBtu, which is marginally higher compared to the current price. In 2020, the natural gas estimate for spot prices would average $3.08/MMBtu, which would again be slightly higher than the current price. This can lead to steady natural gas-related activity in the next two years, which is positive for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN.

How has EXTN been shaping up in recent times?

In Q4, EXTN incorporated its first Contract Operations project in the U.S. using mobile RevoLift unit. This involves using microbubble technology, which helps reduce operating costs for water treatment solutions and requires less chemical. To EXTN’s credit, it deployed three complete plants in the Middle East region in the last 15 months. Currently, it is also developing an integrated compressor station in Latin America.

Over the past couple of years, EXTN has evolved into an integrated solutions provider such that it has become less dependent on cyclical businesses and generates stable and recurring cash flows. It has enriched its product portfolio including new technology development for its water business. EXTN sells standard and custom water treatment equipment and floating production storage and offloading equipment.

EXTN’s performance and outlook in various geographies

North America: EXTN received orders for processing and treating equipment in the Bakken and the Marcellus shales in the U.S. in the recent period. It sees upside in its activities in the SCOOP/STACK as well. However, the Permian basin remains EXTN’s most significant source. I already discussed in a number of my previous articles about the Permian Basin supply bottleneck and the completion activity slowdown issues. As 2019 rolls on, the infrastructure de-bottlenecking seems to be taking place. However, natural gas pricing has been under pressure. This, plus a reduction in drilling rigs, are leading to uncertainty over the producers’ capex commitment and the resulting demand for new gas plants.

Latin America: EXTN generates a sizable portion of its revenues from its contracts with Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales in Argentina, Petrobras (PBR) in Brazil, and Petroleos Mexicanos in Mexico. In May 2018, The Argentinian government decided to reduce the planned increases in natural gas tariffs. Although this hurt energy companies' prospects in the short-term, the energy production growth in the unconventional shale of Vaca Muerta did not dip, and the long-term growth drivers are intact. EXTN sees opportunities in Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia in this part of the world.

Middle East/Africa: In this region, EXTN’s growth engine lies primarily in Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait. EXTN’s management sees growth prospect in both contract operations and aftermarket services in these countries. In Q4, EXTN bagged a fully integrated cryogenic processing plant project in the Middle East/Africa region.

Asia Pacific: In the Asia Pacific region, EXTN found increased work in FPSO (floating production storage and offloading vessel) upgrade. The demand for EXTN’s contract operations and aftermarket services are on the rise in these countries.

EXTN’s Q1 2019 guidance

In the Contract Operations segment, EXTN’s management expects the Q1 2019 revenues to remain nearly unchanged compared to Q4 2018, while gross margin for the segment would decrease to the mid-60% range from ~70% in Q4. Since Q1 2016, the average gross margin in this segment was ~65%.

In the Aftermarket Services segment, EXTN segment the revenue to fall significantly to the mid-$20 million range from $32 million in Q4. The segment gross margin would hover at the low to mid-20% range, which would be an improvement compared to ~22% in Q4 2018. In aggregate, EXTN’s EBITDA would remain in the Q4 2018 neighborhood, with a slight negative bias from an unfavorable product mix.

EXTN’s FY2019 outlook

In the Contract Operations segment, EXTN plans to start two new projects during the year. During 2018, EXTN recorded a loss on adverse changes in foreign currency. In FY2019, too, the company expects currency movement to affect its bottom line negatively.

In the Aftermarket Services segment, EXTN’s management expects backlog to improve in the next couple of quarters. As a result, the segment's revenue is expected to grow compared to FY2018. Not just that, the segment revenue growth is expected to exceed the growth rate of EXTN’s other two segments.

EXTN’s backlog surged

In FY2018, EXTN’s Product sales backlog increased by 53% compared to FY2017. This followed another 51% increase in FY2017 over the previous year. More than 90% of the segment backlog is expected to be converted into revenues in 2019. An increase in backlog improves the company’s revenue visibility going forward.

Overall, EXTN had $1.4 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of December 31, 2018, which can also be termed as its backlog. Approximately, $292 million of this is expected to be recognized as revenues in FY2019. Typically, compressor equipment backlog has a 12-months lag before delivery, while for the processing and treating equipment backlog, the period ranges from six months to two years.

By the end of FY2018, EXTN’s manufactured products booking activity represented an increase of 10% compared to FY2017. Regarding this, EXTN’s management commented in the Q4 earnings call:

for ECO projects is still very large, and we're very confident in that pipeline over the course of the next 12 to 18 months. And as Dave said, the real question in the short-term will be the timing of some of the orders that we see in North America. But we're very focused on growing the company, and growth is important based on our long-term goal of driving shareholder value. And if we have projects that are in the right returns, and some aren't, and some come along that we bid on and that were not in the right ballpark because it's not the right returns for Exterran and it's not the right returns for our shareholders. And so we -- nothing has changed in terms of that strategy.

EXTN’s FCF concerns

Despite generating positive cash flow from operations (or CFO), EXTN’s free cash flow (or FCF) has not been steady. Led by higher revenues, the company’s CFO increased by 7% in FY2018 compared to a year ago. Despite that, its FCF turned negative in FY2018 because its capex exceeded CFO in the year. The higher 2018 capex was driven by several multi-year projects contracted in 2017 and 2018 that have either started earning revenue in 2018 or are expected to generate revenues in 2019.

At December 31, 2018, EXTN’s capacity to borrow under the revolving credit facility was $578.4 million, while its and cash & equivalents were $19.3 million. According to EXTN’s debt repayment obligations as of December 31, 2018, it has $35 million debt repayment due between 2022 and 2013, while the bulk of its debt repayment ($375 million) would be due after 2023. So, the company does not have any near-term financial risks.

EXTN’s debt-to-equity (0.73x) is higher than many of its peers including Matrix Service Company (MTRX) (0.01x), Newpark Resources (NR) (0.33x). RPC, Inc. (RES), EXTN’s OFS peer, has no debt.

What does EXTN’s relative valuation say?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.9x. Based sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, EXTN’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x. Between FY2016 and FY2018, EXTN’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.4x. So, EXTN is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

Exterran Corporation’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because sell-side analysts expect EXTN’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. EXTN’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 12.3x.

Analysts’ rating on EXTN

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated EXTN a “buy” in March 2019 (includes strong buy), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell” on EXTN. The analysts’ consensus target price for EXTN is $33.3, which at EXTN’s current price yields ~96% returns.

What’s the take on EXTN?

The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services including midstream infrastructure. EXTN has started to benefit from international market turnarounds and higher order bookings. EXTN’s strong backlog growth in the past two years is a case in this point. The company plans to boost growth from new technology development for its water treatment business. What’s remarkable about EXTN is its low debt repayment obligations for the next several years, although the company’s leverage is on the higher side, compared to some of its peers.

On the other hand, EXTN faces operational as well as industry headwinds. Its Aftermarket Services segment can remain weak due to unfavorable product mix. It is not uncommon for a smaller player like EXTN to be FCF negative or having a higher leverage ratio. But, if energy price keeps low, and natural gas-related projects are shelved or delayed, that can derail EXTN’s prospect of a top-line growth in FY2019. I think EXTN’s stock price will remain shaky or go downward in the short-term. However, its improving backlog lends some solidity to its medium-to-long term outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.