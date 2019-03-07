Apple Will Reach $240

The pattern is most likely bolstered by company buybacks and dip-buying, which both create strong support levels from which the stock bounces.

Like the amazing iBend Technology*, I found that Apple’s stock price easily bends into a parabolic curve between momentum cycles.

Introduction

I have written frequently about Apple (AAPL) in the past but got bored of the stock last year, when it started acting more like a value investment instead of a tech growth story. While previously earnings reports drove the stock upward consistently, today predicting earnings is an unwieldy task, and so I have not played the stock in my earnings trading newsletter.

Apple Stock Patterns

Off the top of my head, the only pattern that has remained consistent over the years is AAPL’s winter selloff. But recently a subscriber requested I look at the stock again, for the first time in over a year. Armed with more machine learning code, I looked into the stock for other patterns.

I did find something interesting. AAPL makes its movements in a parabolic shape. Like many stocks, AAPL has general upward momentum but occasionally pulls back. Unlike other stocks, these pullbacks are bolstered with strong support levels.

Some stocks act in this way because of investor bias. I checked AAPL’s news reaction profile – that is, how the stock reacts to novel information with respect to the average expected movement. I found that while AAPL has more volatility than average around news events, it shows no regular bias in one direction or the other.

In other words, AAPL investors do not typically overreact to bad news or good news with an unswerving bias. I found a tiny negative bias in bad news events, but the excess losses are quickly erased. In the end, the AAPL investor profile does not explain the pattern found in my machine learning analysis.

Buybacks: A Double-edged Sword

My personal theory is that Apple’s aggressive buyback program his assisting the stock in quickly finding its bottoms. The buybacks not only reinforce the stock’s supports but help it with the upward pressure needed for the latter part of this pattern: the retracements after the dips.

Buybacks help AAPL maintain upward momentum in the medium-term. However, in the long-term Apple will need to maintain both its market share and earnings growth to continue moving upward. Its moat will sustain it as a value stock, but for the many investors who still consider AAPL a growth stock to be satisfied, we need to see the company turn its piles of cash into real growth with aggression that rivals its buyback program (hint: It will not. I will explain below).

Back to the pattern. AAPL is roughly two months out from the bottom of this parabolic cycle. From here, my analysis gives the following price targets (median expected gain, assuming a skewed Gaussian distribution):

$201.86 after one month

$224.68 after one quarter

$240.48 by the pattern end, which is predicted to be in late October or early November

In light of these price targets, buybacks at this point are beneficial to the company and its investors. However, many of the buybacks made last year were performed at all-time highs. Typically, this is the sign of a maturing company (read: declining growth).

Peak Apple

I think we are seeing peak Apple. The company is now targeting margins more than market share. It has been increasing its average selling price and offering services to its existing base instead of trying to compete for market share.

I will say it again: The loss of Jobs was an inflection point for the company. Cook is not a visionary, though he is by all measures successfully running the company. At least in terms of growth and disruptive technology, Apple has already seen its best days.

In the past, when Jobs ran Apple, the company could always surprise by creating a brand new market. The company would begin with 100% market share and grow by growing the market itself. Because it was always an innovation leader, competition was not a problem; should competitors arise and surprise, Apple could always remain stable in the market with its customer base and value propositions, while creating a new market in which it begins as the leader.

This has not happened in recent years. Instead, every market in which Apple plays is saturated. The company cannot even claim to be the only reliable high end producer of any market, and thus raising prices is met with more resistance than in the past.

The majority of Apple’s sales still come from the iPhone. With this in mind – and with no (unanimously agreed upon) innovation from the company – Apple’s future is one in which the primary objective is protecting its market share in this segment. The increased focus on services is clearly an attempt to do so, but its success and stability are questionable, especially with large players offering similar services (e.g., iTunes vs. Google Play; Apple Music vs. Spotify; iCloud vs. Dropbox).

Conclusion and Trade Idea

Peak Apple does not mean the stock will fall. Peak Apple simply means that investors should start treating the company as a matured, stable business instead of an innovator – i.e., more of a Boston Beer Company than a Tesla.

I will be keeping an eye on AAPL in the future, both to see whether this pattern continues and to possibly play earnings in the short direction. I think the hints of supplier weakness are in turn hinting that Apple will be more likely to miss its estimates in future earnings reports. I would not take AAPL on as a long-term holding until I see an impressive new product offering; holding in the short-term or medium-term still makes sense, however.

To play this pattern, I recommend the following trade:

Buy Apr18 $180 calls.

I considered a ratio call spread but OTM calls are too cheap to justify the risk. Rather, because the pattern found in AAPL is sufficiently strong, we can focus on a long gamma trade like this one. You can roll these options over in April for more ATM calls if you want to stick with a gamma-focused trade for the next movement up, which should be stronger than the first leg of the trade.

Happy trading!

*iBend is not real. Do not attempt to bend your iPhone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.