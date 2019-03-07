AT&T: Two New Revenue Streams

Look for growth to come from its Xandr advertising division and from subscription-based "on demand" content via devices connected to its delivery systems.

The present AT&T was created in 2006 and through acquisitions is now integrating entertainment into its communications footprint.

AT&T was built on cutting edge technology, but during its pre-1984 monopoly years, AT&T lost some of that edge to newer tech companies.

AT&T Inc (T) offers investors a 6.84% dividend and the potential for capital appreciation as it integrates recent acquisitions in the entertainment industry.

This is the first of several articles about the telecom industry.

Old and new

In 1917, American Telephone & Telegraph was the second most valuable U.S. corporation at $14.1 billion. U.S. Steel was #1, valued at $46.4 billion. Today, AT&T is both old and new.

My grandfather's sister had a long career as a switchboard operator at a local telephone company in Tennessee into the 1950s. The personalized telephone plug keychain below was a gift from the company in recognition of her service.

After Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876, by 1878, manual switchboards appeared. An automatic switching machine was invented in 1891 but manual switchboards were widely used for 60 more years. One of the last holdouts was a Kerman, California local telephone company in 1991.

AT&T's strengths have been driven by technology

AT&T's former Bell Labs division, now owned by Nokia (NOK), was a major driver of technological change in the 20th century. In an article about the history of AT&T's inventions and breakups, the New York Times wrote: "For a long stretch of the 20th century, Bell Labs is the most innovative scientific organization in the world. Its most notable invention is the transistor, invented in 1947, which is the building block of all digital products."

Since the 1996 reorganization that sold much of Bell Labs, a new AT&T Laboratories, Inc. (AT&T Labs) has continued to research and develop communication technologies ranging from a partnership with California Institute of Technology to build a scalable quantum network to a partnership with Tillman Infrastructure to build hundreds of macro cell towers.

AT&T Labs' website describes some of their research in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), software defined networking (SDN) and optimizing the upcoming 5G network.

The players in the 5G race include Verizon, Nokia, Apple and AT&T. Applications of 5G technology have the potential to greatly increase the amount of data that crosses AT&T's network, enhancing income from entertainment services and advertising. We're long AT&T because of its scale of operation and breadth of opportunity.

The U.S. Government chose AT&T as the principal developer for the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). AT&T plans to invest $1 billion in the FirstNet project in 2019, for which they expect to be reimbursed by the federal government. The company will be able to use this infrastructure in its broader applications:

"Band 14 is high ­quality spectrum provided by the FirstNet Authority. Its signal covers larger geographic areas with less infrastructure to better support rural communities, and it can better penetrate buildings and walls in more urban areas as compared to higher­ MHz spectrum. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14's added coverage and capacity."

Breaking up, then rebuilding a strong legacy brand

For much of the 20th century, AT&T was a leading technology innovator, a widely-recognized brand that was (thanks to its government-protected monopoly) synonymous with the word "telephone," and a steady "widows and orphans" dividend stock. The stock was so widely held that when AT&T divested its seven regional operating companies in 1984, stock tables in Barron's and the Wall Street Journal included a separate box to make it easy for readers to find the stock prices and dividend yields of the former parent and the "Baby Bells."

At the time of the 1984 breakup, the former parent company was viewed as a growth stock and the regional Bells were seen as dividend investments. The deregulation that began with the 1984 breakup brought an array of mergers and acquisitions:

In 1995, the smallest of the seven Baby Bells, Southwestern Bell changed its name to SBC Communications. SBC acquired former regional operators Pacific Telesis in 1997 and Ameritech in 1999. SBC bought AT&T Corporation in 2006, taking the present version of the legacy name, AT&T, Inc., and the ticker symbol (T). Also in 2006, the new AT&T acquired BellSouth, the largest and last-standing Baby Bell.

In 1997, the regional operator NYNEX merged with Bell Atlantic. Verizon Communications (VZ) was formed in 2000 when Bell Atlantic merged with GTE Corporation, the largest U.S. independent telephone company.

The regional operating company U.S. West was acquired by Qwest in 2000. In 2011, Qwest was acquired by CenturyLink (CTL).

AT&T's first "supermarket" attempt

AT&T's post-1984 evolution has had ups and downs. The above linked New York Times article includes a section entitled "Computer, Cable and Wireless Missteps." It's worth quoting:

"Signaling a determination to move beyond telecommunications, AT&T buys a computer maker. Three years later, it buys a cellular company and begins a race to build a national wireless network. Following Congress's 1996 deregulation of the telecommunications industry, AT&T acquires the nation's No. 2 cable television company."

NCR Corporation, the fifth largest computer manufacturer was bought in 1991 for $7.48 billion acquisition, then spun off at a $3.48 billion value in 1997. McCaw Cellular was acquired in 1994. A 2004 Forbes article chronicled the difficulties following the McCaw acquisition. The cable transaction was the 1999 Tele-Communications Incorporated acquisition.

Today's AT&T reunited the former parent company and four of Baby Bell operating companies, including ancillary mergers, acquisitions and dispositions that took place between 1984 and 2006. Through all the changes, T has increased the dividend each year since 1985.

Michael Armstrong became CEO of AT&T in 1997 with "a determination to move beyond telecommunications." His efforts were de-railed by the 2000 fall in "dot.com" stocks including telecoms, which left AT&T looking for ways to jettison some debt-heavy assets. It decided to split into four companies. In 2001, AT&T spun 92.6% of AT&T Wireless Services. In 2001 AT&T spun Liberty Media's cable assets and in 2002, AT&T spun AT&T Broadband's cable assets in a merger with Comcast. However, before the disposition of AT&T's long distance division could occur, telecom company stocks swooned in 2003. AT&T's plans were swallowed up when the company was acquired by SBC in 2006. With the recent acquisitions of DIRECTV and Time Warner, AT&T has realized the full service "supermarket" envisioned by Armstrong in 1997.

A 2003 research brief by Mike Harris, "Diversification Strategy Fails for AT&T," describes the difficulties of the earlier effort. The company's earlier experience may partly explain the present management team's urgency to reduce debt:

"With the prospect of the Baby Bells soon entering the long-distance business, Armstrong placed a $110 billion bet: to acquire substantial cable assets and leverage the company's broadband access capabilities to deliver digital television services, telephony and data services to households across America. Such a diversification, if successful, would secure ownership of the distribution channel--the all-important 'last mile.' "After AT&T announced plans to acquire TCI and MediaOne in 1998 and 1999 for a combined $110 billion, the company was responsible for servicing more than $60 billion in total debt--a liability of $2 billion per year in interest payments. AT&T also had to ramp up its capital spending in 1999, 2000 and 2001 to maintain and upgrade these networks to deliver advanced services."

One of AT&T's strengths is its massive customer base

AT&T claims almost 300 million direct-to-consumer relationships, giving it a large platform for cross-selling communications and entertainment products. Through its WarnerMedia assets, AT&T can offer entertainment content through its distribution systems.

With WarnerMedia in the fold for just half a year, in FY 2018 AT&T generated $43.6 billion in cash flow from operations, including $22.4 billion in free cash flow.

AT&T has created a new advertising division, Xandr, to grow ad revenues across its massive customer base through (1) wireless and wired telecommunications, (2) its DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW assets, and (3) its new WarnerMedia division.

Netflix (NFLX) has developed a database of customer interests and preferences to promote products with customer-specific appeal. AT&T sees the potential to cross-sell its products and (through Xandr) to use this technology to grow AT&T's advertising revenue stream across its huge customer base.

In the Q4 2018 conference call on January 30, 2019, CEO Randall L. Stephenson said:

"We … launched Xandr, our advertising business and following our acquisition of AppNexus, Brian Lesser and his team are integrating that platform, they're applying Xandr's customer insights to Turner's ad inventory and with fourth quarter revenues growing at 26%, our enthusiasm around this opportunity is continuing to build."

AT&T sees subscription revenue as another potentially lucrative revenue stream. The delicate management task is to grow subscription income from DIRECTV NOW and WarnerMedia’s cable channel assets (such as HBO). Consumers expect maximum flexibility for how and when to view content--at commodity prices. AT&T now has content and delivery channels. It is a competitive arena with high customer expectations, but AT&T has the infrastructure to be successful, if it is well-managed.

AT&T's many strengths have come at a cost

AT&T has demonstrated ambitious goals for growth and a willingness to take on debt to accomplish this growth.

AT&T bought DIRECTV in 2015 for $49 billion to become the largest pay TV provider in the U.S. and the world.

After lengthy efforts by the U.S. government to block the deal, AT&T bought Time Warner in 2018 for $85 billion. It operates as WarnerMedia. The company says the acquisition "brings together global media and entertainment leaders Warner Bros., HBO and Turner with AT&T's leadership in technology and its video, mobile and broadband customer relationships."

In 2015, AT&T acquired Mexican wireless provider Iusacell for $2.5 billion and Nextel Mexico for $1.875 billion, less $427 in debt and other adjustments. The two companies now form AT&T Mexico. Combined with Vrio, its Latin American DIRECTV assets, these businesses form AT&T Latin America.

AT&T's debt at the close of the Time Warner merger stood at $180 billion, or 3.0x adjusted EBITDA. At 12/31/2018, debt was $171 billion, or 2.8x adjusted EBITDA. Investors have been rightly concerned about how AT&T's debt grew to accomplish recent acquisitions. We are encouraged that management has been clear that its top priority is to reduce debt to approximately $150 billion, or 2.5x adjusted EBITDA by 12/31/2019. Management is confident that the company also can continue its long tradition of growing the dividend.

Standard & Poor's downgraded AT&T’s credit rating from BBB+ to BBB on June 15, 2018, expecting the debt to rise above 3.25x adjusted EBITDA. The company's 2018 year-end report showed that its debt-reduction efforts performed better than S&P expected. S&P continues to maintain the BBB rating, and its June, 2018 report named several factors, such as:

Their historically "aggressive financial policy;"

The "secular industry challenges and significant competitive pressures, in spite of (AT&T's) dominant position;"

The size of AT&T's debt and upcoming maturities of $9 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020;

Their ongoing integration of prior acquisitions and AT&T's "5G wireless ambitions," that "will require substantial financial resources for capital expenditures and the acquisition of spectrum licenses, as well as management focus."

The "secular industry declines in most of its business segments;"

The "intense price-based competition in the wireless business;"

The reality of "slowing broadband growth;"

Their "exposure to the mature U.S. pay-TV market, which is being threatened by over-the-top (OTT) video platforms;" and

"Long-term structural pressures on Time Warner's entertainment businesses as audiences migrate to alternative forms of entertainment and adopt new technologies for accessing them will require ongoing innovation and evolving strategies.”

However, S&P sees some strategic merits in the Time Warner acquisition, such as:

"Product and asset diversification;"

"Reducing AT&T's exposure to the highly competitive U.S. wireless industry and secular challenges in the pay-TV and wireline segments;”

"The company's ability to do targeted advertising through the sharing of data between AT&T and Time Warner;"

Their ability to offer "exclusive content to its mobile customers (i.e., offering HBO for free to its unlimited data plan customers);"

The company’s “leading market position in a majority of its business lines;"

"A strong portfolio of assets, a strong spectrum position, and healthy wireless EBITDA margins."

What are the prospects for AT&T's dividend?

AT&T has a strong legacy dividend culture, including modest annual increases since 1985. Even though the company has gone through the gyrations of multiple mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations, many investors continue to see AT&T as a "widows and orphans" stock that offers safe, reliable income.

Simply Safe Dividends gives AT&T a dividend safety rating of 55 (out of 100, with 50 being average), which is a "borderline safe" score. In a November, 2018 Bloomberg opinion article, Tara Lachapelle said AT&T's Bloomberg dividend health score improved in 2018, but she wrote:

"A lot needs to go right for Stephenson's vision to work, and when it comes to conglomerate-building, smooth sailing tends to be more the exception than the norm."

AT&T's 52-week price range has been $26.80 to $37.81. The current price of $29.81 generates a relatively high yield of 6.84%, which gets investors' attention. The high yield plus the legacy perception AT&T as a "widows and orphans" stock combine to make AT&T a favorite holding for many dividend investors.

Investment Outlook

Every investor must assess his or her risk tolerance. Both the opportunities and the challenges for AT&T are significant. The market's current valuation of T provides a significant yield for investors that are willing to accept the risks of operating with high debt in challenging businesses.

In addition to an attractive dividend, AT&T has the potential for capital appreciation as it integrates recent acquisitions in the entertainment industry. Specifically, the company aims to grow advertising revenue through its new Xandr division and to grow subscription revenue as on demand entertainment content becomes more readily available on a wide range of devices. The coming 5G technology may make a dramatic difference in the company's ability to deliver content.

AT&T stock has traded in a relatively narrow range since 2006:

Year High Low EPS Avg P/E Div High Yield 2006 36.21 24.24 1.89 16.0 1.00 4.1% 2007 42.97 32.70 1.94 19.3 1.42 4.4% 2008 41.94 20.90 2.16 14.6 1.61 7.7% 2009 29.46 21.44 2.12 12.0 1.65 7.7% 2010 29.56 23.78 3.22 08.3 1.69 7.1% 2011 31.94 27.20 0.66 44.8 1.73 6.4% 2012 38.58 29.02 1.25 27.1 1.77 6.1% 2013 39.00 32.76 3.39 10.6 1.80 5.5% 2014 37.48 31.74 1.19 29.0 1.85 5.8% 2015 36.45 30.97 2.37 14.3 1.89 6.1% 2016 43.89 33.41 2.10 18.4 1.93 5.8% 2017 43.03 32.55 4.76 07.9 1.97 6.1% 2018 39.29 26.80 2.85 11.6 2.01 7.5%

The stock has spent much of the past 8 years in a $30-$40 price range. If AT&T can translate the best-case scenario described above into steady earnings growth, the stock would likely command a higher price/earnings ratio, making a $40-$50 price range seem reasonable. If a reduced debt profile enables the company to implements share buybacks, a new price range of $40-$60 does not seem out of reach.

I'm not advocating the purchase or sale of any security. These articles offer ideas for stocks to study and form a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. I seek companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

