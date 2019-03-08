Verizon: Big Money Is Flowing In

This may be an opportune time for readers and investors to accumulate Verizon's shares and attain the same cost basis as the big guys.

The company has been posting growth on the operational front, in addition to offering a healthy dividend yield, making it lucrative in the investment community.

Verizon (VZ) has been surrounded by mixed market sentiment of late. While some believe that the telecom giant has challenging times ahead, others believe that it makes a solid income-growth investment opportunity. But while these debates continue online in investing forums, it seems like a broad swath of institutional investors have picked sides already. In fact, the latest 13F filings data reveals that this class of sophisticated investors has rampantly accumulated Verizon’s shares in the last reporting cycle, which should come across as a particularly encouraging sign for long-side investors. Let’s take a look.

The Data

Let me start by saying that institutional investors generally have large research teams and supply chain connections at their disposal, which sometimes gives than an edge over retail analysts as well as investors. So, tracking their trade-related activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about the market’s perception about any given company’s business and its growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

When it comes to Verizon, we can see that a broad swath of institutional investors have accumulated its shares in large quantities in the last reporting cycle. Sure, certain institutions reduced or completely offloaded their positions in the telecom giant. However, the chart below would also highlight that institutional buying in Verizon far exceeded the selling that took place during the last 13F reporting cycle.

That’s not all. Let’s take a look at the chart below. 18 out of Verizon’s 30 largest institutional owners increased their positions while only 12 reduced their holdings. Also, pay close attention to the fact that its two largest institutional owners – Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. – added a substantial number of shares in the last 13F reporting cycle. So, we can see that institutions have been very bullish on Verizon.

But there’s one question that’s still lingering – At what price did these institutions actually accumulate their shares? Well, we don’t know at what prices exactly these institutions bought or sold their positions in Verizon but what we do know, however, is the price range within with these trades were executed. Shares of the telecom giant were hovering between about $53 and $61 a share in the last 13F reporting cycle as highlighted in the chart below.

My guess is that a broad swath of institutional investors bought Verizon’s shares in this price band as they probably considered the security to be attractively priced or undervalued. Interestingly, shares of the telecom giant are still hovering in this very price band. This essentially suggests that existing and prospective retail investors can still accumulate Verizon’s shares at the same levels as major institutional owners did. I would consider this as an opportune time to increase exposure to Verizon if it was on your radar.

Reasons for Optimism

Well, there are broadly three reasons why institutions may be so bullish on Verizon. First, the telecom giant offers an attractive yield of 4.25% at current prices. The company has hiked its dividend payouts consistently over the past 10 years and it would be reasonable of us to expect that:

The company would continue to hike its dividends going forward as well, as it doesn’t face any material financial or operational challenges for the time being at least, and/or; If the company does actually face operational or financial headwinds going forward, their board would first opt for keeping their dividend payouts intact rather than slashing them right away.

So, there’s a sense of security when it comes to considering Verizon as an income investment option.

Secondly, Verizon has been posting healthy growth on the operational front. The telecom giant may have been losing wireline subscribers but it has also been adding a far greater number of wireless retail postpaid subscribers in recent quarters. The investing rationale here: These subscriber additions can result in financial growth of the entire company, in a meaningful way, right as when Verizon starts trimming down on its promotional offers. So, this should explains why institutional investors are so bullish on Verizon.

Also, it’s worth noting that Verizon has been very bullish on 5G rollout. It’s debatable as to when its revenue from 5G services will start to account for a meaningful portion of its overall revenues but the company plans to roll out these next-gen wireless services to 30 cities by the end of 2019.

We don’t know:

Which cities and markets would be covered, The extent of penetration in these cities and markets, At what price points would these 5G services be offered, How attractive it would really be in real-world applications, What all challenges would be faced once the services actually go live, What the competitive landscape would be like in 2019.

But with that said, Verizon would be one of the early adopters of 5G wireless standards and it stands to benefit in a number of ways. For instance, Verizon can charge a premium for its 5G services, at least until the competition catches up, thereby opening up the possibility of meaningful ARPU growth going forward. Also, the early rollout of 5G services can also potentially bolster its subscriber growth and maybe even bring down its wireless churn rate further depending on the competitive landscape at the time of 5G rollout.

The chart attached above should put things in perspective; it highlights the revenue contribution from Verizon's wireline and wired operations. But coming back to the topic, the above-discussed factors have the potential to drive the telecom giant's financial growth over the next few years at the very least, and I suspect that’s why institutions are so bullish on the telecom giant.

Final Thoughts

The takeaway here is that Verizon is starting to look like a solid income-growth investment opportunity and institutional investors are bullish on its prospects. Interestingly, its shares haven't rallied substantially in spite of all the institutional buying, essentially allowing retail investors to have the same cost basis as the big guys. So, I believe this is an opportune time for readers and investors to load up on Verizon stock before they start rallying. Good Luck!

