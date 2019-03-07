What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy

Autodesk added 418k subscription customers while shedding 166k from maintenance plans in Q4 2018. SaaS is winning maintenance holdouts and new customers.

Autodesk (ADSK) had an amazing Q4 2018 earnings report that flew under the radar here at Seeking Alpha. It’s a shame because ADSK is emerging as a potent Software-as-a-Service company. The company transitioned to full subscription-only software licensing last January 2017. Its quarterly annual recurring revenue ((ARR)) in Q1 2017 was only around $1.4 billion. ADSK is a compelling buy right now because the subscription business model helped it deliver $2.72 billion in Q4 2019 ARR.

Subscription plan ARR for Q4 FY 2019 was $2.2 billion (+87% Y/Y). The growing ARR is what makes ADSK a strong buy. The old maintenance plan annual fees now account for less than 20% of Autodesk’s revenue.

(Source: Autodesk)

My fearless forecast is that Autodesk has a good chance of becoming a leader in the $20 billion/quarter enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) industry. The enterprise SaaS business has a CAGR of 32%. Autodesk was a latecomer to the SaaS game that is why Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), and MSFT (MSFT) are now the runaway leaders of enterprise SaaS.

Two or three years from now, barring no major headwinds, Autodesk could tout a 2% or 4% market share of enterprise SaaS spending ($100 billion in 2018). Autodesk’s product segments are posting growth. The FY 2018 chart below convinced me that there are more enterprise/business users adopting Autodesk products for their 3D CAD/CAM/CAE design and product management cycle needs. There are free and much cheaper alternatives to AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT and yet this product family’s revenue grew 26% Y/Y in 4Q FY 2018.

(Source: Autodesk)

Autodesk is a great long-term investment because the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) software industry is growing at 12% CAGR. It will have a market size of $46 billion by 2022. Autodesk’s annual revenue right now is just $2.57 billion. Autodesk clearly has more growth/upside potential from the fast-growing AEC software market.

Like it or not, four decades-old AutoCAD remains the leading industry standard for Computer Aided Design artists. The latest February 2019 ER slide below showed AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT posted 36% Y/Y growth in 4Q19.

(Source: Autodesk)

Autodesk, The King Of CAD/CAM/CAE SaaS

There are dozens of free and or cheaper 3D modeling/Animation and CAD/CAM software products. However, Autodesk’s AutoCAD, AEC, and Manufacturing software products remain a favorite among customers. Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) and PTC (PTC) can’t seem to slow down the growing revenue of Autodesk’s AEC products. From Q4 2019 report, AEC product family grew 21% Y/Y. This winning track record is important because AEC is Autodesk’s biggest revenue generator.

(Source: Statista)

The software products of Autodesk appeal to corporate users, freelancers, educational users, and home users. It is therefore best to evaluate Autodesk’s long-term investment quality by accepting it as a full-pledged SaaS provider. The overall SaaS industry is expected to have a market size of $170 billion this year. It will grow to $346 billion by year 2027.

Going forward, Autodesk carving out a consistent 2% share (conservative guesstimate) in SaaS can possibly lead to it making annual revenues of $3.4 billion (FY 2020), $4.1 billion (FY 2021), $4.7 billion (FY 2022), $5.33 billion (FY 2023), and $5.78 billion (FY 2024). New Autodesk followers should understand that Autodesk’s fiscal year earnings report is 3 quarters ahead of current calendar year.

My exuberant forward estimates of a full-pledged SaaS Autodesk is reasonable. Statista’s projection chart above obviously came from very knowledgeable experts. I only used a 2% market share basis to derive the forward-looking annual revenue estimates above.

SaaS Is A High-Margin Endeavor

Becoming a full-pledged SaaS player means Autodesk will ultimately become a highly profitable company. Renting out software is a high-margin pursuit. Like other SaaS companies, Autodesk operates on 80% or higher gross margins. The SaaS model eliminates the overhead cost of producing, boxing and shipping out software installation discs.

The SaaS model also reduces the headwind of software piracy. Engineers, architects, draftsmen are no longer required pay $5k upfront to own AutoCAD. It can be rented for $195 per month. SaaS gives affordable access to software. Individuals and corporate customers will no longer be tempted to use pirated copies (often burdened with virus, malware, Trojans) of Autodesk products.

An AutoCAD draftsman here in the Philippines can earn P155k ($3k) P953k ($18.33k) per year drawing residential/building floor plans. My point is that Autodesk’s emergence as a SaaS software leader also increased its total addressable market. Its products are now affordable to use even for customers in developing countries.

Let us never forget that Autodesk’s computer aided engineering and BIM (Building Information Modeling) software products have a giant tailwind from the growing $17.14 trillion global construction industry. The construction industry needs Autodesk. This is the other factor that makes ADSK a strong buy.

The massive spending in global construction is why Autodesk can easily rent out its AEC products for $2,755 per year per user. Civil engineers, architects, and draftsmen make so much money they can easily afford the luxury software products of Autodesk.

(Source: Autodesk)

Autodesk Is A Pioneer in Generative CAD/CAM Design

The cloud-based Fusion 360 is another emerging giant tailwind for Autodesk. It only costs $60/month to use Fusion 360. The generative technology of Fusion 360 will further boost Autodesk’s ARR growth. Deadline-pressured engineering and architectural firms will love the time-saving features of a generative CAD/CAM/CAE design workflow.

Generative means the software will automatically produce multiple 3D product designs based on real-world manufacturing limits and encoded product performance requirements/specs. This is something that Fusion 360’s rival, Onshape does not yet have.

(Source: Autodesk)

The draftsmen/engineer/architect can then choose among the multiple CAD/CAM generated designs. The chosen AI-generated design can be further customized manually.

(Source: Autodesk)

The artificial intelligence algorithm behind Fusion 360 can output thousands of robot or spaceship designs (for game assets creation) in minutes. Me, it took me more than an hour just to conceptualize one 3D spaceship mock-up for a mobile game.

Probable Future Headwind

Autodesk’s growth as a transitioning SaaS company can be derailed if Adobe (ADBE) starts buying CAD companies. Adobe, if it wants to, can really compete with AutoCAD and Autodesk AEC Products. After spending $1.68 billion for Magento and $4.75 billion for Marketo last year, Adobe still has more than $1.6 billion in cash & short-term investments.

My takeaway is that Adobe needs 3D modeling/animation and CAD/CAM software products to improve its no.3 ranking in Enterprise SaaS. Dimension CC and Mixamo are Adobe’s early assault on Autodesk’s industry standard 3D design software products, 3D Studio Max and Maya.

Autodesk should be scared if Adobe decides to merge with Dassault Systemes or with PTC. The CAD/CAM and product management cycle software products of Dassault or PTC can be marketed alongside Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of print/mobile/web content creation software products. A future scenario could be Adobe charging $199 per month for Creative Suite products plus SolidWorks CAD apps.

Conclusion

Autodesk’s stock has a YTD return of 22.69% but I’m still endorsing ADSK as a buy because of its fast-growing subscription software business. Autodesk ended FY 2019 with 4 million subscribers (20% of which are maintenance plan customers). Two or three years from now, Autodesk could be monetizing from 7 or 8 million software subscribers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Adobe Creative Cloud ended 2018 with estimated 15 million subscribers. Adobe shifted to full SaaS last May 2013. This convinced me that Autodesk (who only went full SaaS in January 2017) can still grow its software subscriber count to 7 or 8 million.

My exuberance over ADSK is also because of its game-changing generative 3D CAD/CAM/CAE Fusion 360 cloud software product. Generative AI in tedious CAD/CAM/AE software will help accelerate the workflow of engineers, architects, draftsmen. Time is money in construction and product design/prototyping.

Generative AI in CAD, Maya, 3D Studio Max have long-term potential in the $148 billion/year video games and movie ($43 billion/year) industries. I can rent Fusion 360 for one year for $495. Using the generative AI, I could possibly automatically and quickly create 10,000 commercial 3D environmental video game assets. I can then monetize these AI-generated assets via Shutterstock (SSTK), Adobe Stock, and Unity Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADSK, ADBE, MSFT, DASTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.