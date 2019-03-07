Kellogg: Time To Be Bullish

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has plummeted to its lowest levels in response to an enormous loss and the SEC investigation, dragging down other packaged food stocks with it, including Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), and Campbell Soup (CPB). The root cause of Kraft Heinz's crash is excessive reliance on aggressive cost-cutting with little or no focus on profitable top-line growth and hence dumping the likes of Kellogg who has been taking firm steps to revive sustainable organic growth is not a smart move. Considering its razor-sharp focus on brand revitalization and commercial execution, enhanced diversification into the emerging markets, and appealing valuations, this is the time to load up on Kellogg for a decent upside potential of ~ 17%.

Cereal is out of favor in the U.S. Euromonitor estimates that retail cereal sales have declined from $9.9 billion five years earlier, down to $9.0 billion in 2018. Consumers aren't interested in increasing their intake of highly-processed and sugary cereal due to the availability of a wide array of healthy and convenient food options. And that's the single most important reason why Kellogg's fundamentals have weakened in recent years, and it has registered a 3.4% compounded annual decline in revenues between 2013 and 2017.

The golden days are long gone, but a bowl of cereal is unlikely to disappear from the table considering the fact that more than 286 million Americans consumed breakfast cereal in 2018. Kellogg has responded to the changing consumer preferences with several innovative cereal options, carrying three major attributes; health, satiety, and convenience. The recent improvement in cereal business is attributable to the moderation of downtrend in the U.S. and Europe and continued growth in the emerging markets. Kellogg recorded a 2.4% decline in U.S. cereal sales last year, a notable recovery from a 7.1% drop in the corresponding period, primarily led by the improved performance of core six brands. The emphasis on wellness attributes of Raisin Bran and Mini-Wheats cereal brands and aggressive promotional activity around Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops will help further stabilize sales and market share in 2019 and beyond. Moreover, the enhanced focus on renovation and innovation of Kashi and Bear Naked in the natural and granola categories will also bode well for the company, as consumers continue to crave for healthy food options.

The estimation is the market for cereal will continue to shrink at a consistent rate of around 1% over the next five years or so, and it's fine with Kellogg for two reasons. First off, the developed markets account for less than a third of Kellogg's cereal portfolio today and shift towards emerging markets will position it to fetch better growth rates over the long run. Secondly, increased diversification into snacks category and strategic sale of poorly performing snack brands will positively impact the top-line as well as profit margins. The NPD Group estimates that the market for snack food is set to expand at a mid-single digit growth rate through 2023, primarily on the back of increasing demand for a convenient option with high vitamins & proteins and low calories. Introduction of new packing formats to boost brand appeal is also one of the key investment areas. Kellogg is performing comparatively better in Europe, as reflecting in a 5% revenue growth during 2018. The rollout of new packing which better portrays the naturalness of its iconic cereal brands can help sustain the positive momentum in Europe.

Kellogg is investing in the revitalization of key brands to attain 1-2% organic revenue growth over the long term. Its latest revitalization efforts include Pringles flavor stacking campaign in the U.S. and launch of single-serve offerings of Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats brands. The exit from direct store delivery system and rationalization of SKUs resulted in a 4.9% in U.S. snacks segment sales in 2018. However, the overall performance of snacks business was fueled by robust demand for Pringles across all the markets and addition of RXBAR, which contributed $186 million to the top-line. In a bid to further capitalize on its success, Kellogg is expanding manufacturing facilities of Pringles in Central Poland, with a targeted completion date of late 2020.

Kellogg's newly acquired RXBAR is expected to be important growth contributor over the long run, as the market for protein bars is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% through 2023 due to the increased inclination towards a healthy lifestyle. RXBAR's nationwide expansion along with a new line of single-serving packets of flavored almond and peanut butter will further provide support to the company's snack business.

Kellogg now boasts nearly 20% of sales in fast-growing emerging markets as a result of added scale in the existing markets and entry into new geographies during the past year or so. The company is looking to derive a mid-single digit top-line growth from the emerging markets, which is an achievable target as the market for packaged food is likely to expand with the changing lifestyle and improving income levels. Last year, Kellogg registered a 60% jump in Asia-Pacific business on account of consolidation of Multipro, a leading distributor of food products in Nigeria and Ghana, which contributed $536 million to the top-line. Kellogg is already performing quite well in Nigeria with its Coco Pops and Corn Flakes brands, primarily due to local production and introduction of small pack sizes. And with Multipro on board, Kellogg is now well positioned to effectively compete with the likes of Nestlé Nigeria and Nasco Foods Nigeria amidst slowing economic growth while leveraging economies of scale in distribution channels.

India constitutes around 10% of Kellogg's Asia-Pacific sales. Kellogg has registered an impressive 16% compounded annual growth in sales over the past five years, driven largely by its dominant position with a market share of nearly 60% in the breakfast cereal category of India. As Indian breakfast market is projected to reach $751 million by 2023, the initiatives like the introduction of on-the-go consumption, penetration into the small towns with small packing, and affordable price points will fuel Kellogg's sales in India. Moreover, the recent nationwide rollout of three new variants of Corn Flakes with local flavors will help entice more Indian consumers to choose Kellogg over the competition. It is also worth mentioning that Kellogg is exploring a potential controlling stake in India's leading snack and convenience food company Haldiram's at a valuation of $3 billion. If successful, the acquisition will boost Kellogg's presence in India and will help it sustain double-digit growth for another five years or so.

Despite lackluster volumes and weak prices, Kellogg's profit margins have remained largely intact in recent years due to cost-cutting initiatives. The following graph shows that its margins are pretty much on par with the peer group, though there is room for steady improvements. Among its operating segments, Latin America and Asia-Pacific are the least profitable division, with operating margins of 11% and 8% in 2018, respectively. Kellogg's profit margins are expected to remain stable this year, as it is continuing investments in pack formats, advertising, and e-commerce capabilities to attain 1-2% organic growth during 2019. The addition of incremental revenues from Multipro consolidation will also complement top-line growth during the year.

Is It Worth Buying?

Kellogg's share has lost more than 18% value over the past twelve months, primarily due to slightly weak earnings outlook for 2019 and bearing market sentiment. Although its earnings per share are projected to decline this year, the continuation of much-needed investments in the renovation of key brands, the introduction of new pack formats, and aggressive advertising spending will play a critical role in reviving sustainable and profitable growth. Considering Kellogg's razor-sharp focus on strengthening three key areas, it's reasonable to expect that 2019 could shape up to be a joyful year for its shareholders.

Kellogg is a relatively cheaper option despite its improving top-line outlook. The market is pricing packaged food stocks at a forward price to earnings multiple of 15.8x, whereas Kellogg is trading at a lower multiple of 13.6x. Thereby, based on consensus estimated earnings per share of $3.98 for 2019 and a multiple of 15.5x, Kellogg offers an upside potential of nearly 17%, including an appealing and above-average dividend yield of 4.10%. Kellogg is also worth holding for the long-term dividends, given the fact that it has been paying dividends since 1925. With a reasonable payout ratio of 57% and a healthy stream of operating and free cash flows, Kellogg is in a comfortable position to keep increasing dividends.

