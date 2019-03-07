Latest NKTR-262 REVEAL Results: Cursory A Bust, In Depth A Boon

The only change in patient status category was that one of the four new patients progressed to stable disease, but that result in isolation is highly misleading.

On Friday, March 1, at 3 p.m. PT, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) conducted an analyst call presenting data on four new evaluable cancer patients, plus updates on the first seven evaluable REVEAL study patients treated with NKTR-262 plus bempegaldesleuken (bempeg, formerly called NKTR-214). The REVEAL study is the first clinical study of NKTR-262, a new cancer-fighting drug that is injected directly into a cancerous tumor in a pegylated (modified) form. This is done so that it will better stay in that tumor where it stimulates the TLR7/8 toll-like receptors within that tumor to produce specialized interferon.

That interferon stimulates T cells that specifically attack the patient's genetically matched cancer cells while sparing the patient's other cells. The bempeg is added to the NKTR-262 to stimulate the patient's adaptive immune system to clone or produce more such targeting T cells outside the injected tumor, which specifically attack the genetically identical cancer cells throughout the patient's body.

All patients in the study had locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors which were relapsed/refractory (R/R), meaning the treatment had either been ineffectual or had lost its initial benefits. All patients in the NKTR-262 REVEAL study had no other viable treatment options available. Two of 13 patients who had been in the study for at least three weeks post-treatment making them evaluable for treatment efficacy as of Jan. 23, 2019, dropped out of the study before any such post-treatment evaluation. One of the four new evaluable patients achieved stable disease (SD). Two of the initial seven patients had achieved SD, and another two had achieved a partial tumor shrinking response (PR). The overall disease control rate (DCR) was 5/11 or 45% and objective response rate (ORR) was 2/11 or 18%.

One of the PR patients with many melanoma tumors at baseline had a 50% reduction of average tumor size by scan 3 in four non-injected cancerous tumors targeted for evaluation. Two of the tumors had minimal changes and the other two had 100% reductions. The other PR patient had melanoma which at baseline had metastasized to the brain plus multiple places in the chest wall. By the third scan, the noninjected chest tumors targeted for evaluation had a 100% reduction is size. Later, non-treatment-related complications ensued that contraindicated further treatment with NKTR-262 plus bempeg. In both patients, tumor reduction was progressive over the scans.

The current side effects profile for NKTR-262 is highly encouraging. In doublet therapy with bempeg, only one patient experienced a grade 3 treatment-related adverse event (TRAE), likely attributable to the bempeg. No grade 4-5 TRAEs were reported. The serious side effects profile of bempeg is more favorable than that of most popular and successful cancer therapies, and so far the side effects profile for NKTR-262 appears to be even better. Such a profile is advantageous for possible multiple NKTR-262 combination treatments for a multitude of cancer types.

NKTR-262 therapy is designed to work by activating the TLR7/8 toll-like receptor in an injected tumor to produce cytotoxic T cells that specifically target the patient's cancer cells not only within the injected tumor but also systemically attack abscopal (distal) tumors when aided by bempeg. Gene signature study reveals that only one cycle of NKTR-262 monotherapy promoted an average of more than a 3-fold increase in the activation of the interferon alpha/beta that contributes to the desired intratumoral effect. Further bempeg combination study indicates that the desired cancer-attacking T cells are being successfully cloned and the number of systemic cancer-fighting lymphocytes are increasing: CD4 cells 8.2x, CD8 cells 7.8x, and NK cells 5.4x in this study.

Earlier cancer-fighting TLR7/8 agonists readily spread outside the injected tumor, thus lessoning the drug's ability to fight the cancer while increasing the side effects. Pegylation of TLR7/8 agonist NKTR-262 empowers concentrations inside the injected tumor at levels of at least an average of 4x those of an unconjugated TLR7/8 agonist. At the highest dosage administered so far, the NKTR-262 stayed within the injected tumor so well that the unwanted escape of the NKTR-262 into the blood plasma was above the lower limit of quantitation for less than four days, implying that higher and more potent dosages of NKTR-262 will be viable. The study is still only in the dose-escalation stage.

So far only doublet therapy with NKTR-262 and bempeg has been administered. The REVEAL study will include triplet therapy adding Opdivo to the regimen, and the addition of Opdivo greatly enhances the cancer-fighting effectiveness of bempeg (formerly NKTR-214).

Above preliminary REVEAL research implies that NKTR-262 injected into a tumor has a favorable side effects profile; stimulates TLR7/8 receptors to produce interferon-alpha/beta which targets both intratumoral and, aided by bempeg, systemic cancer cells; and enhances NKTR-262's ability to specifically target the cancer cells by tending to remain within the injected tumor. In 11 evaluable patients with no other viable therapy, an ORR of 18% and a DCR of 45.5% has already been achieved by doublet therapy with bempegaldesleukin. Additional cycles at higher and more potent NKTR-262 dosages coupled with the addition of Opdivo to the regimen may likely produce an enhanced cancer-fighting effectiveness. This REVEAL study is ongoing with plans for enrolling up to a total of 350 patients.

As the study of NKTR-262 matures, most early scientific indicators suggest that NKTR-262 in combination therapy may be found to be capable of achieving widespread positive clinical results. Such a successful cancer regimen would progressively increase the price of NKTR and, in a near best case scenario, eventually prolong and/or save many lives as it generates a lucrative income of potentially up to tens of billions of dollars per year for NKTR. I rate Nektar Therapeutics NKTR a buy as a speculative long-term investment, and the recent NKTR-262 scientific results strengthen that assessment.

